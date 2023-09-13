Food Menu

Full Menu

Olive oil cake with grapefruit sorbet and basil syrup

A-Not Your Mother's Pretzel

$9.00

B-Lord Of The Fries

$6.00

C-Trogdor The Burninator

$7.50

D-Tommy Chongs

$14.00

E-The Truffle Shuffle

$12.00

F-Dracula's Kryptonite

$12.00

G- Corey & Topanga's Date Night

$7.00

H-Ring On It

$8.00

1-Bilbo's Farewell

$9.50

2- Mcgregor's Garden

$9.50

3-Boo Radley's Brunch

$9.50

4-What's Up Doc

$5.50+

5-Speedy Gonzales

$5.50+

6-The Haight-Ashbury

$12.00

7- Burning Man

$15.00

8- Dynamite

$16.00

9-Nirvana

$11.00

10-The Abbey Road

$16.00

11-Curiouser & Curiouser

$15.00

12-Lil Peep

$21.00

13-Coo Coo's Nest

$15.00

14-The Beatnik

$14.50

15-Piggie Must Die

$15.00

16-Bon Marche

$12.00

17-German Brat

$12.00

18-Buffalo Bill

$12.00

19-Elvis Lives

$14.00

20-Do The Puyallup

$12.00

21-Das Franks

$14.00

22-Grunge Dog

$13.00

23-The Speedo Man

$10.00

24- Not A Monday

$6.50

25-PNW Cookie & Cream

$7.50

26-Float It

$3.00

16. Ponyo's Magic

$13.50

22. The B.B. King

$19.00

32. The Warrior

$13.50

5. Sonics Snack

$12.00

Olive oil cake

$9.00

Kids Menu

1. Hei Hei's Nuggets

$7.99

Chicken Strips

2. Naruto's Lunch Time

$7.99

Rice Bowl

3. Little Dad Jokes

$7.99

Mini Corn Dogs

4. Spider Man's Dinner

$7.99

Mac N Cheese

5. Monty's Addiction

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

6. Peanut Butter Jelly Time

$7.99

PB&J

Sides

Brocoli Slaw

$3.50

Salad

$5.50

4 Slices of Bacon

$6.50

Potato Crisps

$2.50

Sliced Apples & Blue Berries

$4.00

Milk Shakes

1. Caramel

$8.50

2. Chocolate

$8.50

3. Strawberry

$8.50

4. Peanutbutter

$8.50

5. Vanilla

$8.50

Happy Hours

1. Not Your Mothers Pretzels

$8.00

2. Lord of The Rings

$6.50

3. Lord of The Fries

$6.50

4. Trogdor The Burninator

$6.50

8. Corey & Topangas Date Night

$6.50

5. Sonics Snack

$10.00

6. Hei Hei's Nuggets

$10.00

Chicken Strips

7. Why So Serious

$10.00

Mini Corn Dogs

10. McGregor's Garden

$8.50

11. Nirvana

$10.00

Drink Menu

Beer

1 American Lager

$7.50+

2 Irish Red (Nitro)

$8.00+

3 Spicy Cara Golden

$7.00+

4 Oktoberfest

$7.00+

5 Sunset Empire

$7.00+

6 El Ricardo

$7.50+

7 Total ReKolsch

$7.50+

8 River Roots

$7.50+

9 City of Dreams

$7.50+

10 Fresh IPA

$7.50+

11 Keif Justice IPA

$7.50+

12 Sup Cuz IPA

$7.50+

13 Hawaiian Chieftan

$8.50+

14 Minivannin IPA

$7.50+

15 Grapefruit IPA

$7.50+

16 Summer Night Bock

$7.50+

17 Matryoshka

$9.00+

18 New Language

$10.00+

19 Astoria Porter

$7.50+

20 Semper Paratus Porter

$7.50+

21 Cranberry HONEYBOI

$8.00+

22 Puddletown Punch

$8.00+

23 Consider the Fruit Punch

$8.00+

24 Sun Made Fruit Fusion

$7.50+

25 Watermelon Sugar Hi-Biscus

$8.00+

26 Lemonade Seltzer

$7.00+

27 Imperial Blackberry

$9.00+

28 Hazy Strawberry Cider

$8.00+

29 Strawberry Rhubarb

$8.00+

30 Watermelon

$8.00+

10 Brl Pub Beer

$3.50

3 dollar Thirsty Thursdays

$3.00

3 Fonteinen Kriek Bottle

$60.00

3 Fonteinen Oude Lambic

$30.00

450 North XXL's

$9.50

Amber's Hot Friend

$6.00

Ancestry Cake Stout 16oz

$7.00

Anchorage Bite The Hand DIPA

$8.00

Anderson V Oatmeal Stout

$5.00

Baumans FH CDR 16 oz

$8.00

Belching B. PB. Stout

$4.50

Bierlyt GF Beer

$6.00

BLK 15 Dark Matter

$7.50

Block 15 Cosmic Matter Coffee Stout

$8.50

Bomblastic Sour

$8.00

Boochcraft

$8.50

Busty Lush All

$4.00

Chainline Lager

$6.00

Claim 52 All

$8.00

Clarity Hard Seltzer

$6.00

D's Wicked Cider

$6.50

Disruption Red

$19.00

Double MTN KLR Red Bottle

