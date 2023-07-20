The Joyce Public House
FOOD
$15 LUNCH BOX
Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella *
Rosemary Focaccia, Basil Pesto, Arugula,
Turkey and Smoked Bacon Wrap *
Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Mayo.
Ham and Brie on Ciabatta *
Dijon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.
Chicken Salad on Brioche *
Grapes, Apple, Celery, Tarragon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato.
LUNCH SANDWICHES
Fried Shrimp Po Boy Wrap
Baguette, Beer Battered shrimp, Slaw, Old Bay Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Brioche Roll, Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado Smash, Chipotle Aioli, Fries
Corn Beef Reuben
Marbled Rye Bread, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing, French Fries
The Trinity Special
Half Corned Beef Sandwich or Special Sandwich Cup of Soup du Jour Salad, Fries or Mashed Potatoes
LUNCH SALAD BOWLS
CAESAR SALAD BOWL
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, crispy shallots, roasted garlic croutons, house caesar dressing.
KALE AND QUINOA SALAD BOWL
Broccoli, chick peas, pomegranate, toasted almonds, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette.
ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND FARRO SALAD BOWL
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER SALAD BOWL
Arugula, shredded red cabbage, cucumbers, barley, golden raisins, tahini dressing.
SMALL AND SHARING PLATES
Korean Style Beef BBQ Lettuce Wraps
Bibb Lettuce, Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Crushed Peanuts, Chipotle Aioli
Tuna Tartare Duo
Ginger, Soy and Scallion, Sambal Aioli, Crostinis
Maryland Style Crab Cake
House Slaw, Arugula Greens, Roasted Poblano Remoulade
Buffalo Wings
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots
Chicken Tenders
Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Ancho Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream
PUBLIC HOUSE CLASSICS
Cheeseburger
Potato Roll, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries
Lamb Burger
Potato Roll, Arugula, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onion, French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries
Turkey Burger
Potato Roll, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries
Black Bean and Corn Burger
Potato Roll, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries
Irish Ale Battered Fish and Chips
Tartar Sauce, House Slaw
MAIN DISHES
Spaghetti Cabonara With Shrimp
Bacon, Peas, Egg, Parmesan, Parsley
Mushroom Fettuccini
Mixed Wild Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese, Porcini Cream Sauce
Pan Roasted Free Range Chicken
Sauteed Spinach, Mushrooms, Fingerling Potatoes, Chicken Jus
Pistachio Crusted Salmon
Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Citrus Beurre Blanc
Grilled New York Strip Steak
Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Green Peppercorn Sauce