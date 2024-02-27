Skip to Main content
The Knock Back
The Knock Back
Food
Food (OLO)
Bar Snacks
Salads
Sandos
Sides
Delivery
Pickup
Food
Bar Snacks
Buffalo Wings
$11.00
Artichokes
$9.00
Burger Sliders
$11.00
Dirty Fries
$8.00
Nachos
$10.00
Fries
$5.00
Salads
Wedge Salad
$11.00
Bar Salad
$11.00
Sandos
Grilled Cheese
$9.00
French Onion
$10.00
Reuben
$14.00
B.L.T.
$11.00
Cubano-ish
$13.00
Go-To
$13.00
Patty Melt
$13.00
French Dippy
$15.00
Cheesus
$18.00
Royale w Cheese
$12.00
sandwich special
$15.00
Sides
Tomato Soup
$5.00
Soup Special $6
$6.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Fries
$5.00
Chips
$2.00
Pickle
$0.50
Soup Special $5
$6.00
1 Cookie
$2.00
The Knock Back Location and Ordering Hours
(503) 249-6921
2315 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
Closed
• Opens Friday at 4PM
All hours
