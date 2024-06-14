The Juice Room
FOOD
Sandwiches / Paninis / Wraps
- Mediteranean Wrap
Hummus, spinach, Israeli salad: cucumber, tomato, red pepper, red onion, parsley, mint, spices, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice (NO omissions or substitutions to Isreali salad), on a spinach wrap.$8.00
- Caprese Panini
Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, on Lebus herb foccacia$10.00
- Vegan BLT w/ Avocado
Marinated tempeh 'bacon', Avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, salt, pepper. Toasted on LeBus multigrain bread.$11.00
- Turkey Bacon BLT w/ Avocado
Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Romaine lettuce, Tomato, mayo, salt, pepper. On toasted LeBus multigrain bread.$11.00
- Turkey Panini
Sliced roasted turkey, muenster cheese, choice of spread (cranberry, sriracha mayo, mayo, pesto, dijon), arugula, on LeBus sourdough bread. Pressed.$10.50
- Chicken Pesto Panini
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.$11.00
- Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Chicken breast, turkey bacon, avocado, muenster cheese, sriracha mayo, and spinach on Lebus multigrain roll.$11.00
- Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich
Chicken breast, curry, dried apricots, red onion, mayo, and arugula. Cold on Lebus multigrain Ciabatta.$9.00
- Tuna Sandwich
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, salt, and pepper. Cold on Lebus herb Focaccia.$10.50
- Tuna MELT
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, and spices, arugula, melted muenster cheese, on toasted sour dough bread$11.00
- Grilled Cheese
Choose your own grilled cheese$5.50
- CUSTOM Sandwich or Wrap
Create your own sandwich$7.00
Salads
- Chicken Curry Salad
Chicken breast, celery, dried apricots, red onion, red wine vinegar, curry, spices mayo. 6oz. deli container (not over greens)$6.50
- Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, grape tomatoes, carrot, walnuts, craisins, Blue cheese (crumbled), balsamic vineagrete$8.00
- Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, house made croutons, yogurt Caesar dressing shaved parmesan cheese.$6.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Roasted chicken, chopped Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, yogurt Cesar dressing shaved parmesan cheese.$8.00
- CUSTOM Salad$6.50
- Cold Sesame Noodles
Pasta, tahini, soy sauce, rice vinegar, peanut butter, sesame oil, garlic, palm sugar, scallions, and sesame seeds.$4.50
- Quinoa & Pomegranate
Quinoa , kale, cucumber, tomato, pomegranate seeds, sun flour seeds, red onion, parsley, mint, orange Dijon vinaigrette.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Soup(s) of the day
- Cashew Chickpea Veggie
Cashews creamed, carrots, chickpeas, celery, onion, kale, brown rice, house veggie broth, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Potato Corn Chowda
Potatoes, corn, red peppers, onion, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil garlic, and Cajun spices.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- 3 Bean Veggie Chili
Kidney, garbanzo, black beans, tomato, celery, onion, jalapenos, garlic, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil and spices.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- African Coconut Curry
Chickpeas, red peppers, tomato, jalapeños, coconut milk, veggie broth, curry, spices Vegan - Gluten free$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Vegetarian West African
Sweet potato, tomato, chickpeas, onion, house veggie broth, peanut butter, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.$4.50
- Morrocan Spiced Chickpea
Chickpeas, tomato, spinach, house veggie broth, onion, garlic, cinnamon, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.$4.50
- Cabbage Soup w/ Veggies$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Veggie Lentil
Lentils, onion, carrot, celery, tomato, spinach, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, spices.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Veggie & Brown Rice
Pulled chicken, brown rice, carrots, celery, onion, house chicken stock, extra virgin olive oil.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Blackeyed Peas & Sweet Potato
Onion, black eyed peas, sweet potato, tomato, red pepper, house made house veggie stock, extra virgin olive, spices.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Aztec Chicken Soup
Chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, jalepenos, onion , chipotle peppers, veggie broth, garlic, spices$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Coconut Curry Lentil