$9.50

Eel River Blonde

$6.00

Epic Tart n Juicy IPA

$6.50

Evasion Air Mistress Hazy

$6.00

Evasion Blonde

$6.00

Evasion Hophoria

$6.00

Everybody's Brewing Aggressively Relaxed

$6.00

Ex Novo Elliot

$9.00

FG 3-Way IPA

$12.00

FG Fancy Raygun

$8.00

FG Festbier

$7.00

FG Wave's of Silence

$8.00

Foreland Shape Creation IPA

$7.00

Fortside Orange Whip

$6.50

GN Can's (Great Notion)

$7.75

Groundbreaker IPA No. 5

$6.50

High Steel Amber

$6.00

High Steel Laluna

$4.50

HM India Pale Lager (Headless Mumby)

$4.50

HM Local 66 Can

$6.00

How River IPA

$6.00

Hustle Hard Pressed Juice

$6.00

Loowit C3PA IPA

$8.50

Loowit Iron Rabbit IPA

$6.50

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$6.00

Matchless Auto Correct

$7.50

Matchless Juice Bomb Unit

$7.50

Matchless The Jacket Porter

$6.50

Mt. Olympus Aberdeen Gold

$6.50

Mt. Olympus Come As You Are

$7.50

Narragansett Lager

$6.00

Oakshire Amber Ale

$6.50

Oakshire Underground Luau

$7.50

Old Schoolhouse Imperial IPA

$7.50

Pfriem Sparkling IPA

$6.00

Pilot House Cocktails

$6.50

Pulp Culture Hard Pressed Juice

$6.50

Ranch Water Seltzer

$6.00

SiG ESB

$6.50

Steeplejack Extra Pale Ale

$7.00

Swift Cider All

$7.50

Vice Coast Malone Malt Liquor

$7.50

Vice Moving to the Country

$8.00

Wander Coffee IPA

$7.50

Wander Mango Antlers

$7.50

White Bluff Mighty Knight

$7.00

Whitewood Red Cap Cider

$7.00

Wine

31. Rosé

$9.00

32. Pinot Gris

$8.50

33. Chardonnay

$8.50

34. Tempranillo

$8.00

NA Beverages

Soda Gun

$4.00

Kombucha

$8.00

CBD Soda

$6.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Albis CBD Soda

$4.50

Aprch CBD H2)

$4.00

BR Coffee

$4.50

Blue Monkey All

$3.50

Caldera Cans

$3.50

CockNBull Ginger Beer

$4.50

Copa CBD

$6.50

Ghost Energy

$5.50

HM Kombucha

$5.00

Jones Soda

$5.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Liquid Death Water

$4.00

Mela Watermelon

$5.00

NYC Sodas

$3.50

Odd Water

$4.50

Ottos CBD CDR

$5.50

Steelhead Rootbeer

$4.50

Liquor

Well Titos

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Olympia Orange Vodka

$9.00

Well Sandstone Gin

$8.00

Sandstone Black Gin

$10.00

Beef Eater

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Bacardi

$8.00

Kraken

$10.00

Meyers

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling's

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well El Jimador Silver

$8.00

Well El Jimador Reposado

$8.00

Cazadorez

$12.00

Monte Alban

$10.00

Well Old Crowe

$8.00

Sandstone Whiskey

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Bullet

$13.00

Sandstone White Whiskey

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Skrewball PB Whiskey

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Famous Grouse

$9.00

Loch Lomond

$10.00

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Aperol

Campari

Pernod Absinthe

Gallo Sweet Vermouth

Gallo Extra Dry Vermouth

St. German Elderflower

Ancho Reyes

Passoa

Fernet Branca

Cointreau

Cocktails

Negroni Sour

$15.00

Coco Washed Daiquiri

$13.00

Hibiscus Old Fashioned

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Basil Huckleberry Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Back Bar Taps

1 Pippin CIder

$7.50+

2 Pacifico

3 Pub Beer

$7.00+

4 Riffage IPA

$7.50+

5 Don Of Time

$7.50+

Wedding Cocktails

Basil Huckleberry Gimlet

$12.00

Coco Washed Daiquiri

$13.00

Hibiscus Old Fashioned

$12.00

Negroni Sour

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Events

Tickets

Dr. Onion & No-No Mamas

$7.00

Silver Lake 66

$12.00

Pert Near Sandstone

$12.00