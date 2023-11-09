The Keg & Egg 4039 Masonboro Loop Rd Suite 1a
Appetizers
- Bang-Bang Shrimp$14.99
7 hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in our homemade bangbang sauced served on a slice of fresh pineapple
- Peppayaki Tuna Plate$17.99
Seared ahi tuna served on sliced cucumbers on a bed of fresh spinach drizzled with our homemade peppayaki sauce and dsprinkled with green onions and sesame seeds with a side of wasabi, seaweed salad and pickled ginger
- Meatball Plate$13.99
Homemade meatballs smothered in our homemade marinara sauce topped with melted provolone and fresh basil served a side of garlic bread
- Corn Dogs$9.99
10 corn dogs served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Pretzel Bites$9.99
Soft pretzel bites served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Porkcicle$7.99
3 pieces of slow-roasted pork flash-fried and skewered served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$11.99
4 pieces of hand-breaded fried fresh mozzarella served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$10.99
beer-battered and fried mushrooms served with a side of our homemade ranch or spicy ranch dressing
Salads/Soups
- Garden Salad$8.99
A bed of fresh iceburg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.
- Chef Salad$14.99
Sliced Boar's Head ham and turkey served on a bed of fresh iceburg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and hard-boiled eggs
- Caprese Salad$12.99
Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomato, red onions, and fresh basil drizzled with balsalmic reduction
- Caesar Salad$9.99
A bed of fresh romaine lettuc topped with parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our homemade caesar dressing
- Spinach Salad$12.99
A bed of fresh spinach topped with sliced strawberries, red onions, candied pecans and feta cheese drizzled with our homemade balsalmic vinaigrette
- Side Garden Salad$5.99
- Side Caesar Salad$5.99
Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros$15.99
Crispy corn tostada piled high with chorizo, two eggs any stile, salsa and cotija cheese. Served with refried black beans, avocado, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Shrimp sauteed with bacon and mushrooms in a cream sauce served over our homemade grits topped with cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.
- Corned Beef Hash$15.99
Homemade corned beef sauteed with onions, peppers and homemade breakfast potatoes topped with two eggs any stile
- Steak & Eggs$21.99
Hand-cut and trimmed NY strip served with two eggs any stile, hashbrowns and texas toast.
- Country-Fried Chicken$15.99
Country-fried chicken breast topped with our homemade sausage gravy and served with two eggs any style, a side of hashbrowns and texas toast.
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.99
Served with two eggs any style and a side of hashbrowns
- French Toast$12.99
Served with two eggs any style and a side of hashbrowns
- Classic Breakfast$11.99
Two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, a side of hashbrowns and texas toast.
- Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Peppers, onions, eggs, hashbrowns, cheddar cheese and your choice of meat. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
- Kegs Benedict$14.99
Homemade biscuits topped with sausage patties and two over medium eggs smothered in our homemade sausage gravy served with a side of hashbrowns
- Brunch Fry Pie$12.99
Homemade sausage gravy on a pile of fries topped with two eggs any style
- Monte Cristo$14.99
Thinly slied Boar's Head ham, turkey, strawberry glaze, and swiss cheese melted between two slice of french toast served with a side of hashbrowns
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
1 eggs cooked any style, american cheese and your choice of meat (bacon, sausage or ham) on your choice of bread (biscuit, hard roll, texas toast; plain bagel or everything bagel for an additional $0.99)
- Chicken Cheddar Biscuit$7.99
Perfectly fried chicken topped iwth melted cheddar cheese served on a biscuit
- French Toast Full$10.99
3 pieces of french toast- no sidess
