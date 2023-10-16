The India Palace Bar and Tandoor
Starters
Aam Palak Chaat
Crispy spinach, mango, and tamarind sauce
Aloo Papri Chaat
Potatoes, chickpeas, and wheat chips
Aloo Tikki
Potato patties
Assorted Non-Veg Appetizer
Chicken tikka, lamb seekh kabab, and shrimp
Assorted Veggie Appetizer
Samosa, aloo tikki, and vegetable pakora
Bhelpuri
Bhel mix, chickpeas, and potatoes
Chicken 65
Battered spicy chicken, curry leaf, and green chili
Chicken Tikka Appetizer
Boneless chicken breast and spices
Finger Lick Kabab
Lamb seekh kabab, garlic, and spicy sauce
Fish Amritsari
Battered fish
Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp saute , hop and cilantro-garlic sauce
Goat Fry
Dry goat, ginger, garlic, and spices
Gol Gappa
Puffed flour crisp with mango, chickpeas, and potato
Paneer Pakora
Battered cheese
Salads
Samosa
Crisp turnovers, potatoes, and green peas
Samosa Chaat
Samosa, chickpeas, and sauce
Soups
Tikki Chaat
Aloo tikki, chickpeas, and sauce
Veggie Pakora
Battered potatoes, onion, eggplant, and cauliflower
Tandoori Wings
Marinated with yogurt and spices
Vegetable Specials
Saag Paneer
Cottage cheese, spinach, and spices
Methi Paneer
Cottage cheese, fenugreek, and creamy onion sauce
Shahi Paneer
Cottage cheese and creamy tomato sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese, onion, and tomato sauce
Methi Malai Matar Paneer
Cottage cheese, green peas, and curry sauce
Kadai Paneer
Cottage cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes
Malai Kofta
Cheese and potato croquettes , creamy onion sauce
Pindi Chana
Okra, onions, and tomatoes
Baingan Bharta
Grilled eggplant, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger
Bhindi-do-Piaza
Okra, onions, and tomatoes
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Mixed vegetables saute and mild spices
Dal Makhani
Black lentils, tomatoes, garlic, and onions
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils, onions, and tomatoes
Kadhi Pakora
Vegetable fritters and yogurt sauce
Navratna Korma
Mixed vegetables and creamy curry sauce
Aloo Saag
Potatoes and spinach
Aloo Gobi Masala
Cauliflower florets, potatoes, and tomatoes
Aloo Mattar
Potatoes, green peas, and curry sauce
Palak Chana
Chickpeas, spinach, and spices
Saag
Matar Paneer
Chicken Specials
Butter Chicken
Chicken breast and creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Malai Korma
Chicken breast and creamy cashew sauce
Chicken Curry
Chicken and curry sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken breast, onion, and tomato sauce
Punjabi Bhuna Chicken
Chicken, onions, tomatoes, and green chili
Methi Chooza
Chicken breast, fenugreek, and creamy sauce
Kadai Chicken
Bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
Chicken Vindaloo
Potatoes and hot spicy sauce
Chicken Madras
Mustard seeds and curry leaves
Chicken Saag
Spinach and traditional spices
Chicken Jalfrezi
Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and sweet sauce
Egg Curry
Egg, curry sauce, ginger, spices
Chili Chicken
Lamb and Goat Specials
Korma Kashmir
Creamy almond sauce and kashmiri spices
Roganjosh
Yogurt sauce, black pepper, and fragrant spices
Vindaloo
Potatoes and hot spice sauce
Patiala
Onion, ginger, garlic, and aromatic masala
Coconut Palak Gosht
Spinach, coconut, and traditional spices
Lamb Chop Masala
Tender lamb chops, tomato, and onion sauce
Choice of Lamb or Goat Punjabi Bhuna Gosht
Onions, tomatoes, and green chili
Madras
Mustard seed, curry leaf, baby goat, and curry sauce
Saag
Spinach and traditional spices
Botti Kabab Masala
Lamb with tomato and onion sauce
Methi
Fenugreek and creamy sauce
Kadai goat
Kadai Lamb
Goat curry
Goat masala
Seafood Specials
Fish Masala
Salmon, onion, and tomato sauce
Andhara Fish Curry
Salmon, mustard seeds, and curry leaves
Shrimp Malai Korma
Shrimps, cardamom flavor, and creamy sauce
Shrimp Masala
Shrimps, onion, and tomato sauce
Shrimp Vindaloo
Potatoes; and hot and spicy sauce
Shrimp Do-piaza
Onions, tomatoes, hot and spicy sauce
Kadai Shrimp
Bell peppers, onions, and tomato
Shrimp Saag
Spinach and traditional spices
Shrimp Methi
Fenugreek and creamy sauce
Tandoori Specials
Tandoori Lamb Chops
Sizzling marinated lamb chops, braised vegetables and onions
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Minced lamb, freshly ground spices and herb
Mixed Grill
Chicken tikka, lamb chop, lamb seekh kabab, shrimps, and braised vegetables
Half Tandoori Chicken
Overnight marinated, yogurt, and spices
Whole Tandoori Chicken
Overnight marinated, yogurt, and spices
Murgh Malai
Chicken breast and cream marinade
Chicken Tikka
Overnight marinated and tikka masala
Salmon Tandoori
Carom seeds, ginger, garlic, and lemon juice
Tandoori Shrimps
Succulent shrimps and spices
Paneer Tikka
Cottage choose, mild herbs and spices
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Minced chicken and freshly ground spices
Botti Kabab
Lamb marinated with yogurt, ginger, garlic, and spices
Breads
Bread Basket
Naan, lachha paratha and onion kulcha
Naan
White flour flat bread
Roti
Whole wheat flat breat
Garlic Naan
Garlic and white flour bread
Onion Kulcha
Onions and white flour bread
Paneer Kulcha
Cottage cheese, ajwain, and white flour bread
Lachha Paratha
Whole wheat multi-layered
Aloo Paratha
Potatoes and whole wheat bread
Pudina paratha
Whole wheat multi-layered and mint flavor
Bhatura
White flour puffy fried bread
Keema Naan
Minced lamb and white flour bread
Chicken Naan
Minced chicken and white flour bread
Peshawari Naan
Dry fruit, coconut, cheese, and cherry
Poori
Whole wheat puffy fried bread
Butter naan
Butter Roti
Methi Paratha
Accompaniments
Desserts
Chef Suggests
Indo Chinese Specials
Gobi Manchurian
Onion, bell peppers, and glazed tangy sauce
Chili Paneer
Onion, bell peppers, and glazed tangy sauce
Chili Chicken
Onion, bell peppers, and glazed tangy sauce
Hakka Noodles
Cabbage, carrots, onion, garlic, and soy sauce
Veg Fried Rice
Cabbage, carrots, onion, garlic, and soy sauce
Biryani and Rice Specials
Chicken Biryani
Chicken, basmati rice, and mild spice
Lamb Biryani
Lamb, basmati rice, and mild spices
Goat Biryani
Baby goat meat, basmati rice, and mild spices
Shrimp Biryani
Shrimps, basmati rice, and mild spice
Veggie Biryani
Mixed veggies, basmati rice, nuts, and raisin
Egg Biryani
Egg, basmati rice, nuts, and raisins