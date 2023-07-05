The Hub- Sossaman 1925 S Sossaman Rd.
Appetizers
Brussels Sprouts
With fig jam, bacon & micro greens
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, three cheese blend, carrot, celery, onion with tortilla chips, pretzel chips & bread
Cauliflower Nachos
Roasted cauliflower, chipotle queso, corn pico de gallo, pickled red onion, roasted garlic chile crema & cotija cheese
Ceviche
Citrus marinated shrimp with jicama, pico, cucumber and avocado with fresh tortilla chips
Cheesy Mash Potato Balls
Homemade with melted cheese & a crispy deep fried panko crust. Served with chipotle cheese sauce
Chip Trio
Queso, Guacamole, and Salsa
Chips and Guac
Chips and guacamole
Chips and Queso
Chips and queso
Chips and Salsa
Chips and salsa
Expolding Cheddar Potatoes
Thin-sliced HUB chips topped with melted cheese, green onions, crispy bacon & sour cream
Garlic Knots
Hummus & Veg
Two types of hummus, ranch, cucumbers, carrots, bell pepper, celery & pita bread
Loaded Chipotle Wedges
Smoked sliced potatoes loaded with bacon & mixed cheese topped with sour cream & green onions. Chipotle queso on the side
Nachos
Topped with mixed cheese, Southwest queso, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeño peppers, black beans, salsa & sour cream
Pick One Fried Samplers
Pick Three Fried Samplers
Pick Two Fried Samplers
Pretzel Basket
Chipotle queso & beer mustard
Quesadilla
Stuffed with melted cheese, Baja sauce & pico. Salsa & sour cream on side
Stuffed Bread
Roasted green chiles, mixed cheese blend, layered into fresh baked bread. Marinara & ranch to dip
Stuffed Green Chiles
Anaheim peppers with chorizo,melted cheese, jalapeño cream sauce & pico
The Kitchen Sink
A huge bowl of black beans, chipotle queso, pico, sour cream, guacamole & green onions. With soft pretzels, HUB chips, tortilla chips & queso to dip
Toasted Ravioli
Burgers
The Classic
With LTO
The Big HUB
Double patties with both American cheeses, pepper jack, cheddar, LTO & extra bacon
Devil
Cajun blackened patty, Gunslinger mayo, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, LTO & bacon
Bacon Cheese
Cheddar, bacon, pickles & LTO
BBQ Bacon
Bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & LTO
Peanut Butter
Creamy peanut butter & bacon on a pretzel bun
Popper Burger
House-made panko-crusted cream cheese & jalapeños, raspberry chipotle jam & pear slaw
Holy Bacon Batman
Triple the bacon, bacon aioli, caramelized onions & Swiss cheese
Mushroom Burger
Balsamic sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, basil aioli, greens and Swiss cheese
California Burger
Calzone
Calzone Margarita
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese, sliced ripe tomato, fresh basil
Calzone True Italian
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese & marinara
Calzone Veggie
Herbed ricotta cheese, tomatoes, onions, garlic, mushrooms, peppers & black olives
Calzone BBQ Chicken
Calzone Carnivore
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage & bacon
Calzone Everything
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, onions, mushrooms, peppers & black olives
Calzone Buffalo Chicken
Shredded chicken, bacon, green chile, mozzarella, garlic oil, minced red onion, cilantro & medium buffalo sauce
Entree
Hub Mac
Jumbo spiral noodles in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce with house pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, roasted green chiles, garlic bread crumbs & pico on top
Fish & Chips
Hand-cut Atlantic cod with a panko crust, fries, coleslaw & Hub toast
Korean BBQ Bowl
Grilled steak with jasmine rice, steamed veggies, pear-apple soy, Sriracha, green onions & toasted almonds
Chicken Tenders
Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries
H.F.C.
