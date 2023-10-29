Popular Items

16" CHEESE
16" CHEESE
$16.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Mozzarella + Red Sauce

12" MARGERITA PIE
12" MARGERITA PIE
$16.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Red Sauce . Fresh Mozzarella . Fresh Basil + Evoo

THE HUB SALAD
THE HUB SALAD
$10.00+

Mixed Greens . Dried Cranberries . Candied Walnuts . Pears . Gorgonzola + Raspberry Vinaigrette