FOOD

$15 LUNCH BOX

Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella *

$15.00

Rosemary Focaccia, Basil Pesto, Arugula,

Turkey and Smoked Bacon Wrap *

$15.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Mayo.

Ham and Brie on Ciabatta *

$15.00

Dijon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

Chicken Salad on Brioche *

$15.00

Grapes, Apple, Celery, Tarragon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato.

LUNCH SANDWICHES

Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella

$17.00

Rosemary Focaccia, Basil Pesto, Arugula, Fries

Fried Shrimp Po Boy Wrap

$18.00

Baguette, Beer Battered shrimp, Slaw, Old Bay Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Brioche Roll, Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado Smash, Chipotle Aioli, Fries

Corn Beef Reuben

$18.00

Marbled Rye Bread, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing, French Fries

Turkey and Smoked Bacon Wrap

$17.00

mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, French fries

Ham and Brie on Ciabatta

$17.00

Dijon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fries.

Chicken Salad on Brioche

$17.00

Grapes, Apple, Celery, Tarragon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Fries.

The Trinity Special

$18.00

Half Corned Beef Sandwich or Special Sandwich Cup of Soup du Jour Salad, Fries or Mashed Potatoes

LUNCH SALAD BOWLS

CAESAR SALAD BOWL

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, crispy shallots, roasted garlic croutons, house caesar dressing.

KALE AND QUINOA SALAD BOWL

$16.00

Broccoli, chick peas, pomegranate, toasted almonds, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette.

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND FARRO SALAD BOWL

$16.00

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER SALAD BOWL

$16.00

Arugula, shredded red cabbage, cucumbers, barley, golden raisins, tahini dressing.

SMALL AND SHARING PLATES

Korean Style Beef BBQ Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Bibb Lettuce, Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Crushed Peanuts, Chipotle Aioli

Tuna Tartare Duo

$19.00

Ginger, Soy and Scallion, Sambal Aioli, Crostinis

Maryland Style Crab Cake

$19.00

House Slaw, Arugula Greens, Roasted Poblano Remoulade

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Ancho Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream

SALADS AND SOUPS

New England Clam Chowder

$11.00

Clams, Smoked Bacon, Potato, Celery, Cream

PUBLIC HOUSE CLASSICS

Cheeseburger

$19.00

Potato Roll, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Potato Roll, Arugula, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onion, French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Potato Roll, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries

Black Bean and Corn Burger

$17.00

Potato Roll, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries

Irish Ale Battered Fish and Chips

$22.00

Tartar Sauce, House Slaw

MAIN DISHES

Spaghetti Cabonara With Shrimp

$26.00

Bacon, Peas, Egg, Parmesan, Parsley

Mushroom Fettuccini

$24.00

Mixed Wild Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese, Porcini Cream Sauce

Pan Roasted Free Range Chicken

$27.00

Sauteed Spinach, Mushrooms, Fingerling Potatoes, Chicken Jus

Pistachio Crusted Salmon

$27.00

Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Citrus Beurre Blanc

Grilled New York Strip Steak

$34.00

Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Green Peppercorn Sauce

SIDES

French Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Truffle and Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Side Pita Chips

$6.00

Side Baguette

$2.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

MERCHANDISE

Shirts

Grey T-Shirt

$22.00

Mauve T-shirt

$22.00