Lentils, green beans, carrot, celery, house veggie broth, onion, spinach, coconut milk, ginger, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Curried Cauliflower w/ Chickpeas
Cauliflower, chickpeas, onion, garlic, ginger, spices, coconut milk. GF, Vegan.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Black Bean
Black beans, red peppers, celery, onion, house veggie broth, garlic, Sriracha, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Mexican Quinoa Bean & Corn
Quinoa, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onion, house made veggie broth, chipotle, extra virgin olive oil spices.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Tuscan White Bean
Cannellini Beans, tomato, celery, onion, spinach, carrot, basil, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil, spices$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Roasted Cauliflower w/ tahini (pureed)
Roasted Cauliflower w/ tahini & lemon, chickpeas, garlic, veggie browth, evoo, spices$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Potato Corn Cowda w/ Chicken & Turkey Bacon
Potatoes, Chicken, turkey bacon, corn, red peppers, onion, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil garlic, and Cajun spices.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Black Bean & Sweet Potato
Black beans, sweet potato, celery, onion, house veggie broth, lime juice, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken & Potato Curry
Roasted Chicken, potatoes, red pepper, carrot, ginger, onion, house made broth, garlic, spices$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Ancient Grain Minestrone$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Butternut Squash Coconut Curry$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Baked Goods
- Morning Glory Muffin
Whole wheat & white flours, walnut, carrot, apple, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, raisins, coconut flakes, orange juice and brown sugar. Vegan.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Morning Glory Muffin - Gluten Free
Gluten free flour blend, walnut, carrot, apple, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, raisins, coconut flakes, orange juice and brown sugar. Vegan.$3.75
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bar - Gluten Free
With chocolate chips, oats, peanut butter, coconut flakes, walnuts, palm sugar, gluten free flour.$3.25
- Trail mix Cookies - Gluten Free
Action packed cookie with pistachios, cranberry, sunflower seeds, oats, peanuts and peanut butter, chocolate chips, flax seed. Delicious. Gluten free.$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pumpkin Bread mini loaf$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Corn Bread$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Corn bread muffin$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Jane's Healthy Banana Bread \ Bar
Bananas, whole wheat flour, raw honey, sliced almonds, cacao nibs$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- banana Muffin$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Crunch Muffin$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Bread Slice$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Lil MG Muffin$2.00OUT OF STOCK
CHIPS
- Sun Chips
If we are out of your specified flavor another will be chosen for you$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Skinny Pop$1.25OUT OF STOCK
- Miss Vickie's
If we are out of your specified flavor we will choose for you$1.50
- Veggie Straws$1.25OUT OF STOCK
- Baked
If out of specified flavor we will choose for you.$1.25
- Cheez-it Snap'd$1.25OUT OF STOCK
Northwest Biscotti
DRINKS
Shots
- Lemon-Ginger-Cayenne Shot$3.50
- Orange-Ginger Shot$3.50
- Grapefruit-Ginger-Turmeric Shot$3.50
- Straight Ginger Shot 4oz$5.00
- Wheatgrass Shot$2.25
- Tradition KAVA Tea (single dose) - 4oz bottle
Relax with Traditional Kava tea and Kava tea blends, Potent. Small batch. Local. Organic. By JayaKava. NOT suitable for those on antidepressants or taken with alcohol. Please consult your doctor if you have liver issues or are pregnant.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- KAVA Ginger Lemon (single dose) - 4oz bottle
Relax with Traditional Kava tea and Kava tea blends, Potent. Small batch. Local. Organic. By JayaKava. NOT suitable for those on antidepressants or taken with alcohol. Please consult your doctor if you have liver issues or are pregnant.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoothies
- Che Che Cole Smoothie
Nutella, all natural peanut butter, banana, milk**$5.00
- Mocha Java Smoothie
Coffee, Nutella, banana, milk$4.50
- Uncle Matt Smoothie
Coffee, Nutella, granola, all natural peanut butter, banana$5.00
- Morning Rush Smoothie
Blueberry, strawberry, granola, honey, milk$5.50
- PB & J Smoothie
Mango, blueberry, granola, all natural peanut butter, honey$5.50
