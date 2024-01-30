Ellen's The Hospitality Sweet
Sweets
Coffee
- Drip$2.50
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Cafe con Leche$3.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Americano$3.00
- Cortado$3.50
- Cappuccino$3.75
- Latte$4.00
- Vanilla Bean Latte$4.75
- Mocha$4.50
- Honey Bee Latte$4.65
- Nutella Latte$4.65
- Chai Tea Latte$4.50
- Matcha Latte$4.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
Black, Peppermint, Earl Grey, Green, Matcha
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- White Mocha$4.75
- Caramel Mocha$4.75
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$3.00
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Fanta
- Iced Tea$3.00
unsweetened black
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Fanta Orange$3.00Out of stock
- Sprite$3.00Out of stock
- Vitamin H20$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Topo Lime$3.00
- J- Fruit Punch$3.00
- J- Pineapple$3.00Out of stock
- J- Mandarin$3.00
- J- Lime$3.00
- Manzanita$3.00
- Mango Agua fresca$3.00Out of stock
- Fresa agua fresca$3.00Out of stock
- Ice cup$0.50
- Gold Leaf Iced Tea$3.00Out of stock
Ellen's The Hospitality Sweet Location and Ordering Hours
(469) 291-9283
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 8:15AM