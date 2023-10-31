The Lobby Coffee Bar & Cafe Solomons Island Road
Seasonal Drinks
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
Blended Drinks
All Day Breakfast & Pastries
Breakfast
New York style bagels freshed baked & homemade whipped cream cheese.
Avocado, hard boiled egg & everything bagel seasoning on sourdough bread.
Avocado, cherry tomato, feta cheese & balsamic glaze on sourdough bread.
Avocado, over-easy egg, applewood smoked bacon & sriracha on sourdough bread.
Sausage, Green Pepper, Cheddar Cheese
Served on texas toast.
Acai, granola & choice of three toppings.
Pastries
Hot Drinks
Coffee & Espresso
Espresso & steamed milk.
Espresso, chocolate & steamed milk.
Espresso & hot water.
Espresso, steamed milk & milk foam.
Fresh brewed honduran coffee.
Drip brew & steamed milk.
Espresso on top of steamed milk.
Hot Tea & Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk, Ghiradelli chocolate sauce, french vanilla syrup & whipped cream.
Chai & steamed milk.
Choice of Stash Tea.
Earl grey tea, lavender, French vanilla & steamed oat milk.
Matcha green tea, milk & agave.
Peppermint tea and steamed lemonade.
Iced Drinks
Iced Coffee & Espresso
Iced Tea & Lemonade
Choice of black or green.
Housemade with lemon & sugar.
Half tea & half housemade lemonade.
Housemade herbal tea & cinnamon.
Matcha green tea, milk, ice & agave.
Chai, milk & ice.
Blended Drinks
Smoothies
Craves
Ice cream, espresso, milk, your choice of syrup & blended with ice.
Ice cream, espresso, milk & Ghiradelli caramel blended with ice.
Ice cream, espresso, milk & Ghiradelli chocolate blended with ice.
Ice cream, espresso, milk, Ghiradelli white chocolate & cookie pieces blended with ice.