The LIFT
Featured Items
- Chicken Tenders
Four hand dipped tenders with celery and your choice of sauce$12.49
- 14" Round
Baked with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. 8 Slices$13.99
- Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine spring mix with pulled bbq smoked chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, Pico de Gallo, and shredded cheddar jack cheese, nacho chips and a side of chipotle ranch$15.99
A LA CARTE
- STS Bowl
Power Protein Bowl stacked with black beans, garbanzo beans, corn, Pico de Gallo, fresh spinach, romaine lettuce & brown rice/tri-color quinoa. Served with salsa & guacamole$11.49
- Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with black beans, cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, black olives, jalapeño & green onions. Salsa & sour cream on the side$12.99
- Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, spinach, black beans and Pico de Gallo. Salsa & sour cream on the side$11.49
APPETIZERS
- Baja Chicken Tacos
Three soft shell tacos with pulled hickory smoked chicken breast topped with arcadian lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar jack cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side$12.49
- Boneless Wings
Boneless wings with celery and your choice of sauce$11.49
- Chicken Wings
1 lb. of wings with celery and your choice of sauce$12.49
- Chips & Salsa
Fresh crispy corn tortillas with a side of homemade salsa$4.99
- Deep-Fried Green Beans
Deep-Fried green beans with cucumber wasabi ranch$7.99
- Deep-Fried Portabella Mushrooms
Deep-Fried Portabella Mushrooms with Pizza Sauce$7.99
- Pesto Stix
Mozzarella cheese and basil pesto sauce set in wontons and cooked golden brown$10.49
- Smoked BBQ Brisket Stack
Garlic Bread topped with Smoked BBQ Brisket, Cheddar Cheese, and Onion Rings$15.99
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A blend of mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, artichoke hearts & water chestnuts. Baked and topped with sunflower seeds with grilled pita and tortilla chips on the side$11.49
- Zip Steak Bites
Seasoned tenderloin tips sautéed with our house-made zip sauce surrounded by garlic parmesan bread points$15.99
- The LIFT Sampler
Baby back ribs, pesto stix, hand dipped chicken tenders, onion rings and French fries with your choice of two sauces$21.99
- Pretzel Sticks
Hand rolled and sliced with a side of garlic beer cream cheese$10.49
BURGERS
- Classic Burger
½ lb. hamburger broiled to order topped with arcadian lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice cheese on a brioche bun served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.$12.49
- Jack Burger
½ lb. hamburger broiled to order. Topped with house made Jack Daniel’s glaze, grilled onions, apple wood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, arcadian lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.$13.99
- PB & J Melt Burger
½ lb. hamburger broiled to order topped with house-made peanut butter, house-made strawberry jam, peppered cheddar cheese, and bacon on grilled sourdough bread served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.$13.99
- Sliders
Four miniature ground beef hamburgers topped with grilled onion, pickles, and American cheese served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.$12.49
- Veggie Burger
Veggie Burger with lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun served with seasoned homemade chips$11.49
- Portabella Mushroom Burger
Two Grilled Portabella Mushroom Caps on a bed of arcadian lettuce, grilled onions & tomato on a brioche bun$11.49
- Wild Game Burger
(ELK, BISON, WAYGU BEEF, AND BOAR) on a Brioche Bun with Romaine Spring Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion$14.99
- The LIFT Burger
Half pound burger, broiled to order, topped with Smoked Beef Brisket, Bacon, grilled onions, onion rings, BBQ, Jack Daniel’s glaze, Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheeses, arcadian lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun with homemade seasoned chips$15.99
- Better Burger
Turkey Burger stuffed with spinach & feta, topped with sautéed mushroom & onion, pesto aioli, and melted swiss served with lettuce, tomato, and homemade chips$13.99
ENTREE
- Ahi Tuna
Rare Seared Ahi Tuna over a Brown Rice/Tri-Color Quinoa topped with an Asian Wasabi Soy Slaw$19.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed with chopped garlic, smoked gouda, parmesan and asiago cheeses in a creamy alfredo sauce (gf upon request, add $1)$13.49
- Fish & Chips
Beer battered Atlantic cod with seasoned French fries, tartar sauce and lemon$16.99
- Full Slab
Slow-cooked, beer-braised, and seasoned to perfection. Glazed with our house made BBQ sauce with seasoned French fries$27.49
- Ginger Bourbon Stir Fry
Sautéed chicken breast with bell peppers, snap peas, broccoli, onions, celery, carrots & ginger bourbon sauce over brown rice/tri-colored quinoa topped with chow mein noodles,$14.99
