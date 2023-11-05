The League Kitchen & Tavern 803-League Belterra
BEGINNINGS
- Appetizer Special$21.99
Crab Cake : Pan Seared Crab Cake--Red Pepper Remoulade--Spring Mix Salad
- Coconut Shrimp$16.99
coconut tempura battered - red chili lime glaze
- Fried Pickles$9.99
horseradish pickle chips – wing sauce - bleu cheese crumbles
- Grilled Wings$14.99
house-made brooklyn bbq or buffalo sauce
- Meatloaf Bites$13.99
chipotle ketchup – mashed potatoes
- Onion Rings App$11.99
- Short Rib Skins$16.99Out of stock
Feature Appetizer 1 : Potato skin --Short Rib--Horseradish Sour Cream--Cheddar--Chive
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.99
spinach – cream – Parmesan – tortilla chips
- Truffle Deviled Eggs$12.99
house-made truffle deviled eggs, tobiko, truffle potato chip, truffle salt
- Tuna Tartare Tacos$16.99
tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, wonton shell
FOLIAGE/SOUP
- Cobb$16.99
artisan greens – rotisserie turkey - bleu cheese crumbles – avocado – tomatoes - sugar cured bacon – hard boiled egg – ranch
- Kale Caesar$13.99
baby kale – croutons – pumpkin seeds – caesar dressing – parmesan cheese. Add your choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon.
- Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad$18.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Steak Salad$21.99
grilled sirloin – artisan greens – bleu cheese - pickled baby beets – tabasco shoestring onions - mustard vinaigrette
- Tomato Basil Soup$5.99+
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
- Chicken Jalapeno Soup$5.99+
chicken broth, chicken, jalapeño, carrots, tortilla strips, cilantro
MAIN ATTRACTIONS
- Fish Special$19.99
Fried Catfish : Cornmeal Breaded Catfish--Malted Tartar Sauce--Sweet Corn Hushpuppies--French Fries
- Meat Special$22.99Out of stock
Short Rib Beef Stroganoff : Braised Short Rib-- Egg Noodles--Sour Cream--Mushrooms--Au Jus
- Prime Rib - THURSDAY ONLY$34.99+
Served with mashers, sauteed mushrooms, rosemary au jus, and horseradish sour cream.
- Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$26.99
tuna, rice, cucumber, avocado, pineapple, cabbage slaw, sesame seeds, nori
- Breakfast Anytime$14.99
3 eggs your way – honey buttermilk biscuit and jalapeño gravy – sugar cured bacon – hashbrowns
- Chicken Fried Pork Chop$19.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
- Chicken Pot Pie$16.99Out of stock
pulled chicken, puff pastry, carrots, potatoes, peas, savory cream sauce
- Chipotle Glazed Meatloaf$19.99Out of stock
House-made -beef and pork mixture – mashers – jalapeño gravy – Chipotle ketchup
- Fat Tire Fish And Chips$19.99
beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon$26.99
Ginger Broccoli– Fresno chili vinaigrette
- Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF$17.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
- Short Rib$36.99Out of stock
boneless short rib, mashers, beef gravy, roasted carrots & onions
- Steak Frites$34.99
Grilled coulotte – Maitre D Butter – Hand-cut Fries
BUTCHER & BAKER
- Burger of the Month$17.99
Schnitzel Sandwich : Breaded Pork Cutlet--Bacon--Beer Mustard--Sauerkraut--Swiss Cheese--Pretzel Bun
- Club$17.99
rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese$13.99
sourdough – sharp cheddar – american cheese - muenster – tomato basil soup
- Prime Rib Sandwich$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
- Southern Burger$17.99
sugar cured bacon – cheddar - tabasco shoestring onions – brooklyn bbq sauce
- The Society Burger$15.99
lettuce – tomato – onion – horseradish pickle add a fried egg for an additional $1.99
- Veggie Burger$15.99
black bean & sweet corn patty – lettuce – tomato - onion – avocado
CONFECTIONARY
- Fried Banana Split$10.99
