The Junction 6th Ave SE
Popular Items
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$9.99
junction mac & cheese, slow roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, pepper-jack cheese.
Food
Salads
- Happy Chef$9.95+
romaine, ham, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar, house croutons. buttermilk ranch dressing
- Sly Cobb$11.95+
romaine, slow roasted chicken, eggs, bacon, avocado, onions, tomatoes. blue cheese, buttermilk ranch dressing. GLUTEN FREE
- Strawberry Fields$11.95+
baby spinach, slow roasted chicken, feta, strawberries, candied pecans, cucumbers. lemon poppyseed dressing. GLUTEN FREE
- The C'ZAR$9.95+
romaine, parmesan, slow roasted chicken, house croutons. caesar dressing.
- The Longhorn$10.95+
spinach, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, pepper-jack cheese, avocado, tortilla strips. cilantro lime ranch
- Mac Daddy$9.95+
romaine, southwest beef, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese. 1000 island dressing
- Beth Dutton$10.95+
baby spinach, romaine, southwest beef, pico de gallo, fritos, black beans, cheddar cheese. southwest 1000 island
- The Kingston$9.95+
spinach, romaine, jerk chicken, plantain chips, pico de gallo, cucumber, pepper- jack cheese. Honey Mango Vinaigrette
- Build Your Own Salad$9.95+
Pick your lettuce and protein, four toppings, and a dressing. Mix and Match for your own unique salad.
- Behemoth Salad$38.95
Wraps
- Crazy Circus Wrap$7.99+
slow roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, baby spinach, buttermilk ranch, pepper-jack cheese
- The CBR Wrap$7.99+
slow roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, buttermilk ranch, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
- Wyatt Earp$8.50
shredded BBQ brisket, corn, baby spinach, black beans, crispy onions, pepper-jack cheese, chipotle ranch. Grill Pressed
- The Jerk$8.50
jerk chicken, baby spinach, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), pepper- jack cheese, jerk sauce. Grill Pressed
- Build Your Own Wrap$7.99+
Choose you lettuce and protein, pick four toppings and a dressing. Mix and Match to create your own combination.
Daily Features
Grain Bowls
- Southwest Chicken Bowl$9.99
southwest chicken, black beans, pepper-jack cheese, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), pico de gallo, cilantro lime ranch.
- BBQ Brisket Bowl$9.99
shredded bbq brisket, bacon, pepper-jack cheese, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), chipotle ranch.
- Southwest Beef Bowl$9.99
southwest ground beef, black beans, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers),pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, cilantro lime ranch.
- Jerk Chicken Bowl$9.99
jerk chicken, black beans, pepper-jack cheese, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), jerk sauce.
Mac And Cheese Bowls
Sushi
- Wicked Crab Roll$8.99
spicy mayo, cucumber, spicy crab.
- Crispy Crab Roll$8.99Out of stock
crab, cucumber, sweet soy, yum yum sauce, crispy onion flakes
- Tempura Shrimp Roll$9.99Out of stock
fried tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, sweet soy, yum yum sauce, crispy onion flakes.
- Wicked Junction Roll$10.49Out of stock
fried tempura shrimp, jalapeno cream cheese, yum yum sauce, sweet soy, crispy onions.
Soup & Sides
- Chips$1.50
- soup + side salad$6.99
Cup of our daily soup option(s) and a house side salad. Upgrade to a specialty side salad for an additional charge.
- Soup$4.00+Out of stock
- Combo Meal - Drink + Chips$2.50
- Protein Bowl$6.99
keto friendly jerk chicken, avocado, and honey mango vinaigrette
Bakery
- Peanut Butter Protein Balls$5.99
- M&M Pretzel Crumble$4.99
- Jumbo Choc Chip Cookie$2.49
- Giant Brown Butter Choc Chip Cookie$3.99
- Keto Cookies$3.99Out of stock
- Chocolate Layer Cake$5.99
- Tiramisu$5.99Out of stock
- Pumpkin Ganache Mousse$4.99
- Triple Chocolate Brownie Bites$3.79
- Unicorn Brownie$3.79
- Butterfinger Brownie$3.79
- Brownie Bites$3.79
- Scotcharoo Bar$3.99
- Carrot Cake$5.99
- Tres Leches Cake$5.99