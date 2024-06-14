Traditional KAVA Tea - 10oz. bottle

Traditional Kava tea and Kava tea blends. High Potency. Small batch. Organic. Local. Brought to you with love by JayaKava. Kava is a relaxing ancient root medicine useful for aiding stress & anxiety. Kava is not for everyone including those on antidepressants, or taken with alcohol. If you have liver issues or are pregnant please consult your doctor.