(feeds two) sweet tempura fried banana, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce, whipped cream, cherry
- G-Ma’s Old Fashioned Dump Cake$9.99
traditional ww1-era dump cake – deconstructed with toffee chips & pecans – vanilla bean ice cream
- Strawberry Shortcake$9.99
pound cake, strawberries, whipped cream
KID'S
- Kids Chicken Strips$8.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
- Kids Corn Dog$8.99
7 corn dog nuggets. Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
- Kids Fish ‘n Chips$8.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
- Kids Mac 'n Cheese$8.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
- Kids Pizza$8.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
- Kids Drink$1.00
- Kids Fries$1.99
- Kids Fruit$2.99
- Kids Side Mac & Cheese$2.99
- Kids Salad$1.99
COUNTERPARTS
- Baked Sweet Potato$4.99
Gluten-Free
- Biscuits and Gravy (2)$5.99
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts$6.99
Gluten-Free
- Coleslaw$4.99
Gluten-Free
- Hand Cut Fries$4.99
- Ginger Broccoli$4.99
Gluten-Free
- Hash Browns$3.99
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Fat Tire Battered Onion Rings$6.99
- Side Kale Caesar$4.99
baby kale – croutons – pumpkin seeds – caesar dressing – parmesan cheese
- Side Salad$4.99
- Truffle Fries$9.99
- Yukon Mashers$4.99
Gluten-Free
BRUNCH ENTREES - 11:00AM to 2:00pm / served on saturdays & sundays only
- Breakfast Anytime$14.99
3 eggs your way – honey buttermilk biscuit and jalapeño gravy – sugar cured bacon – hashbrowns
- Brunch Burger$18.99
Half Pound ground Brisket & Chuck Patty--Ham--Bacon--Gouda--Fried Egg--Aioli--Home Fries
- Chicken Fried Pork Chop & Eggs$19.99
Chicken Fried Pork Chop--Home Fries--Fried Eggs--Jalapeno Gravy
- Eggs Benedict$16.99
english muffin – ham – poached eggs - hollandaise - fruit
- Kale Florentine Omelette$12.99
Kale--Tomato--Mozzarella--Home Fries--Toast
- Lonnie's Chicken & Waffles$18.99
Champagne Waffle--Lonnie's Famous Fried Chicken Breast--Honey Butter--Hot Sauce
- Sausage & Bacon Omelette$13.99
Hudson's Breakfast Sausage--Bacon--Cheddar--Home Fries--Toast
- Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$17.99
Avocado Mash--Smoked Salmon--Sprouts--Cherry Tomato--Pickled Onion--Fried Eggs--Cracked Black Pepper--Toasted Boule--Fruit
- Steak & Eggs$20.99
coulotte – fried eggs – hash browns - chipotle beurre blanc
- Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit$13.99
honey buttermilk biscuit – fried chicken jalapeño gravy – truffle honey - fruit
BRUNCH SIDES - 11:00AM to 2:00pm / served on saturdays & sundays only
A LA CARTE
- Aioli-a la carte$0.49
- American Cheese-a la carte$0.99
- Apple Cider Vinaigrette-a la carte$0.49Out of stock
- Avocado-a la carte$1.99
- Bacon-a la carte$3.99
- BBQ Sauce-a la carte$0.49
- Beef Patty-a la carte$6.99
- Beets-a la carte$0.49
- Bleu Cheese Crumbles-a la carte$0.99
- Bleu Cheese Dressing-a la carte$0.49
- Bread-a la carte$1.99
- Buffalo-a la carte$0.49
- Cherry Tomatoes-a la carte$0.49
- Chicken-Grilled-a la carte$7.99
- Cilantro Lime Dressing-a la carte$0.49
- Cocktail Sauce-a la carte$0.49
- Fresno Vinegrette-a la carte$0.49
- Fruit-a la carte$4.99
- Honey Mustard Vinagrette-a la carte$0.49
- Horse Cream-a la carte$0.49
- Jalapeno Gravy-a la carte$1.99
- Jalapenos-a la carte$0.49
- Mushrooms Raw-a la carte$0.49
- Mustard Vinigrette-a la carte$0.49
- Olives-a la carte$0.49
- Onions Raw-a la carte$0.49
- Onions Sauteed-a la carte$0.49
- Pickles-a la carte$0.49
- Ranch Dressing-a la carte$0.49
- Red Wine Vinaigrette-a la carte$0.49Out of stock
- Roasted Peppers-a la carte$0.49Out of stock
- Full Salmon-a la carte$15.99
- Shrimp-Grilled-a la carte$8.99
- Spinach-a la carte$0.49
- Tomatoes-a la carte$0.49
- Turkey-a la carte$1.99
DRINK KITS
- Margarita Flask$18.00Out of stock
Cointreau, Agave, Lime Juice, and Espolon Tequila. Serves two.
