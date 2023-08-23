The Historical Iron Door Saloon & Grill 18761 Main St
Dinner Menu
Entrees
Ribeye Steak
Juicy, delicious, and grilled to your specification and topped with bearnaise sauce. Served with grilled fresh vegetables and your choice of mashed potatoes, baked potato, or french fries
Blackened Tilapia
Tilapia filet blackened with Cajun seasoning and pan-fried and topped with a cucumber lemon crème fraîche. Served with jasmine rice and fresh vegetables
Spaghetti
Classic spaghetti with our house-made bolognese served with garlic bread and a green salad
Shrimp Scampi
A classic white wine, garlic, and butter scampi sauce tossed with shrimp and pasta. Served with a side of green salad and crispy garlic bread
BBQ Ribs
Delicious pork ribs served with our housemade BBQ sauce and served with coleslaw and your choice of mashed potato, baked potato, or french fries
Dessert
Vegan Raspberry Passionfruit Cake
Raspberry and Passionfruit vegan cake. Served with fresh vegan raspberry sauce
Carrot Cake
Triple layer decadent carrot cake! This counts as a vegetable, right?
Death by Chocolate Cake
Decadent 4-layer chocolate cake moist and delicious!
Yuzu Cheesecake
Rich, delectable cheesecake served with yuzu curd and fresh mint! Sounds like a summer's delight!
Rootbeer Float
Kid's Lunch/Dinner
Kid's Parmesan Butter Noodles
Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter and Parmesan cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries
Kid's Chicken Strips
Breaded chicken tenders served with ranch and french fries
Kid's Mac N' Cheese
Kraft mac n' cheese, a kid's favorite!
Extras/Sides
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Baked Potato
Double Baked Potato
Side Rice
Side Sauteed Veggies
Tartar Sauce
Lemon Aioli
Bleu Cheese
Bernaise Sauce Side
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard
Ranch Dressing
Butter
Marinara Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Retail
T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
T-Shirt-Support Live Music
XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
T-Shirt-Green Logo
T-Shirt-Blue Logo
Tank Top-Black
Tank Top-Grey
Iron Door Sweatshirt
IDS Trucker Hat
IDS Stickers
IDS Glassware
Drink Menu
NA Grill Beverages
Hot Chocolate
Mr. Pibb
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Tomato Juice
Coffee
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Root Beer
Orange Soda
Sprite
Diet Coke
Coke
Hot Tea
A mixed basket of teas to choose from