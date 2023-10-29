The Hub Grill & Bar Stapley
Appetizers
With fig jam, bacon & micro greens
Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, three cheese blend, carrot, celery, onion with tortilla chips, pretzel chips & bread
Roasted cauliflower, chipotle queso, corn pico de gallo, pickled red onion, roasted garlic chile crema & cotija cheese
Citrus marinated shrimp with jicama, pico, cucumber and avocado with fresh tortilla chips
Homemade with melted cheese & a crispy deep fried panko crust. Served with chipotle cheese sauce
Queso, Guacamole, and Salsa
Chips and guacamole
Chips and queso
Chips and salsa
Thin-sliced HUB chips topped with melted cheese, green onions, crispy bacon & sour cream
Two types of hummus, ranch, cucumbers, carrots, bell pepper, celery & pita bread
Smoked sliced potatoes loaded with bacon & mixed cheese topped with sour cream & green onions. Chipotle queso on the side
Topped with mixed cheese, Southwest queso, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeño peppers, black beans, salsa & sour cream
Chipotle queso & beer mustard
Stuffed with melted cheese, Baja sauce & pico. Salsa & sour cream on side
Roasted green chiles, mixed cheese blend, layered into fresh baked bread. Marinara & ranch to dip
Anaheim peppers with chorizo,melted cheese, jalapeño cream sauce & pico
A huge bowl of black beans, chipotle queso, pico, sour cream, guacamole & green onions. With soft pretzels, HUB chips, tortilla chips & queso to dip
Burgers
With LTO
Double patties with both American cheeses, pepper jack, cheddar, LTO & extra bacon
Cajun blackened patty, Gunslinger mayo, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, LTO & bacon
Cheddar, bacon, pickles & LTO
Bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & LTO
Creamy peanut butter & bacon on a pretzel bun
House-made panko-crusted cream cheese & jalapeños, raspberry chipotle jam & pear slaw
Triple the bacon, bacon aioli, caramelized onions & Swiss cheese
Balsamic sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, basil aioli, greens and Swiss cheese
Calzone
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese, sliced ripe tomato, fresh basil
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese & marinara
Herbed ricotta cheese, tomatoes, onions, garlic, mushrooms, peppers & black olives
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage & bacon
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, onions, mushrooms, peppers & black olives
Shredded chicken, bacon, green chile, mozzarella, garlic oil, minced red onion, cilantro & medium buffalo sauce
Entree
Jumbo spiral noodles in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce with house pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, roasted green chiles, garlic bread crumbs & pico on top
Hand-cut Atlantic cod with a panko crust, fries, coleslaw & Hub toast
Grilled steak with jasmine rice, steamed veggies, pear-apple soy, Sriracha, green onions & toasted almonds
Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries
Big bowl of mashed potatoes, melted cheddarjack cheese, house gravy, roasted corn, green onions & hand battered fried chicken tenderloins
Seared steak & shrimp with classic linguine noodles, chipotle cream sauce, grilled asparagus, peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes & parmesan with garlic bread
Cajun grilled chicken over jasmine rice with black beans, corn pico de gallo, Anaheim peppers, guacamole, sour cream, Cotija cheese & tortilla strips
Shredded chicken in a fresno chile marinade, citrus slaw, amarillo aioli, Cotija cheese, pico on local corn tortillas. Served with chips & salsa
Grilled cod, citrus slaw, Baja sauce, pico & mixed cheese on local corn tortilas. Served with chips & salsa
Monster burrito stuffed with green chile chicken, white rice, black beans, mixed cheese, grilled jalapeños & sour cream. Smothered in jalapeño sour cream sauce, pico & Cotija cheese
Grilled steak, asparagus, bacon, corn, green chiles & roasted garlic chile crema over jumbo smoked baked potato topped with green onions
Crispy chicken tenders with spiral mac noodles in a chipotle cream sauce, el jefe wing sauce with bacon & green onions
Steak tips with herb roasted mushrooms and onions, sour cream sauce, green onions over egg noodles
Kids
Pizza
Sandwiches
Habanero ranch seasoned chicken tenders with spring mix, buttermilk ranch, red onion, pickles, and tomato
Carne asada fire-roasted Anaheim chiles & chipotle queso stuffed in a warm hoagie roll
Hand-battered fried pork loin served on country white bun with lettuce, tomato & onion. Roasted garlic & scallion mayo on the side
Thick-cut pastrami, 1000 island, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on marble rye
Homemade slow-cooked pot roast, brown gravy & melted Swiss cheese on a hoagie roll
House-roasted shaved beef, sweet peppers, mozzarella, spicy giardiniera on toasted hoagie roll & au jus to dip
House roasted turkey, avocado, mayo, tomato, lettuce & Swiss cheese on toasted multigrain
Hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, marinara, three mozzarella sticks & melted mozzarella on Texas toast
Sides
Soups & Salads
Tender steak, apples, bacon, blue cheese & candied walnuts over a bed of iceberg lettuce & spring mix. maple vinaigrette on the side
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, house-made croutons. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy Chicken
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix topped with ham, grilled & chilled chicken, egg, avocado, cucumber, tomato, bacon & bell pepper
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Spring greens with tomato, croutons, and croutons
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix layered with crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheese. Sliced cucumbers, black beans & our roasted corn pico, chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy chicken
Wings
Breaded and tossed with your favorite sauce