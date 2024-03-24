Visit Us Today!
The Hershey Pantry 801 E Chocolate Ave
Breakfast
Fan Favorites
- Pantry Sampler$15.25
two eggs, two pancakes, and home fries with choice of meat
- Three Buttermilk Pancakes$9.00
- Sourdough Bread French Toast$9.00
three slices of sourdough bread french toast
- Cinnamon Bread French Toast$10.00
three slices of freshly baked cinnamon swirl bread
- Italian Stuffed French Toast$12.00
stuffed with seasonal cream cheese
- Two Eggs Home Fries & Jelly$7.75
- Poached- Two Eggs Home Fries & Jelly$7.75
- Poached- Sampler$15.25
Savory
- Chicken & Waffle$15.00
waffle topped with house breaded crispy chicken topped with chives , and cayenne honey butter
- Breakfast Tacos$15.00
Chorizo, egg, cheddar, spinach, sour cream, pico, served with home fries on the side
- Southwest Bowl$16.00
Black beans, rice, chorizo, pico, cheddar cheese, sour cream, topped with two sunny side up eggs, tortilla on side.
- Steak and Eggs$16.00
two eggs, home fries, and toast
- Breakfast skillet$16.00
home fries, bacon, sausage, onion, pepper, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit
- Biscuits & Gravy$14.00
Housemade country sausage gravy, biscuit , and two eggs
- Avocado Beet Toast$13.00
Thick cut sourdough topped with garlic aioli, arugula , almonds, goat cheese, balsamic glaze
- Poached- Avocado Beet Toast$15.00
Omelets
- Four Cheese Omelet$12.00
Mozzarella, swiss, cheddar, american
- Mushroom & Swiss Omelet$12.00
- Meat Lovers Omelet$15.00
Sausage, bacon, ham, american
- Western Omelet$14.50
peppers, onions, ham, american
- Garden Omelet$13.50
mushrooms, onions, red peppers, spinach, tomatoes & mozzarella
- Peasant Omelet$13.00
Feta, bacon, onions, paprika
- Custom Omelet$9.75
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich on Pretzel Roll$14.50
egg, ham , american
- Croissant Sandwich$14.50
egg, chicken sausage, mozzarella, spinach & herb aioli
- The Gettysburg$14.50
egg, bacon and mozzarella on a toasted everything bagel
- Breakfast BLT$16.00
egg, herb aioli, bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado, mozzarella on thick cut sourdough
- BYO Egg Sandwich$7.50
Sweets
Benedict Lovers
- Traditional Benedict$15.00
poached eggs, canadian bacon & hollandaise sauce over an english muffin
- The BLT Benedict$15.50
Bacon, Spinach, tomato, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce over an english muffin
- Caprese Benedict$16.00
fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, shredded parmesan, poached eggs, with choice of hollandaise sauce or fresh basil pesto
- Crab Florentine$17.00
crab, spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce over an english muffin
- Steak Lovers$17.00
steak, hashbrown, grilled onions, poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce
A La Carte
- Regular Fries$4.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
- Fruit & Yogurt Trifle$7.00
yogurt layered with fresh Fruit & Granola
- Two Pancakes$7.00
- Two Gluten free Pancakes$8.00
- Two Eggs , Toast & Jelly$5.00
- Breakfast Meat$4.95
bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or scrapple
- Home Fries$4.50
- Mixed fruit$6.00
- Bagel & Cream cheese$5.00
- 100% pure Maple syrup$3.00
- 1 Cinnamon French Toast$3.80
- 1 egg With toast$4.00
- 1 GF pancake$4.00
- 1 Pancake$3.50
- 1 Sourdough French Toast$3.50
- Sauce Side$0.80
- 1 Waffle$5.50
- Add Protein ALC
- 2 Cinnamon French Toast$6.00
- 2 Sourdough French Toast$6.00
- Cream Cheese$1.00
- English Muffin$3.00
- Hashbrown Patties$4.25
- Bagel$4.00
- 1 Poached Egg with Toast$4.00
- Sausage Gravy$3.00
- Toast side$3.00
- Extra Egg$1.50
- Fruit Cup$3.25
- Poached- Two Eggs Toast & Jelly
Kids Breakfast
Drinks
Specialty Drinks
- Cappuccino$5.75
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Crisp Morning Macchiato$6.75
espresso, milk, caramel apple butter syrup, caramel drizzle, fres apple
- Double Espresso$3.00
- Feeling Salty?$6.00
cold brew, milk, caramel drizzle, salted vanilla cold foam
- Hot Chocolate$5.50
- Latte$5.75
- Pantry Fog$5.50
Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, honey lavender syrup, lavender flower
- PB Mocha LUVR$6.75
espresso, chocolate milk, peanut butter drizzle, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, chocolate shavings
- Brown Sugar Latte$6.75
- Cherry and Honey Oat Latte$7.00
- Pistachio Cold Brew$6.75