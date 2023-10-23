The Hub Coffee House & Cafe Ponder Ct
DRINKS
Coffee
Lattes
Almond Joy
$4.50+
Buckeye
$4.50+
Caramel Bianca
$4.50+
Emerald Isle
$4.50+
French Kiss
$4.50+
Grasshopper Mocha
$4.50+
H Potter
$4.50+
Hazelnut Fancy
$4.50+
Honeybee
$4.50+
Icky Sticky
$4.50+
Jitterbug
$4.50+
Latte
$4.50+
Mocha Latte
$4.50+
Mudslide
$4.50+
Pralines & Cream
$4.50+
Pumpkin Pie
$4.50+Out of stock
Rattlesnake
$4.50+
Shock Wave
$5.85+
Snickers
$4.50+
Temptation
$4.50+
Turtle Mocha
$4.50+
Unicorn Killer
$5.85+
White Mocha
$4.50+
White Reeses
$4.50+
Zebra Mocha
$4.50+
Chai
Hot Chocolate & Cider
Hot Tea
Smoothies
Soda
Cappuccino/Espresso
Seasonal Lattes
BREAKFAST
Bagels
Bagel Sandwiches
Burritos
Omelettes
Breakfast Meats
LUNCH
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken
$8.50
Chicken Caesar
$8.50
Chicken Quesa-nini
$8.50
Chicken Salad
$8.50
Low Fat Veggie Wrap
$6.85
Mango Habanero Turkey
$8.50Out of stock
Triple Decker Club
$9.05Out of stock
Southwest Chicken
$8.50
Ham & Cheese
$8.20
Turkey & Cheese
$8.20Out of stock
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$8.50
BLT
$8.50
Southwest Turkey
$8.50Out of stock
Philly Cheese Steak
$8.75
Chicken Mushroom Melt
$8.50
Ultimate Combo
$8.20
Triple T
$8.20Out of stock
Salads
Soups
Kids
Desserts
The Hub Coffee House & Cafe Ponder Ct Location and Ordering Hours
(859) 209-2053
Open now • Closes at 1:30PM