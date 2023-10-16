Buy 1 Butter Chicken, get 1 Veggie Biryani free
BOGO1384
Buy 1 Butter Chicken, get 1 Veggie Biryani free
BOGO1384
Main Menu

Starters

Aam Palak Chaat

$9.00

Crispy spinach, mango, and tamarind sauce

Aloo Papri Chaat

$8.50

Potatoes, chickpeas, and wheat chips

Aloo Tikki

$7.00

Potato patties

Assorted Non-Veg Appetizer

$16.00

Chicken tikka, lamb seekh kabab, and shrimp

Assorted Veggie Appetizer

$11.50

Samosa, aloo tikki, and vegetable pakora

Bhelpuri

$8.50

Bhel mix, chickpeas, and potatoes

Chicken 65

$15.00

Battered spicy chicken, curry leaf, and green chili

Chicken Tikka Appetizer

$9.50

Boneless chicken breast and spices

Finger Lick Kabab

$11.50

Lamb seekh kabab, garlic, and spicy sauce

Fish Amritsari

$15.00

Battered fish

Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp saute , hop and cilantro-garlic sauce

Goat Fry

$20.00

Dry goat, ginger, garlic, and spices

Gol Gappa

$10.00

Puffed flour crisp with mango, chickpeas, and potato

Paneer Pakora

$9.50

Battered cheese

Salads

$9.00

Samosa

$7.00

Crisp turnovers, potatoes, and green peas

Samosa Chaat

$9.00

Samosa, chickpeas, and sauce

Soups

$5.00

Tikki Chaat

$9.00

Aloo tikki, chickpeas, and sauce

Veggie Pakora

$7.00

Battered potatoes, onion, eggplant, and cauliflower

Tandoori Wings

$15.00

Marinated with yogurt and spices

Vegetable Specials

Saag Paneer

$17.00

Cottage cheese, spinach, and spices

Methi Paneer

$18.00

Cottage cheese, fenugreek, and creamy onion sauce

Shahi Paneer

$18.00

Cottage cheese and creamy tomato sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$19.00

Cottage cheese, onion, and tomato sauce

Methi Malai Matar Paneer

$18.00

Cottage cheese, green peas, and curry sauce

Kadai Paneer

$18.00

Cottage cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Cheese and potato croquettes , creamy onion sauce

