The Kroft DTLA
New Menu Items
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
panko crusted chicken breast, provolone cheese, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, parsley, garlic mayo, potato roll
Cheese Steak
Rotisserie beef, garlic mayo, grilled onions, swiss cheese on a potato roll.
Wagyu Smash Fries
2 WAGYUBEEF PATTIES, GRILLED ONIONS, SECRET SAUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE, DICED PICKLES
BBQ Wagyu Smash Fries
2 wagyu beef patties, grilled onions, bacon, sliced American cheese, bbq sauce, fried onions and green onions.
Wagyu Spicy Jack Smash Burger
TWO WAGYU BEEF PATTIES, TWO SLICES OF SPICY JACK CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, BACON CRUMBLE, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, ROASTED JALAPENO GARLIC MAYO, BRIOCHE BUN
Wagyu Smash Burger
TWO BEEF PATTIES, TWO SLICES OF AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE, BRIOCHE BUN
BBQ Pulled Pork Wagyu Smash Burger
TWO BEEF PATTIES, PULLED PORK, TWO SLICES OF AMERICAN CHEESE, FRIED ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE, PICKLES, BRIOCHE BUN
Sandwiches
Porchetta
Pork belly, cracklings, salsa verde, seasoned arugula, caramelized onions, and ciabatta
Beef Melt
Braised beef, gravy, monterey jack, seasoned arugula, pickled red onions, and ciabatta.
Kroft Chicken Sandwich
Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo on a potato roll.
French Dip
Shaved beef, caramelized onions, horseradish mayo on a potato roll. Served with au jus.
Cubano
Pulled pork, ham, pickles and mustard on a potato roll.
Wagyu Spicy Jack Smash Burger
TWO WAGYU BEEF PATTIES, TWO SLICES OF SPICY JACK CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, BACON CRUMBLE, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, ROASTED JALAPENO GARLIC MAYO, BRIOCHE BUN
Wagyu Smash Burger
TWO BEEF PATTIES, TWO SLICES OF AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE, BRIOCHE BUN
Cheese Steak
Rotisserie beef, garlic mayo, grilled onions, swiss cheese on a potato roll.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
panko crusted chicken breast, provolone cheese, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, parsley, garlic mayo, potato roll
BBQ Pulled Pork Wagyu Smash Burger
TWO BEEF PATTIES, PULLED PORK, TWO SLICES OF AMERICAN CHEESE, FRIED ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE, PICKLES, BRIOCHE BUN
Poutine
Classic
Brown gravy, cheese curds, and parsley.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken, Jalapeno Masala Gravy, Crema and Cilantro.
Katsu Curry
Panko-crusted chicken cutlet, housemade Japanese curry gravy, cheese curds, Japanese radish, togarashi, and green onions.
Loco Moco
2 wagyu beef patties, grilled onions, fried egg, brown gravy, cheese curds, fried onions, ketchup glaze, and green onions.
Brasied Beef
Braised beef gravy, mushrooms, pickled red onions, cheese curds, and parsley.
Country Fried Chicken
Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).
Wagyu Smash Fries
2 WAGYUBEEF PATTIES, GRILLED ONIONS, SECRET SAUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE, DICED PICKLES
BBQ Wagyu Smash Fries
2 wagyu beef patties, grilled onions, bacon, sliced American cheese, bbq sauce, fried onions and green onions.
Chili Cheese Fries
Kroft chili, cheese sauce, bacon-panko breadcrumbs, green onions and sour cream.
Chicken Parmesan Poutine
Chicken nuggets, fried cheese curds, marinara, parmesan cheese and parsley.
Philly Fries
Sides
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Bacon, parmesan, and balsamic reduction.
Mac And Cheese
Cheddar, gruyere and bacon-panko breadbrumbs.
Jalapeno Coleslaw
Cabbage, red onions, jalapeños, parsley and dijon vinaigrette.
Chili Mac
Mac n Cheese, Kroft chili, bacon-panko breadcrumbs and green onions.
2 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll
Ground beef, American cheese, onions and pickles.
3 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll
Ground beef, American cheese, onions and pickles.
Cheese Curds
Fried panko crusted white cheddar curds.
Flaming Hot Cheese Curds
Fried hot cheetos crusted white cheddar curds.
Truffle Garlic Fries
Truffle garlic oil, parmesan cheese and parsley.
French Fries
Double fried with dipping sauce.
Flaming Hot Mac n Cheese
Mac n Cheese topped with Flaming Hot Cheeto dust.