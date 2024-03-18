The Kitchen East Granby
Featured Items
- house fries$3.49
house cut french fries with our chipotle grill seasoning
- grilled chicken sandwich/wrap/grinder$10.99
grilled chicken sandwich served on a hard roll,wrap or grinder please pick your toppings a la cart
- sherminator$8.99
crispy chicken tenders ,provolone,lettuce,tomato,honey mustard sereved on a plain wrap
Food
salads
- fruit salad$3.69Out of stock
- grilled chicken spinach salad$10.99
grilled chicken ,spinach, tomato, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzerella your choice of dressing
- grilled chicken salad$10.99
our garden salad with grilled chicken breast added
- caesar salad$6.99
romaine lettuce, shaved cheese,caesar dressing,croutons
- grilled chicken caesar salad$10.99
our caesar salad with grilled chicken
- Pasta Salad$2.49Out of stock
- garden salad$5.99
sping mix with tomatoes ,red cabbage ,carrots ,cucumbers
soups
specialty sandwiches
- american$10.49
sweet sliced ham,roast beef,salami,american cheese,lettuce ,tomato,deli mustard
- beechwood$9.99
smoked ham,gouda,spinach,deli mustard,roasted red peppers
- blazing buffalo$9.99
sliced buffalo chicken,three pepper colby jack,lettuce,tomato,jalapenos,cajun mayo
- blt$8.99
bacon lettuce tomato served on toasted bread
- bologna twist$8.99
bologna,american cheese ,lettuce,tomato,mayo
- buffalo club$11.49
sliced buffalo chicken and sweet sliced ham with lettuce,tomato,mayo,bacon
- Build Your Own$10.99
build your own grinder ,wrap,hard roll,bread
- build your own protein salads sandwich, wrap$9.49
tuna ,egg,chicken salad,chicken salad cranberry walnut
- chicken bacon ranch$11.49
everoast ,bacon,ranch,lettuce tomato,and cheddar
- chicken club$11.49
everoast chicken,chedar cheese ,bacon, lettuce,tomato ,mayo, your choice of bread or wrap
- fireside chatty chicken sandwich$9.99
- golden turkey$9.99
ovengold turkey,cheddar,lettuce,tomato,rosted red peppers ,deli mustard
- hamilicious$10.99
sweet sliced ham,swiss,lettuce,tomato,mayo,pickles
- italiano$11.49
imported proscuitto,pepperoni,soppressata,provolone,lettuce,tomato,onions,roasted red peppers,deli dressing
- london$10.49
roast beef ,cheddar cheese ,pickles, banana peppers, tomato,deli mustard
- marc special of the day$11.49
pit roasted turkey ,lettuce, tomato,bbq sauce,cheddaaaaah,pickles,bacon
- meatball grinder /hard roll$9.99Out of stock
housemade meatballs sauce and provolone cheese
- number 2$10.49
imported proscuitto,capicola,asiago,roasted red peppers,spinach,deli dressing
- roast beef special$10.99
roast beef,swiss,lettuce,onions,rosted red peppers,horesradish sauce
- ruben$8.99
pastrami,swiss,1000 island,sauerkraut served on toasted rye
- sandwich of decade$9.99
everoast chicken,lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo
- smokey and the bandit$11.49
smoked turkey, bacon,smoked gouda, lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo served on your choice of a grinder, wrap, roll ,or breads
- southwestern chicken$9.99
everoast chicken ,pepperjack cheese,lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo
- spicy italiano$11.49
prosciutto,pepperoni,supressata ,three pepper colby jack,jalapenos,roasted red peppers, red onions, chipotle mayo,lettuce,tomato
- the maple$9.99
maple ham,maple turkey,swiss,honey mustard lettuce ,tomato
- the medin$9.99
sliced buffalo chicken,three pepper colby jack,jalapenos,banan peppers,extra extra chipotle mayo served on a grinder only
- the nuke$9.99
sliced buffalo chicken ,pepperoni,three pepper colby jack,banana peppers,jalapeno peppers,cajun mayo
- the raven$9.99
choice of cajun or blackened turkey,pepperjack,lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo
grill
- burger$6.99
all natural burger served on birch bun with you favorite cheese and toppings
- grilled cheese$5.99
your choice of bread and cheese
- chicken tenders$9.49
- crispy buffalo chicken wrap$10.49
tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce,tomato,blue chesse dressing served on a wrap
- grilled chicken sandwich/wrap/grinder$10.99
grilled chicken sandwich served on a hard roll,wrap or grinder please pick your toppings a la cart
- grilled sweet sausage$8.99
grilled sweet sausage,peppers,onions,provolone,guinness mustard served on a toatsed grinder roll
- burger grinder$10.49
- sherminator$8.99
crispy chicken tenders ,provolone,lettuce,tomato,honey mustard sereved on a plain wrap
- Peice Of Grilled Chicken$6.50
- texas timmy$4.49
hot dog stuffed with cheese wrapped in bacon with a line of guiness mustard
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
grilled chicken, caesar dressing ,shaved cheese,romaine lettuce served on a garlic pesto wrap
- buffalo tenders$9.49
chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with 1 side of blue cheese
- hot dog$3.49
all beef hot dog
- byo tendi wrap$8.99
build your own chicken tenders wrap will come on a plain wrap with just tenders must add what you would like on it
fries
veggie wrap
cookies
drinks
- 20 Oz water Aquafina$1.99
- 20 Oz Lifewater$2.49
- Sport Cap Lifewater$2.69
- 1 Liter Life Water$2.99
- soda$2.89
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
- small gatorade$2.99
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
- large gatorade$3.49
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
- kombucha$4.99
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
- bubbly$1.99
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
- tea$3.49
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
- Propel 16 Oz$2.49
- 1liter Propel$2.99
- Celcius$3.49
if using app pay on app and pick your energy drink when u get here
- Arizona Tea$0.99
Build Your Own Sandwich
todays Specials
Monday
- chicken wrap special$10.99
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap
- beef three way$9.99
roast beef american cheese mayo bbq sauce toasted on a grinder
- french dip grinder$11.99Out of stock
prime rib, swiss, served hot with aus jus
Tuesday
- chicken parmesan grinder$10.49Out of stock
chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan cheese
- chicken wrap special$10.99
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap
- steak and cheese grinder$11.99
steak,grilled onions and peppers,provolone cheese
Wednesday
- chicken wrap special$10.99
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap
- mikeys special$11.49Out of stock
chicken cutlet, prosciutto,fresh mozzeralla,lettuce,tomato,deli dressing served on a grinder
- chicken bacon ranch cutlet$10.99Out of stock
chicken cutlet , lettuce, tomato , bacon, ranch served on a grinder
Thursday
- beef tacos$9.49Out of stock
2 beef tacos served with lettuce,tomato,onions,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream ,and cheddarjack
- chicken tacos$9.49Out of stock
2 chicken tacos served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pico de gallo,cheddar jack, guacamole, sour cream
- chicken taco salad$9.49Out of stock
taco seasoned chicken served on lettuce with tomato, onions, pico de gallo,cheddar jack, guacamole, sour cream,and tortillachips
- split taco$9.49Out of stock
1 beef 1 chicken taco served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pico de gallo, guacamole,sour cream,and cheddarjack
- chicken wrap special$10.99
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap
- beef taco salad$9.49Out of stock
seasone taco beef served on lettuce with tomato,pico de gallo.guacamole,red onion,sour cream,cheddar jack,and tortilla chips