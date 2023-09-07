2x points now for loyalty members
The Hungry Hatch
Popular Items
Mediterranean 🍲 🌯 🥗
Chicken, chickpeas, sliced cucumbers and sliced grape tomatoes topped with feta cheese. Recommended Sauce: Balsamic, Pesto, or Tzatziki
Veggie Spring Rolls [2]
A great side to add to any meal! Veggie spring rolls made with carrots, cucumbers, mixed greens, red cabbage & peppers and wrapped in rice paper served with our loved Thai sauce or Sesame Sauce
Cuban 🍲
Sliced plantains with seasoned sweet potatoes and black beans over fragrant Jasmine coconut rice (*Comes only as a rice bowl)
New Items
New Items!
Mexican 🍲 🌯 🥗
Try our newest menu item inspired by Mexican Elote corn! Elote Corn made with red onion, cilantro, & cotija cheese over black beans and your base. Our favorite way to enjoy this is over our flavorful jasmine rice! Recommended sauces are Garlic Aioli or Chipotle Ranch.
Energy Bites
The perfect healthy snack! Ingredients: almond flour, chia seeds, cinnamon, chocolate chips, flaxseed meal, hemp hearts, honey, oats, peanut butter, vanilla extract
Veggie Spring Rolls [2]
Food
Bowls & Wraps
Asian 🍲 🌯 🥗
Chicken, sliced purple cabbage and cucumbers, grated carrots, sprinkled with sesame seeds. Recommended Sauce: Sesame
Classic 🍲 🌯 🥗
Chicken, Applewood bacon, sliced grape tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese. Recommended Sauce: Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or Spicy Chipotle Aiol
Cuban 🍲
Harvest 🍲 🌯 🥗
Sweet potatoes, black beans topped with grilled trio bell peppers and onions. Recommended Sauce: Balsamic, Honey Mustard or Sesame
Italian 🍲 🌯 🥗
Chicken, sliced black olives sun-dried tomatoes, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Recommended Sauce: Pesto
Korean 🍲
Marinated spicy tofu with pickled cabbage & cucumbers, shredded carrots and sesame spinach over fragrant Jasmine rice and served with a side our our spicy Korean sauce! (*Comes only as a rice bowl) Spiciness rating: 7
Mediterranean 🍲 🌯 🥗
Mexican 🍲 🌯 🥗
Moroccan 🍲 🌯 🥗
Moroccan chicken, sliced grape tomatoes and onions and harissa beets topped with feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Tzatziki
Southwest 🍲 🌯 🥗
Our crowd favorite! Chicken, black beans, corn, grilled trio bell peppers and onions topped with cheddar jack cheese. Recommended sauce: Spicy Chipotle, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli, or Ranch
Thai 🍲 🌯 🥗
Our best seller! Chicken, sliced purple cabbage, grated carrots, edamame, sliced red peppers topped with peanuts and sweet chili sauce.
Tacos
Caribbean Tacos 🌮
Jerk chicken or spicy shrimp tacos layered with avocado, cilantro slaw and topped with mango salsa and Cotija cheese
Harvest Tacos 🌮
Healthy vegetarian Sweet Potato Tacos filled with seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, corn and avocado over cilantro slaw and topped with a house spicy chili sauce and sprinkled with Cotija cheese on corn tortillas.
Vegan & Vegetarian
Cuban 🍲
Harvest 🍲 🌯 🥗
Sweet potatoes, black beans topped with grilled trio bell peppers and onions. Recommended Sauce: Balsamic, Honey Mustard or Sesame
Harvest Tacos 🌮
Healthy vegetarian Sweet Potato Tacos filled with seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, corn and avocado over cilantro slaw and topped with a house spicy chili sauce and sprinkled with Cotija cheese on corn tortillas.
Korean 🍲
Mexican 🍲 🌯 🥗
Sides
Black Beans
Energy Bites
Jasmine Rice
Pop Chips
Popchips are not fried, have no preservatives or artificial flavoring and are Gluten Free. Popchips are coated with oleic oils, healthy monounsaturated fats which can help reduce appetite, promote weight loss, and bolster memory.
Veggie Spring Rolls [2]
Drinks
Speciality Drinks
Aura Bora Basil Berry
Aura Bora Cactus Rose
Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber
Aura Bora Lemongrass Coconut
Aura Bora Peppermint Watermelon
Hibo Energize Original
Hibo Key Lime
Hibo Peach
Hibo Strawberry Guava
Hibo Passionfruit
Hibo Pineapple
Treo Kiwi Watermelon
Big Fruit Flavor: Treo flavored water is designed to be a flavorful hydration alternative to boring, flavorless or lightly flavored water; Only ten calories and one gram of sugar per serving Low Sugar, Low Calorie: Our proprietary sweetener blend features birch sap, stevia and erythritol; Treo also has the benefit of additional vitamins and minerals from birch water to help promote hydration Don't Drink Boring: Water is so boring; TREO birch water is delicious, fun, and bursting with flavor; These sweeteners are also noncalorific which means only 1 net carb per serving USDA Organic: Simple, plant based ingredients include organic birch water, organic fruit juice, and natural sweeteners; Treo is non GMO, vegan, keto, OU, and free of gluten, soy, and caffeine
Treo Peach Mango
Treo Raspberry Lemonade
Kumbucha
Catering and Large Group Menu
Build-a-bowls
Catering Add-Ons
Catering Services
Full Heating Kit - Catering Stand & Sterno
For hot serving kits: These are handy if you are not serving all of your guests at the same time and need to keep food hot for longer period of time. Our hot items include: Meats, black beans, corn, rice, quinoa, grilled pepper & onions, sweet potatoes, curry. Each catering stand holds 1 full pan or 2 half pans.