- Half Slab
Slow cooked, beer braised and seasoned to perfection. Glazed with our house made BBQ sauce with seasoned French fries$20.49
- Pesto Tortellini$18.99
- Ribs/Tenders Combo
Two hand dipped chicken tenders, four slow cooked baby back ribs and seasoned French fries$18.99
- Salmon
Chargrilled Salmon topped with Pico De Gallo$19.99
- Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket
Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket with Coleslaw, Sweet Potato Wedges, and the veg of the day$20.99
- Tenderloin Medallions
Topped with Korean BBQ Sauce, your choice of soup, salad, or coleslaw, a side starch and veg of the day$20.99
EXTRA SAUCE
KIDS CUISINES
- Buttered Noodles$5.99
- Kids Cheeseburger
¼ pound hamburger topped with American cheese served with seasoned French fries$6.99
- Kids Corn Dog
A corn breaded hot dog cooked golden served with seasoned French fries$6.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Sour dough bread with American cheese served with seasoned French fries$6.99
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
- Kids Tenders
Two hand dipped buttermilk chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries$6.99
PIZZA
- Bread Sticks
Deep dish dough topped with mozzarella cheese and a garlic herb butter and a side of pizza sauce$10.49
- Deep Dish
Rectangular pizza baked with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. 10 Slices.$16.99
- Gluten Free/Vegetarian Pizza
12" Vegetarian/Gluten-Free Pizza - a cauliflower crust (dairy-free), pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and choose as many toppings for $1 each$15.99
- Personal Pizza
8" round topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$10.49
SALADS
- Asian Salad
Romaine, Carrot, Kale, Brussels, Cabbage, Red Peppers, Onion, and Shaved Almonds tossed and topped with Crunchy Chow Mein Noodles. We suggest Ahi Tuna as a protein and Ginger Sesame Dressing!$11.49
- Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing$10.49
- Cobb
Romaine Spring Mix blend, grape tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado slices, onion, American, swiss, bleu cheese$13.99
- Greek
Romaine spring mix blend topped with feta, beets, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, & egg$13.99
- Michigan
Romaine spring mix blend topped with grape tomatoes, granny smith apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and dried cranberries$13.99
- Side Caesar$4.00
- Side Greek$5.25
- Side Salad$4.00
- Cole Slaw$2.25
- Lrg House Salad$9.25
SANDWICHES
- Apple Jack Chicken Sandwich
A seasoned chicken breast broiled and topped with apple jack glaze, cheddar cheese, bacon, arcadian lettuce, tomato and granny smith apple slices on a pretzel bun served with seasoned French fries$13.99
- BBQ Pork Sandwich
Mesquite pulled pork blended with our Cran-apple BBQ sauce on our Asiago sub bun and topped with crunchy onions and mozzarella cheese served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.$13.99
- Fish Taco
Three cod soft shell tacos topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar cheese with tartar sauce on the side$13.79
- Florida Grouper Tacos
3 soft tortillas cajun grouper tacos topped with cabbage medley guacamole, and Pico de Gallo If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.$15.99
- Italian Grinder
Grilled Ham, Salami, pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mild Pepper Rings, and Italian Dressing$12.49
- Smoked Philly Beef Sandwich
Grilled Peppers, Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Smoked Shaved Ribeye, Pepper Jack Cheese and a side of Garlic Horseradish Aoili$13.99
- Reuben Sandwich
Grilled marbled rye, swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing with our homemade potato chips.$12.49
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.49
STARCH SIDE
WRAPS/BOWLS
- Buffalo Chicken
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce with a drizzle of ranch$12.49
- Chicken Caesar
Seasoned chicken breast rolled in a grilled flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, crushed croutons, red onion and parmesan cheese served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.$12.49
- Eldorado
Turkey breast on a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar jack & smoked gouda cheeses, romaine lettuce, tomato, and house made honey mustard served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.$12.49
- Fajita
Seared steak & chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onion, and fajita lime sauce. Stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, romaine lettuce and diced tomato served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.$12.49
- Veggie
Sautéed spinach, seasonal veggies and black beans, brown rice/ tri-colored quinoa, lettuce and southwestern cilantro vinaigrette.$10.49