Pindi Chana

$16.00

Okra, onions, and tomatoes

Baingan Bharta

$18.00

Grilled eggplant, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger

Bhindi-do-Piaza

$17.00

Okra, onions, and tomatoes

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$17.00

Mixed vegetables saute and mild spices

Dal Makhani

$17.00

Black lentils, tomatoes, garlic, and onions

Dal Tadka

$16.00

Yellow lentils, onions, and tomatoes

Kadhi Pakora

$16.00

Vegetable fritters and yogurt sauce

Navratna Korma

$17.00

Mixed vegetables and creamy curry sauce

Aloo Saag

$16.00

Potatoes and spinach

Aloo Gobi Masala

$17.00

Cauliflower florets, potatoes, and tomatoes

Aloo Mattar

$16.00

Potatoes, green peas, and curry sauce

Palak Chana

$17.00

Chickpeas, spinach, and spices

Saag

$17.00

Matar Paneer

$18.00

Chicken Specials

Butter Chicken

$19.50

Chicken breast and creamy tomato sauce

Chicken Malai Korma

$19.50

Chicken breast and creamy cashew sauce

Chicken Curry

$19.00

Chicken and curry sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.50

Chicken breast, onion, and tomato sauce

Punjabi Bhuna Chicken

$19.00

Chicken, onions, tomatoes, and green chili

Methi Chooza

$19.50

Chicken breast, fenugreek, and creamy sauce

Kadai Chicken

$19.00

Bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.00

Potatoes and hot spicy sauce

Chicken Madras

$19.00

Mustard seeds and curry leaves

Chicken Saag

$19.00

Spinach and traditional spices

Chicken Jalfrezi

$19.00

Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and sweet sauce

Egg Curry

$17.00

Egg, curry sauce, ginger, spices

Chili Chicken

Lamb and Goat Specials

Korma Kashmir

$23.00

Creamy almond sauce and kashmiri spices

Roganjosh

$23.00

Yogurt sauce, black pepper, and fragrant spices

Vindaloo

$23.00

Potatoes and hot spice sauce

Patiala

$23.00

Onion, ginger, garlic, and aromatic masala

Coconut Palak Gosht

$23.00

Spinach, coconut, and traditional spices

Lamb Chop Masala

$30.00

Tender lamb chops, tomato, and onion sauce

Choice of Lamb or Goat Punjabi Bhuna Gosht

$23.00

Onions, tomatoes, and green chili

Madras

$23.00

Mustard seed, curry leaf, baby goat, and curry sauce

Saag

$24.00

Spinach and traditional spices

Botti Kabab Masala

$24.00

Lamb with tomato and onion sauce

Methi

$24.00

Fenugreek and creamy sauce

Kadai goat

$23.00

Kadai Lamb

$23.00

Goat curry

$23.00

Goat masala

$23.00

Seafood Specials

Fish Masala

$24.00

Salmon, onion, and tomato sauce

Andhara Fish Curry

$24.00

Salmon, mustard seeds, and curry leaves

Shrimp Malai Korma

$25.00

Shrimps, cardamom flavor, and creamy sauce

Shrimp Masala

$25.00

Shrimps, onion, and tomato sauce

Shrimp Vindaloo

$25.00

Potatoes; and hot and spicy sauce

Shrimp Do-piaza

$25.00

Onions, tomatoes, hot and spicy sauce

Kadai Shrimp

$25.00

Bell peppers, onions, and tomato

Shrimp Saag

$25.00

Spinach and traditional spices

Shrimp Methi

$25.00

Fenugreek and creamy sauce

Tandoori Specials

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$30.00

Sizzling marinated lamb chops, braised vegetables and onions

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$21.00

Minced lamb, freshly ground spices and herb

Mixed Grill

$26.00

Chicken tikka, lamb chop, lamb seekh kabab, shrimps, and braised vegetables

Half Tandoori Chicken

$18.00

Overnight marinated, yogurt, and spices

Whole Tandoori Chicken

$26.00

Overnight marinated, yogurt, and spices

Murgh Malai

$19.00

Chicken breast and cream marinade

Chicken Tikka

$19.00

Overnight marinated and tikka masala

Salmon Tandoori

$25.00

Carom seeds, ginger, garlic, and lemon juice

Tandoori Shrimps

$25.00

Succulent shrimps and spices

Paneer Tikka

$18.00

Cottage choose, mild herbs and spices

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$19.00

Minced chicken and freshly ground spices

Botti Kabab

$24.00

Lamb marinated with yogurt, ginger, garlic, and spices

Breads

Bread Basket

$10.00

Naan, lachha paratha and onion kulcha

Naan

$3.50

White flour flat bread

Roti

$3.50

Whole wheat flat breat

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Garlic and white flour bread

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Onions and white flour bread

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

Cottage cheese, ajwain, and white flour bread

Lachha Paratha

$5.00

Whole wheat multi-layered

Aloo Paratha

$5.00

Potatoes and whole wheat bread

Pudina paratha

$5.00

Whole wheat multi-layered and mint flavor

Bhatura

$4.50

White flour puffy fried bread

Keema Naan

$5.50

Minced lamb and white flour bread

Chicken Naan

$5.50

Minced chicken and white flour bread

Peshawari Naan

$5.50

Dry fruit, coconut, cheese, and cherry

Poori

$4.50

Whole wheat puffy fried bread

Butter naan

$3.25

Butter Roti

$3.25

Methi Paratha

$5.00

Accompaniments

Raita

$4.75

Lightly churned yogurt, cucumbers, and carrots

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Cheese balls and honey syrup

Gajar Halwa

$6.00

Grated carrots, cardamom, and almonds

Kheer

$6.00

Rice, milk, and almonds

Pista Kulfi

$8.00

Dense Indian pistachio ice cream

Rasmalai

$8.00

Cheese dumplings and thich sweetened milk

Chef Suggests

Veggie Thali

$21.50

Shahi paneer, dal makhani, aloo saag, garlic naan, raita, mixed pickle, and dessert

Platter Non-veggie Thali

$24.50

Butter chicken, chicken curry, lamb patiala, garlic naan, raita, mixed pickle, and dessert

Indo Chinese Specials

Gobi Manchurian

$17.00

Onion, bell peppers, and glazed tangy sauce

Chili Paneer

$18.00

Onion, bell peppers, and glazed tangy sauce

Chili Chicken

$19.00

Onion, bell peppers, and glazed tangy sauce

Hakka Noodles

$14.00

Cabbage, carrots, onion, garlic, and soy sauce

Veg Fried Rice

$14.00

Cabbage, carrots, onion, garlic, and soy sauce

Biryani and Rice Specials

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Chicken, basmati rice, and mild spice

Lamb Biryani

$19.00

Lamb, basmati rice, and mild spices

Goat Biryani

$20.00

Baby goat meat, basmati rice, and mild spices

Shrimp Biryani

$25.00

Shrimps, basmati rice, and mild spice

Veggie Biryani

$16.50

Mixed veggies, basmati rice, nuts, and raisin

Egg Biryani

$16.50

Egg, basmati rice, nuts, and raisins

Extra rice

$3.50

Sides

Mixed Pickles

$4.25

Papad

$3.50

Plain Yogurt

$4.00

Bag Fee

$0.50

Mint Chutney

$3.50

Small Hot Sauce

Small Mint Sauce

Small Mixed Pickle Free

Small Tamarind Sauce

Onion Lemon Chilli

Raita free

N/A Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Rose Lassi

$4.95

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Salted Lassi

$4.95

Masala Chai

$4.95

Black Tea

$4.00

Mysore Coffee

$4.95

Mango Milkshake

$4.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.95

Ice Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.75

Juice

$4.95

Perrier

$4.95

Lemon Soda

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Green Tea

$3.50