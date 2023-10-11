New Menu Items

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.95

panko crusted chicken breast, provolone cheese, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, parsley, garlic mayo, potato roll

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$13.95

Rotisserie beef, garlic mayo, grilled onions, swiss cheese on a potato roll.

Wagyu Smash Fries

Wagyu Smash Fries

$12.95

2 WAGYUBEEF PATTIES, GRILLED ONIONS, SECRET SAUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE, DICED PICKLES

BBQ Wagyu Smash Fries

BBQ Wagyu Smash Fries

$13.95

2 wagyu beef patties, grilled onions, bacon, sliced American cheese, bbq sauce, fried onions and green onions.

Wagyu Spicy Jack Smash Burger

Wagyu Spicy Jack Smash Burger

$12.95+

TWO WAGYU BEEF PATTIES, TWO SLICES OF SPICY JACK CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, BACON CRUMBLE, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, ROASTED JALAPENO GARLIC MAYO, BRIOCHE BUN

Wagyu Smash Burger

Wagyu Smash Burger

$10.95+

TWO BEEF PATTIES, TWO SLICES OF AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE, BRIOCHE BUN

BBQ Pulled Pork Wagyu Smash Burger

BBQ Pulled Pork Wagyu Smash Burger

$13.95+

TWO BEEF PATTIES, PULLED PORK, TWO SLICES OF AMERICAN CHEESE, FRIED ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE, PICKLES, BRIOCHE BUN

Sandwiches

Porchetta

Porchetta

$12.95

Pork belly, cracklings, salsa verde, seasoned arugula, caramelized onions, and ciabatta

Beef Melt

Beef Melt

$12.95

Braised beef, gravy, monterey jack, seasoned arugula, pickled red onions, and ciabatta.

Kroft Chicken Sandwich

Kroft Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo on a potato roll.

French Dip

French Dip

$12.95

Shaved beef, caramelized onions, horseradish mayo on a potato roll. Served with au jus.

Cubano

Cubano

$12.95

Pulled pork, ham, pickles and mustard on a potato roll.

Poutine

Classic

Classic

$10.95

Brown gravy, cheese curds, and parsley.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.95

Chicken, Jalapeno Masala Gravy, Crema and Cilantro.

Katsu Curry

Katsu Curry

$13.95

Panko-crusted chicken cutlet, housemade Japanese curry gravy, cheese curds, Japanese radish, togarashi, and green onions.

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$13.95

2 wagyu beef patties, grilled onions, fried egg, brown gravy, cheese curds, fried onions, ketchup glaze, and green onions.

Brasied Beef

Brasied Beef

$13.95

Braised beef gravy, mushrooms, pickled red onions, cheese curds, and parsley.

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$13.95

Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.95

Kroft chili, cheese sauce, bacon-panko breadcrumbs, green onions and sour cream.

Chicken Parmesan Poutine

Chicken Parmesan Poutine

$13.95

Chicken nuggets, fried cheese curds, marinara, parmesan cheese and parsley.

Philly Fries

$13.95

Sides

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.45

Bacon, parmesan, and balsamic reduction.

Mac And Cheese

Mac And Cheese

$5.45

Cheddar, gruyere and bacon-panko breadbrumbs.

Jalapeno Coleslaw

Jalapeno Coleslaw

$3.45

Cabbage, red onions, jalapeños, parsley and dijon vinaigrette.

Chili Mac

Chili Mac

$5.45

Mac n Cheese, Kroft chili, bacon-panko breadcrumbs and green onions.

2 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll

2 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll

$3.95

Ground beef, American cheese, onions and pickles.

3 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll

3 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll

$5.45

Ground beef, American cheese, onions and pickles.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.45

Fried panko crusted white cheddar curds.

Flaming Hot Cheese Curds

Flaming Hot Cheese Curds

$7.45Out of stock

Fried hot cheetos crusted white cheddar curds.

Truffle Garlic Fries

Truffle Garlic Fries

$6.45

Truffle garlic oil, parmesan cheese and parsley.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.45

Double fried with dipping sauce.

Flaming Hot Mac n Cheese

Flaming Hot Mac n Cheese

$6.45Out of stock

Mac n Cheese topped with Flaming Hot Cheeto dust.

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets (8pc)

Chicken Nuggets (8pc)

$5.95

Fried chicken nuggets with dipping sauce.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.45

Cheddar, gruyere and bacon-panko breadcrumbs.

Mac N Marinara

$5.00

Kids Milk

$3.00
Nugget Box W/Fries

Nugget Box W/Fries

$6.95

Fried chicken nuggets and french fries with dipping sauce.

Refreshments

Soda

Soda

$3.50
Cucumber Mint Lemonade

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$4.50+
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50+

Watermelon Lime Juice

$4.50Out of stock
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$3.00
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.50

Cold Brew Coffee

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Dipping Sauces

Garlic Mayo

Garlic Mayo

$0.35
Horseradish Mayo

Horseradish Mayo

$0.35
Spicy Garlic Mayo

Spicy Garlic Mayo

$0.35
Pineapple Habanero Ketchup

Pineapple Habanero Ketchup

$0.35
Secret Sauce

Secret Sauce

$0.35
Bbq

Bbq

$0.35
Ranch

Ranch

$0.35