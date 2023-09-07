Popular Items

Mediterranean 🍲 🌯 🥗

$12.25

Chicken, chickpeas, sliced cucumbers and sliced grape tomatoes topped with feta cheese. Recommended Sauce: Balsamic, Pesto, or Tzatziki

Veggie Spring Rolls [2]

$5.89

A great side to add to any meal! Veggie spring rolls made with carrots, cucumbers, mixed greens, red cabbage & peppers and wrapped in rice paper served with our loved Thai sauce or Sesame Sauce

Cuban 🍲

$11.50

Sliced plantains with seasoned sweet potatoes and black beans over fragrant Jasmine coconut rice (*Comes only as a rice bowl)

New Items

New Items!

Mexican 🍲 🌯 🥗

$11.00

Try our newest menu item inspired by Mexican Elote corn! Elote Corn made with red onion, cilantro, & cotija cheese over black beans and your base. Our favorite way to enjoy this is over our flavorful jasmine rice! Recommended sauces are Garlic Aioli or Chipotle Ranch.

Energy Bites

$4.95

The perfect healthy snack! Ingredients: almond flour, chia seeds, cinnamon, chocolate chips, flaxseed meal, hemp hearts, honey, oats, peanut butter, vanilla extract

Veggie Spring Rolls [2]

$5.89

A great side to add to any meal! Veggie spring rolls made with carrots, cucumbers, mixed greens, red cabbage & peppers and wrapped in rice paper served with our loved Thai sauce or Sesame Sauce

Food

Bowls & Wraps

Asian 🍲 🌯 🥗

$10.75

Chicken, sliced purple cabbage and cucumbers, grated carrots, sprinkled with sesame seeds. Recommended Sauce: Sesame

Classic 🍲 🌯 🥗

$11.00

Chicken, Applewood bacon, sliced grape tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese. Recommended Sauce: Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or Spicy Chipotle Aiol

Cuban 🍲

$11.50

Sliced plantains with seasoned sweet potatoes and black beans over fragrant Jasmine coconut rice (*Comes only as a rice bowl)

Harvest 🍲 🌯 🥗

$10.00

Sweet potatoes, black beans topped with grilled trio bell peppers and onions. Recommended Sauce: Balsamic, Honey Mustard or Sesame

Italian 🍲 🌯 🥗

$10.35

Chicken, sliced black olives sun-dried tomatoes, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Recommended Sauce: Pesto

Korean 🍲

$12.00

Marinated spicy tofu with pickled cabbage & cucumbers, shredded carrots and sesame spinach over fragrant Jasmine rice and served with a side our our spicy Korean sauce! (*Comes only as a rice bowl) Spiciness rating: 7

Mediterranean 🍲 🌯 🥗

$12.25

Chicken, chickpeas, sliced cucumbers and sliced grape tomatoes topped with feta cheese. Recommended Sauce: Balsamic, Pesto, or Tzatziki

Mexican 🍲 🌯 🥗

$11.00

Try our newest menu item inspired by Mexican Elote corn! Elote Corn made with red onion, cilantro, & cotija cheese over black beans and your base. Our favorite way to enjoy this is over our flavorful jasmine rice! Recommended sauces are Garlic Aioli or Chipotle Ranch.

Moroccan 🍲 🌯 🥗

$13.00

Moroccan chicken, sliced grape tomatoes and onions and harissa beets topped with feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Tzatziki

Southwest 🍲 🌯 🥗

$12.35

Our crowd favorite! Chicken, black beans, corn, grilled trio bell peppers and onions topped with cheddar jack cheese. Recommended sauce: Spicy Chipotle, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli, or Ranch

Thai 🍲 🌯 🥗

$12.35

Our best seller! Chicken, sliced purple cabbage, grated carrots, edamame, sliced red peppers topped with peanuts and sweet chili sauce.

Tacos

Caribbean Tacos 🌮

$10.95+

Jerk chicken or spicy shrimp tacos layered with avocado, cilantro slaw and topped with mango salsa and Cotija cheese

Harvest Tacos 🌮

$10.95+

Healthy vegetarian Sweet Potato Tacos filled with seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, corn and avocado over cilantro slaw and topped with a house spicy chili sauce and sprinkled with Cotija cheese on corn tortillas.

Vegan & Vegetarian

Cuban 🍲

$11.50

Sliced plantains with seasoned sweet potatoes and black beans over fragrant Jasmine coconut rice (*Comes only as a rice bowl)

Harvest 🍲 🌯 🥗

$10.00

Sweet potatoes, black beans topped with grilled trio bell peppers and onions. Recommended Sauce: Balsamic, Honey Mustard or Sesame

Harvest Tacos 🌮

$10.95+

Healthy vegetarian Sweet Potato Tacos filled with seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, corn and avocado over cilantro slaw and topped with a house spicy chili sauce and sprinkled with Cotija cheese on corn tortillas.