- Biscuits & Gravy Full$10.99
2 biscuits covered in our homemade sausage gravy- no sides
- 2 Eggs- No Meat$8.99
Two eggs cooked any style, a side of hashbrowns and texas toast
- Omelette (not special)$14.00
- Avocado Toast$8.99
A la Carte Breakfast Items
Sammiches
- Monster Meatball$15.99
Homemade meatballs and marinara sauce topped with melted provolone cheese. Served with a side of fries
- Chicken Parm$15.99
Hand-breaded and fried chicken and homemade marinara sauce topped iwth melted provolone cheese. Served with a side of fries
- Philly Cheesesteak$16.99
House-seasoned slow-roasted and thingly sliced beef tossed with grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with our homemade cheese sauce and metled provolone cheese. Served with a side of fries
- Chicken Cheesesteak$16.99
Grilled chicken tossed with grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with our homemade cheese sauce and melted provolone cheese. Served with a side of fries
- Classic Club$13.99
Thinly- sliced Boar's Head turkey, ham and thick-sliced bacon, american cheese, swiss cheese topped iwth lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of fries
- French Dip$16.99
In-house slow-rasted beef on a garlic hero topped with melted provolone cheese served with a side of au jus. Served with a side of fries
- The Brutus$14.99
Hand-breaded and fried chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and our homemade cajun aioli. *spice it up and have it tossed in our buffalo sauce. Served with a side of fries
- Kuban$16.99
House-seasoned slow-roasted pork and thinly sliced Boar's Head ham topped with melted swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles. Served with a side of fries
- BLT$12.99
Duh... bacon, lettuce and tomato- a classic choice. Served with a side of fries
- Sliders$15.99
3 hand-pattied beef sliders topped with cheddar cheese. Served with a side of fries
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with a aide of fries
- Lunch Tacos- Tuna$17.99
3 tuna tacos topped with our homemade pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa and cheddar cheese
- Lunch Tacos- Shrimp$17.99
3 shrimp tacos topped with our homemade pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa and cheddar cheese
- Lunch Tacos- Pork$15.99
3 pork tacos topped with our homemade pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa and cheddar cheese
- Shrimp Po Boy$16.99
Hand-breaded and fried shrimp piled high topped iwth lettuce, tomatos and our homemade cajun aioli. Served with a side of fries
- Fish Po Boy$16.99
Hand-breaded and fried haddock piled high and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cajun aioli. Served with a side of fries
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken with our fresh caesar salad served inside a flour wrap. Served with a side of fries
- Peppayaki Tuna Wrap$17.99
Seared ahi tuna drizled with our homemade peppayaki sauce toped with fresh spinach, sucumbers, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, green onions and cajun aioli.
Dinner Specials
Wednesday Special
Thursday Special
Fiesta Friday
Beer
Draft
Bottled
- Alagash White$5.25
- Bells Two Hearted$5.00
- Blue Moon$4.00
- Bold Rock Cider$4.25
- BTL Miller Lite$3.50
- Bud$3.50
- Bud Light$3.50
- Coors Light$3.50
- Corona$3.75
- Corona Light$3.75
- Founders KBS$9.00
- Ginger's Revenge$5.50
- Heineken$3.50
- Iron City$4.25
- Leinenkugel Summer$3.50
- Lost Coast PBChoc Milk Stout$4.50
- Miller High Life$2.75
- Modelo Especial$4.00
- Modelo Negra$4.00
- New Belgium Fat Tire$4.00
- New Holland Dragon's Milk$10.50
- O'Douls$3.25
- Stella$4.00
- Yuengling$3.25
Canned
- Austin Pineapple Cider$4.50
- AVBC Gose$5.25
- Blakes Grizzly Pear$4.50
- Docs Apple Cider$5.75
- Edward Teach Oktoberfest$7.50
- Flying Machine Dreamy Eyes$7.50
- Glutenberg$7.75
- Guinness$6.00
- Horny Goat Choc PB Porter$6.50
- IC Light$4.25
- Lost Coast Tangerine$4.50
- Mich Ultra$3.50
- Original Sin Apple$5.25
- Original Sin Pear$5.25
- PBR$3.00
- Sierra Hazy$4.50
- Sierra Sunny$4.50
- Sierra Wild$4.50
- Stiegle Grapefruit Radler$8.00
- Stiegle Raspberry Radler$8.00
- White Claw$4.00
- Wilm Tropical Lightning$8.75