Marc Bynum Concepts The Hush Truck
Snacks & Salads
- Wu Tang Wingz
Half Dozen Wings Tossed in Shaolin Sauce, Fresno Peppers, Cilantro, Toasted Sesame Seeds$16.00
- Mr. Potato Head
Seasoned Potato Wedges, Beer Cheese Fondue, Conecuh Sausage, Radish, Ranch, Spicy Mayo, Sour Cream, Chive$12.00
- Not So Fat joe
Fried Sweet Plantain, Cotija Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Ranch, Crema, Lime$12.00
- Spicy Cucumber
Cucumber, Spicy Kimchi, Red Onion, Yuzu, Panko Crunch$10.00
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Chasu Chicken, Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Red Onion, Scallion, Wonton Crisps, Edamame, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette$14.00
Handies & Bowls
- Kimchi Burger
Chicken Burger, Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Cucumber, Kimchi, Sunny Side Up Egg, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries$18.00
- The Bynum Burger
Certified Angus Beef Burger, Cave Aged Cheddar, Bacon Onion Jam, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries$18.00
- The McBynum
Certified Angus Beef Burger, Lettuce Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun, Side Of Potato Wedges$16.00
- Busta Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Red Beans, White Rice, Jerked Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, Plantain, Hibiscus BBQ Sauce. (Item Contains Coconut Milk)$18.00
- Big Havana
Cubano Bread, Mojo Pork, Speck Ham, Pickles, Mustard, Provolone$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKFull Of Shrooms “Trippin”
Mushroom Broth, Maitake Mushrooms, Celeriac, Charred Onion, Collard GreensOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKNotorious PIG (Tonkotsu)
72 Hour Tonkotsu Broth, Pork Belly, Menma, Aged Egg, Scallion, Black Garlic OilOUT OF STOCK$20.00