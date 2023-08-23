Dinner Menu

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$42.25

Juicy, delicious, and grilled to your specification and topped with bearnaise sauce. Served with grilled fresh vegetables and your choice of mashed potatoes, baked potato, or french fries

Blackened Tilapia

$29.00

Tilapia filet blackened with Cajun seasoning and pan-fried and topped with a cucumber lemon crème fraîche. Served with jasmine rice and fresh vegetables

Spaghetti

$26.95

Classic spaghetti with our house-made bolognese served with garlic bread and a green salad

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

A classic white wine, garlic, and butter scampi sauce tossed with shrimp and pasta. Served with a side of green salad and crispy garlic bread

BBQ Ribs

$32.00

Delicious pork ribs served with our housemade BBQ sauce and served with coleslaw and your choice of mashed potato, baked potato, or french fries

Dessert

Vegan Raspberry Passionfruit Cake

$13.99

Raspberry and Passionfruit vegan cake. Served with fresh vegan raspberry sauce

Carrot Cake

$14.75

Triple layer decadent carrot cake! This counts as a vegetable, right?

Death by Chocolate Cake

$14.99

Decadent 4-layer chocolate cake moist and delicious!

Yuzu Cheesecake

$13.95

Rich, delectable cheesecake served with yuzu curd and fresh mint! Sounds like a summer's delight!

Rootbeer Float

$8.50

Kid's Lunch/Dinner

Kid's Parmesan Butter Noodles

$7.25

Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter and Parmesan cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries

Kid's Chicken Strips

$9.95

Breaded chicken tenders served with ranch and french fries

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$7.25

Kraft mac n' cheese, a kid's favorite!

Extras/Sides

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00Out of stock

Double Baked Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Bernaise Sauce Side

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Butter

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Retail

T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$31.00

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$29.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$27.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$27.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$27.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$27.00

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$27.00

T-Shirt-Support Live Music

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$29.00

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$31.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$27.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$27.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$27.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$27.00

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$27.00

T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$31.00

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$29.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$27.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$27.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$27.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$27.00

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$27.00

T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$33.00

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$31.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$29.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$29.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$29.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$29.00

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$29.00

T-Shirt-Green Logo

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$29.00

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$27.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$25.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$25.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$25.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$25.00

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$25.00

T-Shirt-Blue Logo

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$25.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$25.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$25.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$25.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$25.00

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$27.00

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$29.00

Tank Top-Black

Small Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$25.00

Medium Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$25.00

Large Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$25.00

X-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$25.00

XX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$25.00

XXX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$27.00

XXXX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$29.00

Tank Top-Grey

Small Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$25.00

Medium Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$25.00

Large Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$25.00

X-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$25.00

XX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$25.00

XXX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$27.00

XXXX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$29.00

Iron Door Sweatshirt

Small Iron Door Sweatshirt

$60.00

Medium Iron Door Sweatshirt

$60.00

Large Iron Door Sweatshirt

$60.00

X-Large Iron Door Sweatshirt

$60.00

XX-Large Iron Door Sweatshirt

$60.00

XXX-Large Iron Door Sweatshirt

$62.00

XXXX-Large Iron Door Sweatshirt

$64.00

IDS Trucker Hat

Green

$12.00

Pink

$12.00

Blk/Orange

$12.00

Classic Logo

$12.00

IDS Stickers

Poppy

$6.00

Black & White

$4.00

Koozies

Blk/Orange

$5.00

Classic Logo

$5.00

Snacks

Choco Chip Cookie

$3.00

Side Pickled Veggies

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

IDS Glassware

Iron Door Shot Glass

$10.00

Iron Door Pint Glass

$12.00

Drink Menu

NA Grill Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Milk

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

A mixed basket of teas to choose from

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Classic Cocktails

White Russian

$11.00+

Flavored Mojito

$12.00+

S** on the Beach

$8.50+

Vodka Rockstar

$9.00+

Baileys and Coffee

$9.00+

White Russian

$10.00+

Whiskey Sour

$6.00+

Tom Collins

$6.00+

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00+

Sidecar

$11.00+

Sea Breeze

$7.00+

Screwdriver

$6.00+

Sazerac

$11.00+

Rob Roy

$7.50+

Old Fashioned

$8.50+

Mudslide

$10.00+

Moscow Mule

$9.50+

Mojito

$10.00+

Mint Julep

$10.00+

Mimosa

$7.00

Martini

$8.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00+

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00+

Margarita

$9.00+

Manhattan

$10.00+

Mai Tai

$10.00+

Madras

$6.00+

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00+

Lemon Drop

$8.00+

Hurricane Raul

$12.00+

Hot Toddy

$7.00+

Greyhound

$6.00+

Gimlet

$6.00+

Daiquiri

$13.00+

Cosmopolitan

$8.00+

Bloody Mary

$12.00+

Appletini

$9.00+

Alabama Slammer

$9.00+

NA Bar Beverages

Virgin Blueberry Thyme Fizz

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.50

Virgin Blended Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Blended Virgin Daquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Blended Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA N/A

