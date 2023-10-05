STARTERS.

Beer Battered Broccoli

$10.00

Demi-Baguette & Butter

$2.50
Cast Iron Prawns

$20.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Fondue

$18.00
Margherita Flatbread

$12.00
Pear Quesadilla

$13.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00
San Ramon Flatbread

$13.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Garlic Fries

$6.00

Side Garlic Truffle Fries

$7.00Out of stock
Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

SOUP-SALAD

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

Petite diced veggies, garbanzo beans, broth (vegetarian and gf)

Bishop Ranch Salad

$10.00+

Roasted pear, candied walnuts, blue cheese, baby greens & balsamic vinaigrette. GF

Black & Blue

$21.00

Filet tips, blue cheese, tomatoes, romaine, crispy onions, blue cheese vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine, crouton dust, parm. & caesar dressing

Cobb

$18.00

Chicken breast, bacon, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, romaine & balsamic vinaigrette. GF

House Salad

$7.00+

Baby Greens, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Shrimp Louis

$21.00

SANDWICH & BURGER

Bistro Burger

$18.00

8 oz. wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Cali Burger

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Club

$18.00
California Tri Tip

$20.00

Angus new york steak, sourdough baguette, au jus, horseradish cream

Grand-Mere

$19.00
Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Patty Melt

$19.00

Portobello Burger

$17.00
Pulled Pork

$17.00

Napa cabernet bbq sauce, topped with coleslaw, artisan bun

Rodzilla Burger

$19.00

8oz. wagyu burger, crispy onions, napa cabernet bbq sauce, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Sedona

$18.00

Green chiie, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle, aioli, artisan bun

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked Chicken (pears, pecans, cherries, mayo, red onion), and lettuce on wheat berry

ENTREES

braised pork shoulder, italian corona beans, pickled summer chilies. (G/F)
Aglio E Olio

$18.00

Ravioli of the Day

Beef Stroganoff

$24.00

(rigatoni, marinara, house made ricotta, parmesan.)

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00+
Lamb Shank

$28.00

Polenta, Lamb Demi-Glace, Gremolata. GF

Linguini Bolognese

$21.00

Meat Sauce, Parmesan, Ricotta

Prawns Diablo

$28.00

Sauteed Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Calabrian Chili Sauce. GF

Salmon

$28.00

Cauliflower "Risotto",sauteed green beans, Lemon. GF

Short Ribs

$28.00

mashed potatoes, carrots

Shrimp and Chips

$21.00Out of stock

SIDES

$Side Avocado

$2.00

$Side Bacon

$4.00

$Side Brussels

$5.00Out of stock

$Side Carrots

$5.00

$Side Cauliflower Risotto

$6.00

$Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

$Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

$Side Filet Tips

$12.00

$Side Grilled Portobella Mushroom

$6.00

$Side Lemon Aioli

$0.50

$Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

$Side Mixed Veggies,carrots,broccoli,red onion

$6.00

$Side Polenta

$6.00

$Side Pretzel Bites

$2.00

$Side Puppy Patty

$4.00

$Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

$Side Salmon

$20.00

$Side Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

$Side Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

$Side Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

$Quart Chicken Salad

$25.00

$Side cast iron bread

$0.50

KIDS

Kids Burger and Fries (Burger/Bun/Fries)

$10.00
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00
Kids Linguini

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Kids Pretzels

$5.00

DESSERT

Cheese Cake

$10.00
Chocolate Cake with Nuts, Maldon Sea Salt & Caramel

$10.00

Pear Tart Ice Cream

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

To Go Cocktails & Beverages

Bloody Mary

$10.00

BTL Coppola Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Frank Family Chardonnay

$75.00

BTL Seaglass Rose

$40.00

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$60.00

Iced Tea (Tropical Star Organic )

$3.75

Lemon Drop for 2

$20.00

Moon Time Hazy

$8.00

Pear Cidar

$8.00

PearTini for 2

$20.00

Soda

$2.00

Taco Truck Pilsner

$5.00

12 ounce