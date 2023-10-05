The Little Pear - Walnut Creek 1699 N. California Blvd.
STARTERS.
Beer Battered Broccoli
Demi-Baguette & Butter
Cast Iron Prawns
Chicken Wings
Fondue
Margherita Flatbread
Pear Quesadilla
Pepperoni Flatbread
San Ramon Flatbread
Side Fries
Side Garlic Fries
Side Garlic Truffle Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
SOUP-SALAD
French Onion Soup
Tomato Soup
Petite diced veggies, garbanzo beans, broth (vegetarian and gf)
Bishop Ranch Salad
Roasted pear, candied walnuts, blue cheese, baby greens & balsamic vinaigrette. GF
Black & Blue
Filet tips, blue cheese, tomatoes, romaine, crispy onions, blue cheese vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, crouton dust, parm. & caesar dressing
Cobb
Chicken breast, bacon, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, romaine & balsamic vinaigrette. GF
House Salad
Baby Greens, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Shrimp Louis
SANDWICH & BURGER
Bistro Burger
8 oz. wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Cali Burger
Chicken Club
California Tri Tip
Angus new york steak, sourdough baguette, au jus, horseradish cream
Grand-Mere
Grilled Cheese
Patty Melt
Portobello Burger
Pulled Pork
Napa cabernet bbq sauce, topped with coleslaw, artisan bun
Rodzilla Burger
8oz. wagyu burger, crispy onions, napa cabernet bbq sauce, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Sedona
Green chiie, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle, aioli, artisan bun
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Smoked Chicken (pears, pecans, cherries, mayo, red onion), and lettuce on wheat berry
ENTREES
Aglio E Olio
Ravioli of the Day
Beef Stroganoff
(rigatoni, marinara, house made ricotta, parmesan.)
Chicken Parmesan
Lamb Shank
Polenta, Lamb Demi-Glace, Gremolata. GF
Linguini Bolognese
Meat Sauce, Parmesan, Ricotta
Prawns Diablo
Sauteed Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Calabrian Chili Sauce. GF
Salmon
Cauliflower "Risotto",sauteed green beans, Lemon. GF
Short Ribs
mashed potatoes, carrots