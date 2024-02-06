The King & I Thai Restaurant 830 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Dr.
Small Plates & Appetizers
- Thai Spring Rolls$4.50
Crispy beef or vegetable rolls
- Vegetable Fresh Rolls$8.95
Lettuce, carrot, cucumber, herbs, and rice noodles, in a soft noodle wrapper
- Crab Rangoons$11.95
Contains dairy. Crispy wontons, crab flake, cream cheese, and herbs
- Coconut Shrimp$11.95
Shrimp coated in shredded coconut and fried
- Chicken Satay$12.95
Grilled spice-rubbed chicken skewers
- Beef Satay$14.95
Grilled spice-rubbed usda choice steak skewers
- Moo Ping$12.95
Grilled cilantro-garlic pork loin skewers
- Crispy Squid$12.95
Marinated tender squid breaded and fried
- King and I Wings$13.95
Marinated, breaded, fried chicken wings with lava sauce
- Thai Beef Jerky$12.95
Crispy marinated steak strips with lava sauce
Thai-Style 'Salad'
- Yum Nua$13.95
Marinated steak, onion, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, chili, lime, and nam pla
- Yum Moo$13.95
Marinated pork, onion, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, chili, lime, nam pla
- Jumping Shrimp$15.95
Marinated shrimp, onion, cilantro, lime, nam pla, and chili
- Jumping Squid$15.95
Marinated squid, onion, cilantro, lime, nam pla, chili
- Larb$13.95
Minced chicken, pork, steak, or tofu, onion, cilantro, ground toasted rice, lime juice, nam pla. Served with cucumber and lettuce for wrapping
- Nam Tok$14.95
Sliced chicken, pork, steak, onion, cilantro, Thai basil, ground toasted rice, lime juice, nam pla. Served with cucumber
- Som Tom Papaya Salad$11.95
Shredded green papaya, garlic, cherry tomato, palm sugar, nam pla, lime, peanut, and sun-dried micro-shrimp
Soup
- Cup Tom Yum Soup$4.50
Spicy and sour soup
- Bowl Tom Yum Soup$11.00
Spicy and sour soup
- Pot Tom Yum Soup$19.00
Spicy and sour soup
- Bowl Noodle Soup$13.00
Thai "Boat" soup: steak, rice noodles, sprouts, and beef broth
- Pot Noodle Soup$22.00
Thai "Boat" soup: steak, rice noodles, sprouts, and beef broth
- Cup Tom Kha Coconut Soup$5.50
- Bowl Tom Kha Coconut Soup$13.00
- Pot Tom Kha Coconut Soup$22.00
- Bowl Wonton Soup$13.00
Roasted pork, pork & shrimp dumplings, and chicken broth
- Pot Wonton Soup$22.00
Roasted pork, pork & shrimp dumplings, and chicken broth
Noodles
- Pud Thai$17.95
Rice noodles, eggs, beansprout, crushed peanuts, green onion, and tangy tamarind sauce
- Pud See Euw$17.95
Wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, dark see-euw soy sauce
- Pud Lahd Nah$17.95
Pan-fried wide rice noodles and yellow bean soy gravy
- Drunk Man / Pud Kee Mao$17.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, beansprout, peppers, onions, and chili garlic sauce
- Siamese Jade$18.95
Spinach rice noodles, bamboo shoots, peppers, and green curry
Thai Curry
- Kang Red Curry$18.95
Red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, peppers. Chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetable
- Kang Green Curry$18.95
Green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, peppers. Chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetable
- Panang Curry$18.95
Sweet peanut curry paste, coconut milk, and Thai basil. Chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetable
- Massaman Curry$18.95
Herbal curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, carrots, onions, coconut milk. Chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetable
- Mango Curry$20.95
Contains dairy. Kari-style yellow curry, peppers, onions, squash, tomato, chicken, and sliced mango
- Seafood Green Curry$26.95
Kang kiew warn curry, scallops, mussels, shrimp, squid. Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, and peppers
- Duck with Pineapple Curry$34.95
Crispy duck, red curry, pineapple, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato
Fried Rice
- Thai-style Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice, egg, scallions, onion, tomato, and light soy. Chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetable
- King and I Fried Rice$17.95
Curry, jasmine rice, egg, shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onion, tomato, scallion, roasted cashews
- Basil Fried Rice$16.95
Jasmine rice, onion, Thai basil, garlic pepper puree, egg, light soy. Chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable
Sides
Stir-Fry
- Pud Garlic$18.95
Five-spice garlic sauce, cabbage, and carrot
- Pud Prig Khing$18.95
Spicy prig khing curry sauce, and long bean
- Pud Cashew$19.95
Classic soy gravy, green pepper, onion, mushroom, and cashews
- Pud Prew Warn$17.95
Homemade Thai-style sweet and sour sauce, onion, pineapple, cucumber, and tomato
- Pud Nam Mun Hoy$17.95
Savory oyster sauce, broccoli, mushroom, onion, and scallion
- Pud Prig Sod$17.95
Garlic chili sauce, Thai basil, onion, green pepper
- Pud Pug Ruam Mit$16.95
Soy-based gravy, assorted vegetables
- Pud Prig Pow$18.95
Contains dairy. Creamy garlic chili sauce, Thai basil, baby corn, and bell peppers
- Basil Eggplant$16.95
Eggplant, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, celery, summer squash, cherry tomato, tamarind, basil, and chili
- Bangkok Connections$24.95
Pepper stir fry, soy, combination of shrimp, squid, pork, chicken, beef, and vegetables
Speciality Entrées
- Volcano Chicken$20.95
Marinated and breaded chicken breast, sizzling cabbage and carrots, volcano lava sauce
- Bangkok Ribeye Steak$39.95
Premium black Angus, vegetables, and volcano lava sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Spicy Combination$43.95
Premium black Angus filet mignon, grilled jumbo shrimp, and volcano lava sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Volcano Tofu$16.95
Crispy tofu slices, cabbage, carrots, and volcano lava sauce
- Crispy Duck$34.95
Crispy braised duck, stir-fried vegetables, and Thai garlic gravy
- Volcano Duck$34.95
Crispy braised duck, cabbage, carrots, and volcano lava sauce
Seafood
- Plah Lahd Prig$35.95
Crispy whole red snapper, vegetables, and volcano lava sauce
- Butter Garlic Snapper$35.95
Crispy whole red snapper, vegetables, garlic butter
- Tamarind Mango Shrimp$27.95
Jumbo shrimp, mushroom, cherry tomato, bell pepper, onion, scallion, mango, and tamarind sauce
- Volcano Shrimp$27.95
Jumbo grilled shrimp, vegetables, and volcano lava sauce
- Stir-Fried Scallops$29.95
Jumbo scallops, snow pea, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, and black bean sauce
- Grilled Salmon with Basil & Garlic Sauce$28.95
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet, holy basil, garlic, green pepper, herbs, and vegetables
- Chili Grilled Shrimp$27.95
Contains dairy. Grilled jumbo shrimp, vegetables, and chili-tomato coconut sauce
- Seafood Royal$36.95
Fresh shrimp, scallops, squid, green mussels, crab legs, spices, herbs, clear bean vermicelli, bamboo shoots, mushroom, green onion, baby corn, and white wine sauce
- Princess Stuffed Shrimp$26.95
Jumbo shrimp, hand-filled with crab, mushroom, ground pork, spices, stir-fried vegetables, and wine-herb sauce