Food

Starters

Muffler Bearings

Muffler Bearings

$8.00

Hand Breaded Onion Rings

Radiator Ravioli

Radiator Ravioli

$8.00

Jumbo round beef ravioli served with marinara

Tire Tots

Tire Tots

$6.00

Home cookin' potato tots

Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.00

Wisconsin cheese breaded with breadcrumbs and parsley served with ranch or marinara

Sliced Mushrooms

$8.00

Hand breaded mushroom slices served with ranch

Runnin 8 Cylinders

Runnin 8 Cylinders

$8.00

Panko breaded macaroni bites with white cheddar and bacon served with ranch

Battery Explosion

Battery Explosion

$8.00

Fresh made to order tortilla chips topped with super melty cheese, choice of meat, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños

Cam And Lifters

Cam And Lifters

$8.00

Flavor filled Angus meatballs with bacon weaved and served on a skewer

Prefabricated Breaded Pickle Gears

$8.00

Hand breaded pickle chips served with Ranch

Straight 6

Straight 6

$8.00

Jumbo wings with choice of sauce. Breaded or unbreaded available.

On a Log

Junkyard Dog

Junkyard Dog

$7.99

Jumbo all beef hot dog served on a hoagie topped with chili, cheese, pulled pork, melty cheese, onions, tomatoes

Fired Up Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

Philly cheese steak served with onions and peppers topped with a melty provolone cheese

Fired Up Cluckin Philly

$7.99

Chicken breast served with onions and peppers topped with a melty provolone cheese

Cam Shaft Sub

Cam Shaft Sub

$7.99

Seasoned Hereford meatballs topped with marinara and provolone cheese served on a hoagie

Pull My Pork

Pull My Pork

$7.99

House made pulled pork topped with melty swiss served on a hoagie

All Wrapped Up or On a Bun

T Top Thunderbird

T Top Thunderbird

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Convertible Thunderbird

Convertible Thunderbird

$8.00

Chicken Caeser Wrap or Sandwich

Wrapped Fire Bird

Wrapped Fire Bird

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap or sandwich

A MEAL ON IT'S OWN

Sloppy Joe on a Hoagie . Fries incl. Add cheese 1 dollar xtra
Texas Style Junkyard Burger

Texas Style Junkyard Burger

$9.99

2 Angus Beef patties with Garlic Aioli Texas Toast with fries Swiss cheese and an onion ring with barbecue sauce

Mobile Melt With Pinstripes Served Next To Sealant Covered Dip Sticks

Mobile Melt With Pinstripes Served Next To Sealant Covered Dip Sticks

$10.00

Grilled Cheese and bacon on Texas Toast served with cheese fries

The Differential

The Differential

$8.00

Sweet potato sliced down the middle stuffed full of barbecued pork topped with melty cheese and bacon

Blown Head Gasket

Blown Head Gasket

$10.00

choice of protein on Texas Toast topped with melty cheese and Fries

Cluckin Fenders With A Side Of Dip Sticks

Cluckin Fenders With A Side Of Dip Sticks

$10.00

3 Jumbo size hand breaded chicken tenders served with choice of sauce and fries

Trash Can Dump

$8.00

Fritos, homestyle chili with beans, super melty cheese, tomatoes, onions

For the Pint-Sized Crumb Crunchers

2 Fenders And A Side

2 Fenders And A Side

$5.99

2 Jumbo size Chicken Tenders

Pizzadilla And A Side

$5.99

large sized cheese blend quesadilla filled with marinara and garlic aioli

Broke Down Junkyard Dog And A Side

Broke Down Junkyard Dog And A Side

$5.99

all beef hotdog served on a hoagie

4 Cylinder

$5.99

4 Mac and cheese bites with a choice of side

Half A Mobile Melt And A Side

$5.99

half of a grilled cheese served on Texas Toast and choice of side

The Pony

$5.99

Texas Toast topped with a burger fries and cheese (no side)

Signature Salads

The Junkyard Lamborghini

The Junkyard Lamborghini

$6.99

Baby spinach tossed with Sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, slivers of almonds and topped with a raspberry vinegarette

The Junkyard Cadillac

The Junkyard Cadillac

$6.99

Classic Ceaser Salad with our homemade Ceaser salad Dressing

The Junkyard Impala

$6.99

Classic dinner salad with croutons cheese tomatoes and choice of dressing

The Junkyard Jalopy

The Junkyard Jalopy

$6.99

spring mix greens tossed with strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, red onions topped with a raspberry vinegarette

Sides

Dip Sticks

Dip Sticks

$3.00

crinkle cut French Fries

Texas Toasted Catalytic Converter

Texas Toasted Catalytic Converter

$1.50

3/4 inch Buttered Texas Toast halved diagonally

Exhaust Leak Chili Bowl

Exhaust Leak Chili Bowl

$4.00

5 Bean Chili with meat

Exhaust Leak Chili Cup

Exhaust Leak Chili Cup

$3.00

5 Bean Chili with meat

Sweet Potato Dip Sticks

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries with Honey Drizzle

Dessert

Butter Toffee Wheel Cakes

$5.00

Single serve butter toffee bundt cake

Chipped Rotors

$3.00

Chocolate chunk cookie