Korean 🍲

$12.00

Marinated spicy tofu with pickled cabbage & cucumbers, shredded carrots and sesame spinach over fragrant Jasmine rice and served with a side our our spicy Korean sauce! (*Comes only as a rice bowl) Spiciness rating: 7

Mexican 🍲 🌯 🥗

$11.00

Try our newest menu item inspired by Mexican Elote corn! Elote Corn made with red onion, cilantro, & cotija cheese over black beans and your base. Our favorite way to enjoy this is over our flavorful jasmine rice! Recommended sauces are Garlic Aioli or Chipotle Ranch.

Sides

Black Beans

$2.35
Energy Bites

$4.95

The perfect healthy snack! Ingredients: almond flour, chia seeds, cinnamon, chocolate chips, flaxseed meal, hemp hearts, honey, oats, peanut butter, vanilla extract

Jasmine Rice

$2.15
Pop Chips

Pop Chips

$2.45

Popchips are not fried, have no preservatives or artificial flavoring and are Gluten Free. Popchips are coated with oleic oils, healthy monounsaturated fats which can help reduce appetite, promote weight loss, and bolster memory.

Veggie Spring Rolls [2]

$5.89

A great side to add to any meal! Veggie spring rolls made with carrots, cucumbers, mixed greens, red cabbage & peppers and wrapped in rice paper served with our loved Thai sauce or Sesame Sauce

Drinks

Beverages

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

$2.25
Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Water

$2.00

Speciality Drinks

Aura Bora Basil Berry

$2.85
Aura Bora Cactus Rose

$2.85
Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber

$2.85
Aura Bora Lemongrass Coconut

$2.85
Aura Bora Peppermint Watermelon

$2.85
Hibo Energize Original

$2.95
Hibo Key Lime

$2.95
Hibo Peach

$2.95
Hibo Strawberry Guava

$2.95
Hibo Passionfruit

$2.95
Hibo Pineapple

$2.95
Treo Kiwi Watermelon

$3.35

Big Fruit Flavor: Treo flavored water is designed to be a flavorful hydration alternative to boring, flavorless or lightly flavored water; Only ten calories and one gram of sugar per serving Low Sugar, Low Calorie: Our proprietary sweetener blend features birch sap, stevia and erythritol; Treo also has the benefit of additional vitamins and minerals from birch water to help promote hydration Don't Drink Boring: Water is so boring; TREO birch water is delicious, fun, and bursting with flavor; These sweeteners are also noncalorific which means only 1 net carb per serving USDA Organic: Simple, plant based ingredients include organic birch water, organic fruit juice, and natural sweeteners; Treo is non GMO, vegan, keto, OU, and free of gluten, soy, and caffeine

Treo Peach Mango

$3.35Out of stock

Big Fruit Flavor: Treo flavored water is designed to be a flavorful hydration alternative to boring, flavorless or lightly flavored water; Only ten calories and one gram of sugar per serving Low Sugar, Low Calorie: Our proprietary sweetener blend features birch sap, stevia and erythritol; Treo also has the benefit of additional vitamins and minerals from birch water to help promote hydration Don't Drink Boring: Water is so boring; TREO birch water is delicious, fun, and bursting with flavor; These sweeteners are also noncalorific which means only 1 net carb per serving USDA Organic: Simple, plant based ingredients include organic birch water, organic fruit juice, and natural sweeteners; Treo is non GMO, vegan, keto, OU, and free of gluten, soy, and caffeine

Treo Raspberry Lemonade

$3.35

Big Fruit Flavor: Treo flavored water is designed to be a flavorful hydration alternative to boring, flavorless or lightly flavored water; Only ten calories and one gram of sugar per serving Low Sugar, Low Calorie: Our proprietary sweetener blend features birch sap, stevia and erythritol; Treo also has the benefit of additional vitamins and minerals from birch water to help promote hydration Don't Drink Boring: Water is so boring; TREO birch water is delicious, fun, and bursting with flavor; These sweeteners are also noncalorific which means only 1 net carb per serving USDA Organic: Simple, plant based ingredients include organic birch water, organic fruit juice, and natural sweeteners; Treo is non GMO, vegan, keto, OU, and free of gluten, soy, and caffeine

Kumbucha

$3.89

Teas

Sweet

$2.99

Unsweet

$2.99

Catering and Large Group Menu

Build-a-bowls

For 5

$65.00

For 10

$145.00

For 15

$215.00

For 20

$290.00

For 25

$360.00

For 30

$435.00

For 35

$505.00

For 40

$580.00

Wrap Platters

5 Wraps

$65.00

10 Wraps

$145.00

15 Wraps

$215.00

20 Wraps

$290.00

Catering Add-Ons

Seasoned Black Beans

$25.00+

Chickpeas

$18.00+

Chicken

$55.00+

Jasmine Rice

$30.00+

Pesto Salad

$20.00+

Quinoa

$35.00

Seasoned Sweet Potatoes

$25.00

Catering Services

Full Heating Kit - Catering Stand & Sterno

$14.50

For hot serving kits: These are handy if you are not serving all of your guests at the same time and need to keep food hot for longer period of time. Our hot items include: Meats, black beans, corn, rice, quinoa, grilled pepper & onions, sweet potatoes, curry. Each catering stand holds 1 full pan or 2 half pans.

Staff on site

$25.00+