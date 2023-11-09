The Jungle
DRINKS
Tap
Can
Bottle
Originals
Covers
Wine
AF Cocktails
Brunch Drinks
- Mimosa$12.00
Prosecco and orange juice
- Raspberry Royale$12.00
Ruffino prosecco & Chambord
- Bloody Mary$11.00
Titos vodka, tomato juice, bitters, tiger sauce, lemon juice, lime juice, garnished with black pepper and celery
- Irish Coffee$11.00
Coffee, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream
- Coffee$3.00
- Ice coffee$4.00
FOOD
Brunch
- Croissant egg sandwich$9.00
Two fried eggs, American cheese, tomato, chipotle aioli, Croissant
- Chilaquiles$13.00
Corn tortilla chips fried with scrambled eggs, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheese
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Crispy flour tortilla burrito with scrambled eggs, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheese
- Hash Brown Hash$14.00
Potato hash browns fried with scrambled eggs, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheese
- Stuffed French Toast$13.00
French toast stuffed with house made raspberry compote & chocolate
Stay Hungry!
Beggar's Banquet
- Fried Chicken & Spicy Kimchi Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken, spicy kimchi, cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard & choice of side
- BBQ Chx Sando$16.00
- Turkey Club Sandwich$16.00
Smoked turkey breast, turkey bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce & choice of side
- Happy Meal$20.00
- Vegan Chorizo Chili$13.00
Served with tortilla chips
- Falafel & Date Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, fried falafel, shaved parmesan, dates, croutons & side of Caesar dressing
- Grilled Cheese$13.00