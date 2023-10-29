The Hub - Naugatuck, CT
Popular Items
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Mozzarella + Red Sauce
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Red Sauce . Fresh Mozzarella . Fresh Basil + Evoo
Mixed Greens . Dried Cranberries . Candied Walnuts . Pears . Gorgonzola + Raspberry Vinaigrette
BREADS
GREENS
Mixed Greens . Dried Cranberries . Candied Walnuts . Pears . Gorgonzola + Raspberry Vinaigrette
Crisp Romaine . Pecorino + Parmesan Cheese . Tuscan Croutons + Caesar Dressing
Mixed greens . Strawberries . Goat cheese . Sunflower seeds . Red onion . Honey lemon basil vinaigrette
Mixed Greens . Tomato . Cucumber . Red Onion . Black Olives + Balsamic Vinaigrette
WINGS
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with a House Blend of Herbs + Spices
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with a Cajun Dry Rub
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with a Jerk Dry Rub
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with a Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings . Tossed in a Sweet + Spicy Thai Chili Sauce
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings Tossed in Olive Oil . Herbs . Roasted Garlic + Parmesan Cheese
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings Tossed in a Classic Franks Buffalo Sauce With a Kick
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with Vermont Maple Drizzle . Roasted Cinnamon Apples + Crispy Bacon
Wood Fired Crispy + Charred Wings Tossed in a House Made Hot Sauce with Carolina Reaper + Buffalo
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Wings Tossed in a Jalapeno Infused Honey . Lemon + Aleppo Pepper
Wood Fired, Crispy, Charred Wings Tossed in a smoky bbq glaze
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with Honey . Sriracha + Sesame
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with a a cayenne pepper sauce with dried chiles + garlic
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with a hickory hot peppers . red hot + spices
Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with a teriyaki glaze . wasabi . sesame seeds
12" PIZZA
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza Mozzarella + Red Sauce
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Red Sauce . Fresh Mozzarella . Fresh Basil + Evoo
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Mozzarella . Hot Chili Oil + a Fiery Long Hot
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Meatball . Sausage . Pepperoni . Bacon . Red Sauce + Mozzarella
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Chicken . Bacon . Garlic . Mozzarella + Ranch Drizzle Add Buffalo Sauce or Gorgonzola $1 or BBQ Sauce .50¢
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Crab Rangoon . Crispy Wontons . Sweet Chili Sauce
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Oven Roasted Brussels Sprouts . Bacon . Mozzarella . Goat Cheese + Honey Drizzle
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Seasoned Hamburger . Mozzarella . Onion . Pickles . Sesame . Lettuce + House Made Secret Sauce
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Duck Fat Potatoes . Onions . Bacon . Mozzarella + Smoked Provolone
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Roasted Chicken . Honey BBQ . Jalapeños . Red Onion . Cheddar + Mozzarella
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Mozzarella . Red Sauce . Black Olives . Roasted Red Peppers . Mushrooms . Tomato . Red Onion + Green Peppers
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with chicken . roasted tomato . fresh mozzarella . basil pesto . toasted pine nuts . balsamic
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with soppresata . herbed ricotta . Calabrian chili . mozzarella . basil . garlic . hot honey
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza Mozzarella . Provolone . Ricotta . Parmesan . Fig jam . Balsamic + EVOO
Dessert pizza with Nutella . fresh strawberries . chocolate drizzle + powdered sugar
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Cheesy Garlic Bread Crust . Mixed Greens . Tomato . Cucumber . Red Onion + Balsamic
16" PIZZA
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Mozzarella + Red Sauce
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Fresh Mozzarella . Fresh Basil . EVOO + Red Sauce
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Mozzarella . Hot Chili Oil + a Fiery Long Hot
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Meatball . Sausage . Pepperoni . Bacon . Red Sauce + Mozzarella
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Chicken . Bacon . Garlic . Mozzarella + Ranch Drizzle Add Buffalo Sauce + Gorgonzola $1 or BBQ Sauce +50¢
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Crab Rangoon . Crispy Wontons + Sweet Chili Sauce
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Oven Roasted Brussels Sprouts . Bacon . Mozzarella . Goat Cheese + Honey Drizzle
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Seasoned Hamburger . Mozzarella . Onion . Pickles . Sesame . Lettuce + House Made Secret Sauce
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Duck Fat Potatoes . Onions . Pork Belly Bacon . Mozzarella + Smoked Provolone
Roasted Chicken . Honey BBQ . Jalapeños . Red Onion . Cheddar . Mozzarella
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Mozzarella . Red Sauce . Black Olives . Roasted Red Peppers . Mushroom . Red Onion . Green Peppers . Red Sauce
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with chicken . roasted tomato . fresh mozzarella . basil pesto . toasted pine nuts + balsamic
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with soppresata . herbes ricotta . Calabrian chili . mozzarella . basil . garlic . hot honey
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with shrimp . fire roasted tomato . garlic . lemon . basil . mozzarella
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Provolone . Fresh Mozzarella . Ricotta . Parmesan . Fig Jam . Balsamic + EVOO
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Cheesy Garlic Bread Crust . Mixed Greens . Tomato . Cucumber . Red Onion + Balsamic