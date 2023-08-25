The Lazy Lobstah and Grill Russo's Nursery
Lunch Menu
Butter Lobstah Roll
Fresh lobster in warm butter on a toasted roll with lemon wedge. Served with fries and cole slaw.
Maine Lobstah Roll
Fresh lobster tossed lightly in mayo on a toasted roll with lemon wedge served with fries and cole slaw
Hot Dog
Hot dog on grilled roll.
Chili Cheese Dog
Grilled hot dog with homemade chili sauce and shredded cheddar cheese on a grilled bun.
Sausage, Peppers and Onions
Sweet Italian sausage with grilled onions and peppers on a sub roll.
Steak N Cheese
Shaved Steak with American cheese on a toasted sub roll.
Hamburger
Beef Patty on toasted sesame seed bun.
Cheeseburger
Beef Patty on toasted sesame seed bun and American cheese.
Mushroom, Onion, Swiss Burger
Beef patty on a sesame seed bun, grilled onions and mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef patty with bacon.
Lobstah Burger
Beef patty with cheese and topped with fresh lobster.
Chili Cheese Fries
Basket of fries with homemade chili sauce and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken Tenders with seasoned fries.
2 Hot Dogs
2 Chili Cheese Dogs
