Breakfast

Greek Yogurt Parfait
$7.00
Oatmeal
$5.75
Breakfast Sandwich
$6.75
Monster Breakfast Sand
$12.00
Avocado Toast
$13.00
Corned Beef Hash
$14.00
Biscuits and Gravy
$14.00
Chicken & Waffle
$15.00
Pancakes
$13.00
American Breakfast
$12.95
French Toast
$14.50
Eggs Benedict
$15.00
Original CK Brunch Poutine
$14.00
Loaded "Baked Potato" Poutine
$14.00
Chilli Lovers Poutine
$14.00
Western Omelette
$14.00
Spinach Omelette
$14.00

Lunch

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad
$14.00
Cobb Salad
$14.00

Sandwiches

Tuna Melt
$15.00
Chicken Salad Melt
$15.00
O'Connor Club
$16.00
BLT
$14.00
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
$13.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Cheeseburger
$16.00
Mushroom and Onion Burger
$16.00
Reuben
$15.00
Steak Sandwich
$15.00
Pastrami
$16.00

Soup

Tomato Soup
$4.00+
Chili
$4.00+

Kids

Kids Pancakes
$6.00
Kids Scrambled Eggs
$5.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.00

Sides

Side Cheddar Grits
$4.00
Side Bacon
$3.00
Side Sausage
$4.00
Side Potatoes
$4.00
2 Eggs
$3.00
Side Toast
$3.00
Side Salad
$4.50
Side Sausage Gravy
$4.00
Side Hash Browns
$4.00
Side Fries
$5.00
Side Onion Rings
$5.00
1 extra egg
$1.50
Add Meat
$1.50
Add Avocado
$2.00
Add Veggie
$0.65
Add Flavor
$0.75

Pastries & Desserts

Pastry

Croissant
$3.50
Chocolate Croissant
$3.50
Banana Bread
$4.00
Cornbread
$4.00
Blueberry Muffin
$4.00
Granola
$12.00Out of stock
Cheddar Chive Biscuit
$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00Out of stock
Almond Croissant
$3.95

Dessert

Fruit Crumble
$10.00
Ice Cream Sundae
$10.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
$10.00
Milkshake
$7.00

Beverages

Coffee/Tea

Coffee
$2.60+
Hot Tea
$3.00
Cold Brew Coffee
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.00

Soda/Juice

Fountain Soda
$2.95
Lemonade
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$2.50
Apple Juice
$2.50
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Milk
$1.95+
Chocolate Milk
$2.85+
Cranberry juice
$3.00

Espresso

Double Espresso
$3.00
Americano
$3.50
Cappuccino
$4.25
Flat White
$4.25
Latte
$4.95
Cafe Mocha
$5.10
Chai Latte
$4.75
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
London Fog
$4.50
Steamer
$3.50+

Wine

Red Wine
$8.00
White Wine
$8.00
Rose Wine
$8.00
Mimosa
$6.00

Alcohol

Bloody Mary
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$11.00

Beer

Right Proper Pilsner
$7.00
Port City IPA
$7.00