Big bowl of mashed potatoes, melted cheddarjack cheese, house gravy, roasted corn, green onions & hand battered fried chicken tenderloins
Chipotle Surf & Turf
Seared steak & shrimp with classic linguine noodles, chipotle cream sauce, grilled asparagus, peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes & parmesan with garlic bread
Baja Bowl
Cajun grilled chicken over jasmine rice with black beans, corn pico de gallo, Anaheim peppers, guacamole, sour cream, Cotija cheese & tortilla strips
Chicken Tacos
Shredded chicken in a fresno chile marinade, citrus slaw, amarillo aioli, Cotija cheese, pico on local corn tortillas. Served with chips & salsa
Fish Tacos
Grilled cod, citrus slaw, Baja sauce, pico & mixed cheese on local corn tortilas. Served with chips & salsa
HUB Burrito
Monster burrito stuffed with green chile chicken, white rice, black beans, mixed cheese, grilled jalapeños & sour cream. Smothered in jalapeño sour cream sauce, pico & Cotija cheese
Steak & Bake
Grilled steak, asparagus, bacon, corn, green chiles & roasted garlic chile crema over jumbo smoked baked potato topped with green onions
Buffalo Chicken Pasta
Crispy chicken tenders with spiral mac noodles in a chipotle cream sauce, el jefe wing sauce with bacon & green onions
Steak Stroganoff
Steak tips with herb roasted mushrooms and onions, sour cream sauce, green onions over egg noodles
Chicken Rice Veg
Kids
Pizza
Pizza Buffalo Chicken
Shredded chicken, bacon, green chile, mozzarella, garlic oil, minced red onion, cilantro & medium buffalo sauce
Pizza BYO
Pizza Carnivore
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage & bacon
Pizza Everything
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, onions, mushrooms, peppers & black olives
Pizza Margarita
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese, sliced ripe tomato, fresh basil
Pizza True Italian
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese & marinara
Pizza Veggie
Herbed ricotta cheese, tomatoes, onions, garlic, mushrooms, peppers & black olives
Sandwiches
Bayros Spicy Chicken
Habanero ranch seasoned chicken tenders with spring mix, buttermilk ranch, red onion, pickles, and tomato
Green Chili Steak Philly
Carne asada fire-roasted Anaheim chiles & chipotle queso stuffed in a warm hoagie roll
Hub Club
Iowa Pork Sandwich
Hand-battered fried pork loin served on country white bun with lettuce, tomato & onion. Roasted garlic & scallion mayo on the side
Pastrami Reuben
Thick-cut pastrami, 1000 island, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on marble rye
Pot Roast Dip
Homemade slow-cooked pot roast, brown gravy & melted Swiss cheese on a hoagie roll
Sonoran Chicken Hoagie
House-roasted shaved beef, sweet peppers, mozzarella, spicy giardiniera on toasted hoagie roll & au jus to dip
Turkey Avocado
House roasted turkey, avocado, mayo, tomato, lettuce & Swiss cheese on toasted multigrain
Ultimate Chicken Parm
Hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, marinara, three mozzarella sticks & melted mozzarella on Texas toast
Sides
Basket Cajun Fries
Basket Cajun HUB Chip
Basket Fries
Basket Garlic Fries
Basket Garlic HUB Chips
Basket HUB Chips
Basket Mix Fries
Basket Mix HUB Chip
Basket Sweet Fry
Black Beans
Butter Potato
Side Cole Slaw
Side Corn
Side Cup Mac
Side House Veggies
Side HUB Toast
Side Kid Fruit
Side Loaded Baker
Side Loaded Mash
Side Mash
Side Rice
Side Chipolte 3oz
Basket Tots
Soups & Salads
Antipasto Salad
Tender steak, apples, bacon, blue cheese & candied walnuts over a bed of iceberg lettuce & spring mix. maple vinaigrette on the side
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, house-made croutons. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy Chicken
HUB Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix topped with ham, grilled & chilled chicken, egg, avocado, cucumber, tomato, bacon & bell pepper
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Side Salad
Spring greens with tomato, croutons, and croutons
Soup Of the Week Bowl
Soup Of the Week Cup
Southwest Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix layered with crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheese. Sliced cucumbers, black beans & our roasted corn pico, chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy chicken
Wedge Salad
Wings
1/2 Smoked
Award winning house smoked wings
1lb Smoked
Award winning house smoked wings
2lb Smoked
Award winning house smoked wings
1/2 Traditional
Traditional buffalo style wings
1lb Traditional
Traditional buffalo style wings
2lb Traditional
Traditional buffalo style wings
Boneless wings
Breaded and tossed with your favorite sauce