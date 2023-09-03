We source only local produce, use quality Hereford beef, we hand-bread our chicken, and our fabulous apps are also hand-breaded.
The Junkyard Bar and Grill 57 W Edwardsville Rd
Food
Starters
Muffler Bearings
Hand Breaded Onion Rings
Radiator Ravioli
Jumbo round beef ravioli served with marinara
Tire Tots
Home cookin' potato tots
Garlic Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese breaded with breadcrumbs and parsley served with ranch or marinara
Sliced Mushrooms
Hand breaded mushroom slices served with ranch
Runnin 8 Cylinders
Panko breaded macaroni bites with white cheddar and bacon served with ranch
Battery Explosion
Fresh made to order tortilla chips topped with super melty cheese, choice of meat, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños
Cam And Lifters
Flavor filled Angus meatballs with bacon weaved and served on a skewer
Prefabricated Breaded Pickle Gears
Hand breaded pickle chips served with Ranch
Straight 6
Jumbo wings with choice of sauce. Breaded or unbreaded available.
On a Log
Junkyard Dog
Jumbo all beef hot dog served on a hoagie topped with chili, cheese, pulled pork, melty cheese, onions, tomatoes
Fired Up Philly Cheese Steak
Philly cheese steak served with onions and peppers topped with a melty provolone cheese
Fired Up Cluckin Philly
Chicken breast served with onions and peppers topped with a melty provolone cheese
Cam Shaft Sub
Seasoned Hereford meatballs topped with marinara and provolone cheese served on a hoagie
Pull My Pork
House made pulled pork topped with melty swiss served on a hoagie
All Wrapped Up or On a Bun
A MEAL ON IT'S OWN
Texas Style Junkyard Burger
2 Angus Beef patties with Garlic Aioli Texas Toast with fries Swiss cheese and an onion ring with barbecue sauce
Mobile Melt With Pinstripes Served Next To Sealant Covered Dip Sticks
Grilled Cheese and bacon on Texas Toast served with cheese fries
The Differential
Sweet potato sliced down the middle stuffed full of barbecued pork topped with melty cheese and bacon
Blown Head Gasket
choice of protein on Texas Toast topped with melty cheese and Fries
Cluckin Fenders With A Side Of Dip Sticks
3 Jumbo size hand breaded chicken tenders served with choice of sauce and fries
Trash Can Dump
Fritos, homestyle chili with beans, super melty cheese, tomatoes, onions
For the Pint-Sized Crumb Crunchers
2 Fenders And A Side
2 Jumbo size Chicken Tenders
Pizzadilla And A Side
large sized cheese blend quesadilla filled with marinara and garlic aioli
Broke Down Junkyard Dog And A Side
all beef hotdog served on a hoagie
4 Cylinder
4 Mac and cheese bites with a choice of side
Half A Mobile Melt And A Side
half of a grilled cheese served on Texas Toast and choice of side
The Pony
Texas Toast topped with a burger fries and cheese (no side)
Signature Salads
The Junkyard Lamborghini
Baby spinach tossed with Sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, slivers of almonds and topped with a raspberry vinegarette
The Junkyard Cadillac
Classic Ceaser Salad with our homemade Ceaser salad Dressing
The Junkyard Impala
Classic dinner salad with croutons cheese tomatoes and choice of dressing
The Junkyard Jalopy
spring mix greens tossed with strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, red onions topped with a raspberry vinegarette