- Moscow Mule Flask$18.00Out of stock
Ginger beer, lime juice, svedka vodka. Serves two.
- Old Fashioned Flask$18.00Out of stock
Angostora Bitters, Simple Syrup, Old Olverholt Rye. Serves two.
- Ruby Cosmo Flask$18.00Out of stock
deep eddy ruby red vodka – fresh lime cointreau – cranberry juice. Serves 2.
NA Bev
- Water/No Bev
- Barq's Rootbeer$3.29
- Aqua Panna$3.29
- Arnold Palmer$3.29
- Bottled Water$3.29
- Coffee$3.29
- Coke$3.29
- Cranberry Juice$3.29
- Diet Coke$3.29
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Ginger Ale$3.29
- Grapefruit Juice$3.29
- Hot Cocoa$3.29
- Hot Tea$3.29
- Iced Tea$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Milk$3.29
- Milk-Choc$3.29
- O.J.$3.29
- Orange Fanta$3.29
- Pineapple Juice$3.29
- Red Bull$4.50
- Richard's Flat$2.50
- Richard's Sparkling$2.50
- Roy Rogers (Kid's)$3.29
- Shirley Temple (Kid's)$3.29
- Soda Water$3.29
- Sprite$3.29
- Tomato Juice$3.29
Can Beer
Bottled Beer
- 120 min IPA BT$18.00
- Abita Amber BT$5.00
- Bud Light BT$4.00
- Budweiser BT$4.00
- Coors Light BT$4.00
- Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA BT$7.00Out of stock
- Fat Tire Amber Ale BT$5.00Out of stock
- Ginger Beer BT$5.00
- Heineken BT$5.00
- Independence Stash IPA BT$5.00Out of stock
- Karbach Crawford Bock BT$5.00
- Michelob Ultra BT$4.00
- Miller Lite-Bottle$4.00
- Omission IPA Gluten Free BT$5.00Out of stock
- O’Doul’s BT$4.00
- Real Ale Devil’s Back Bone Tripel BT$5.00Out of stock
- Saint Arnold Lawnmower BT$5.00
- Sam Adams Boston Lager BT$5.00
- Shiner Bock BT$4.00
- Sierra Nevada BT$5.00
- Stella Artois BT$5.00
- Unibroue La Fin Du Monde Tripel BT$7.00Out of stock
- Yuengling BT$4.00
Wine-Bottles
- Austin Hope Cab BT$76.00
- Caravan Red Blend$120.00Out of stock
- Caymus Cab BT$190.00
- Cherry Pie Pinot Noir BT$52.00
- Ciola's Chianti Classico BT$56.00
- Ciola's Private Collection Super Tuscan Blend BT$56.00
- Coppola Blue Diamond Merlot BT$40.00
- Coppola Votre Sante Pinot Noir BT$40.00
- Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon BT$250.00
- Decoy Cab BT$60.00
- Il Fauno Super Tuscan BT$72.00
- La Posta Pizzella Malbec BT$40.00
- Louis Latour Mercurey Pinot Noir BT$90.00
- Paraduxx BT$95.00
- Seghesio Zin BT$56.00
- Siduri Pinot Noir BT$70.00
- Silver Oak Cab BT$170.00
- The Prisoner Red Blend BT$95.00
- Wine of Substance BT$44.00
- Avissi Prosecco BT$40.00
- Clean Slate Riesling BT$32.00
- Conundrum White Blend BT$48.00
- Domaine des Coltabards Sancerre BT$72.00
- Far Niente Chardonnay BT$150.00
- GH Mumm BT$90.00
- Halter Ranch Grenache Blanc BT$60.00
- Gerard Bertrand Rose BT$44.00
- Hampton Water BT$56.00
- Joel Gott Sauv Blanc BT$36.00
- Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc BT$48.00
- La Crema Chard BT$48.00
- Louis Latour Chard BT$76.00
- Lucien Albrecht BT$48.00
- Sonoma Cutrer Chard BT$56.00
- Trefethen Chardonnay BT$60.00
- Veuve Clicquot Champagne BT$90.00Out of stock
- Zenato Pinot Grigio BT$32.00
- Château Certon De May Bordeaux BT$300.00Out of stock
- Cristal Champagne BT$500.00Out of stock
- Gaja Brunello BT$250.00Out of stock
- Occidentle Pinot Noir BT$150.00Out of stock
- Perrier-Jouet Brut BT$150.00Out of stock
- Tignanello Super Tuscan BT$300.00Out of stock