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Rockstar

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Liquor

Vodka

Grey Goose

$11.75+
Ketel One

$8.50+
Stolichnaya

$8.50+
Smirnoff

$7.00+
Tito's

$8.50+
Absolut

$8.50+
Well Vodka

$6.00+

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Absolut DBL

$16.00

Tito's DBL

$17.00

Smirnoff DBL

$12.00

Stolichnaya DBL

$17.00

Ketel One DBL

$17.00

Grey Goose DBL

$22.00

Gin

St George Terroir

$9.50+
Breckenridge

$8.00+
Tanqueray

$8.50+
Hendrick's

$11.00+
Roku

$10.00+
Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+
Kyro

$8.50+
Well Gin

$6.00+

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Kyro DBL

$17.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$15.00

Roku DBL

$20.00

Hendrick's DBL

$22.00

Tanqueray DBL

$15.00

Breckenridge DBL

$14.00

St George Terroir DBL

$18.00

Rum

Myer's

$7.50+
Captain Morgan

$7.50+
Bacardi

$6.50+
Malibu

$7.50+
Well Rum

$6.00+

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Malibu DBL

$15.00

Bacardi DBL

$13.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$15.00

Myer's DBL

$14.00

Tequila

Milagro

$11.00+
Ilegal Mescal

$16.00+
Codigo 1530 Blanco

$10.00+
Cazadores

$11.00+
Hornitos

$9.00+
Patron Silver

$11.50+
Don Julio Anejo

$16.00+
Well Tequila

$6.00+

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$32.00

Patron Silver DBL

$23.00

Hornitos DBL

$18.00

Cazadores DBL

$22.00

Codigo DBL

$20.00

Illegal Mescal DBL

$32.00

Milagro DBL

$22.00

Whiskey

Toki

$13.00+
Bushmills

$8.50+
Crown Royal

$8.00+
Seagram's 7

$6.50+
Jameson

$7.50+
Wild Turkey 101

$7.00+
Jack Daniel's

$7.50+
Bulleit Rye

$9.00+
Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniel's DBL

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$13.00

Jameson DBL

$14.00

Seagram's 7 DBL

$11.00

Crown Royal DBL

$16.00

Bushmills DBL

$17.00

Scotch and Bourbon

Glenlivet 12 Single Malt Scotch

$9.50+
Makers Mark

$8.50+
Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00+
Woodford Reserve

$11.50+
Jim Beam

$7.50+
Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00+
Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+
Dewar's

$8.00+
Chivas Regal

$9.00+
Well Scotch

$6.00+

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Well Scotch DBL

$10.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$18.00

Dewars DBL

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$20.00

Jim Beam DBL

$14.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$23.00

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$18.00

Makers Mark DBL

$17.00

Glenlivet DBL

$19.00

Toki DBL

$26.00

Liqueurs and Cordials

Apple Barrell Schnapps

$6.50
Razzmatazz

$6.00
Peppermint Schnapps

$5.50
Peach Schnapps

$5.50
Ouzo

$8.00
Midori

$6.50
Fireball

$6.00
Galliano

$8.50
Chambord

$8.00
Goldschlager

$8.00
Bailey's

$7.00
Rumpleminz

$8.00
Kahlua

$6.50
Jägermeister

$7.00+
Grand Marnier

$7.00
Frangelico

$6.50
Drambuie

$7.00
Cointreau

$7.00
Campari

$6.50
Amaretto Disaronno

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$16.00

Campari DBL

$13.00

Cointreau DBL

$14.00

Drambuie DBL

$14.00

Frangelico DBL

$13.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$14.00

Jägermeister DBL

$14.00

Kahlua DBL

$13.00

Rumpleminz DBL

$16.00

Baileys DBL

$14.00

Goldschlager DBL

$16.00

Chambord DBL

$16.00

Galliano DBL

$17.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Midori DBL

$13.00

Ouzo DBL

$16.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$11.00

Peppermint Schnapps DBL

$11.00

Razzmatazz DBL

$12.00

Well Brandy DBL

$10.00

Christian Brothers DBL

$16.00

Hennessy DBL

$16.00

Courvoisier DBL

$17.00

Apple Brandy DBL

$13.00

Blackberry Brandy DBL

$13.00

Cherry Brandy DBL

$13.00

Brandy

Cherry Brandy

$6.75+
Blackberry Brandy

$6.75+
Courvoisier

$8.50+
Hennessy

$8.00+
Christian Brothers Brandy

$8.00+
Well Brandy

$6.00+

Well Brandy DBL

$10.00

Christian Bros DBL

$16.00

Hennessy DBL

$16.00

Courvoisier DBL

$17.00

Apple Brandy DBL

$13.00

Blackberry Brandy DBL

$13.00

Cherry Brandy DBL

$13.00