- Acai Smoothie
Organic Acai powder, banana, blueberry, org lowfat vanilla yogurt, milk$5.00
- The Urban Athlete
Strawberry, banana, all natural peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, almond milk$6.00
- To Be Smoothie
Strawberry, banana, plain yogurt, honey$5.25
- Creamsickle
Pineapple, banana, orange, coconut milk$5.00
- Pinada Smoothie
Pineapple, banana, coconut milk, palm sugar$5.00
- Mango Lassi Smoothie
Mango, plain lowfat organic yogurt, milk*, palm sugar, and cardamom$5.00
- Choose Your Own Smoothie
Choose Your Own Adventure$5.00
- Solrise Smoothie
Strawberry, mango, banana, org lowfat vanilla yogurt$5.00
Green Smoothies
- Classic Green Smoothie
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey$5.25
- Tropical Green Smoothie
Spinach, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Orange, Unsweetened Coconut milk$5.75
- Spicy Green Smoothie
Kale, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Ginger$5.00
- 420 Green Smoothie
Kale, Mango, Banana, Granola, All Natural Peanut Butter, Vanilla Hemp Protein$6.00
- Green Banana Smoothie
Spinach, Kale, Banana x2, Honey, Unsweetened Almond Milk$5.25
- Green Pinada Smoothie
Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut milk, Palm sugar$5.00
- Chia Green Smoothie
Spinach, Granola, Organic Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberry, Chia seeds, Apple$5.50
Juice
- Straight Green
Spinach, Kale, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Lime$5.00
- Green #1
kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, apple, lemon$5.00
- Green #2
kale, apple, celery, lemon$5.00
- Green Ike
Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Kale, Ginger$5.00
- Refresher
Pear, Apple, Cucumber$5.00
- Mojito
Fresh Mint leaves, apple, lime, cucumber, over a little ice.$5.00
- Liver & Blood Love
Beet, carrot, spinach, ginger$5.00
- Juanita (formerly La Playa)
Beet, carrot, apple, lime, ginger$5.00
- Cleanser
Beet, carrot, cucumber, apple$5.00
- Immune #1
carrot, kale, cucumber$5.00
- Immune #2
Carrot, orange, ginger$5.00
- Immune #3 (sunshine)
Grapefruit, orange, apple, carrot, turmeric$5.00
- Trio
carrot, apple, ginger$5.00
- Slim
Carrot, Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Pineapple (blended), Parsley, Lemon$5.25
- Hang Up
Pear, Cucumber, Spinach, Blueberry, Lemon, Ginger$5.50
- Straight Up Juice - 1 Juice only
Your Choice 1 Juice: APPLE - CELERY - CARROT - ORANGE - GRAPEFRUIT - PEAR$5.00
- Choose Your Own Juice
Choose Your Own Adventure$5.00
- Upcharge Bottle Cleaning$0.50
COLD Pressed Juice 16oz bottle
- Green #1 - Cold Pressed$8.25
- Green #2 - Cold Pressed$8.25
- Green Ike - Cold Pressed$8.25
- Straight Green - Cold Pressed$8.25
- Trio - Cold Pressed$8.50
- Immune #1 - Cold Pressed$8.50
- Immune #2 - Cold Pressed$8.75
- Sunshine - Cold Pressed$8.25
- La Playa - Cold Pressed$8.50
- Liver & Blood Love - Cold Pressed$8.75
- Cleanser - Cold Pressed$8.50
- Hang Up - Cold Pressed$8.25
- Mojito - Cold Pressed$8.25
- Refresher - Cold Pressed$8.25
- Choose Your Own - Cold Pressed$8.25
Coffee Etc
Jaya KAVA
Kava Tea - By Jaya Kava
- Traditional KAVA Tea - 10oz. bottle
Traditional Kava tea and Kava tea blends. High Potency. Small batch. Organic. Local. Brought to you with love by JayaKava. Kava is a relaxing ancient root medicine useful for aiding stress & anxiety. Kava is not for everyone including those on antidepressants, or taken with alcohol. If you have liver issues or are pregnant please consult your doctor.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- KAVA Ginger Lemon - 10oz. bottle
Traditional Kava tea and Kava tea blends. High Potency. Small batch. Organic. Local. Brought to you with love by JayaKava. Kava is a relaxing ancient root medicine useful for aiding stress & anxiety. Kava is not for everyone including those on antidepressants, or taken with alcohol. If you have liver issues or are pregnant please consult your doctor.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Traditional KAVA Tea - 32oz Jar
Traditional Kava tea and Kava tea blends. High Potency. Small batch. Organic. Local. Brought to you with love by JayaKava. Kava is a relaxing ancient root medicine useful for aiding stress & anxiety. Kava is not for everyone including those on antidepressants, or taken with alcohol. If you have liver issues or are pregnant please consult your doctor.$31.00OUT OF STOCK
- KAVA Lemonade - 32oz Mason Jar
Traditional Kava tea and Kava tea blends. High Potency. Small batch. Organic. Local. Brought to you with love by JayaKava. Kava is a relaxing ancient root medicine useful for aiding stress & anxiety. Kava is not for everyone including those on antidepressants, or taken with alcohol. If you have liver issues or are pregnant please consult your doctor.$31.00OUT OF STOCK