Small Plates

Arancini

$10.50

mushroom risotto, manchego, charred herb aioli

Baked Caulliflower Cheese Dip

$9.50

cracker topping, cheddar, gruyere, pita chip

Bao Buns

$9.50

pickled cucumber, radish

Beef Sliders

$13.00

white cheddar, caramelized onions, comeback sauce

Beet Salad

$11.00

citrus cured beets, whipped ricotta, orange segments, crumbled almonds

Charred Lamb Lollipops

$14.50

herb oil, sea salt

Crispy Chicken Thighs

$11.50

buttermilk soaked thigh + drunkstick, honey mustard

Crispy Pork Belly Planks

$9.00

fiery green sauce

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

honey lemon, whole grain mustard aioli

G.O.A.T. Fries

$9.00

chorizo crumble, 3x garlic aioli, pickled serrano peppers

G.O.A.T. Nachos

$9.50

cripsy tortilla, avocado crema, cheese blend, pickled onion, pico, fiery red

Grilled Wings

$14.00

marinated & grilled, shaved parmesan cheese, chili oil

Homemade Pierogies

$11.00

caramelized onions, chive sour cream garlic ships

Roasted Spiced Cauliflower

$12.00

white cheddar sauce, pork belly crumbs

Sausage & Fig

$9.50

italain sausage, balsamic glaze, infused figs, ricotta

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

olive oil, lime salt

Short Rib Stuffed Meatballs

$10.50

tomato sauce, ricotta, shaved parm

Shredded Duck Crostini

$13.00

whipped ricotta, sour cherry, crispy shallot

Side of Fries

$5.00

Spiced Roasted Carrots

$9.00

rainbow carrots, mint, yogurt, mojo

Spicy Mussels

$14.00

coconut ginger, cilantro, spice

Spicy Tuna Deviled Eggs

$9.50Out of stock

tuna belly, togorashi, fried soft boiled egg

Watermelon Tuna Ceviche

$14.00

White Hummus

$9.00

crostini, preserved lemon, smoked paprika

Large Plates

Beef Tip Stroganoff

$26.00

cavatappi, crimini, shitake & oyster mushrooms

Bone-In Pork Chop Milanese

$27.00

green oil, cherry tomatoes, arugula

Braised Short Rib

$25.00

mixed bean cassoulet

G.O.A.T. Bolognese

$26.00

pork, beef, veal, red wine, tagliatelle

Herb Roasted Half Chicken

$22.00

potato gratin, cranberry mustard jus

Seared Salmon

$25.00

warm lentils, hazelnut sherry butter

Steak Frites

$24.00

grilled herb marinated steak, crispy potato

Flatbreads

Birria Flatbread

$15.00

slow braised beef, mixed cheese, onions & cilantro

Homegrown Flatbread

$13.50

sunchoke spread, crispy mushrooms, fig preserves, feta

Huntsman Flatbread

$16.00

shredded duck, whipped ricotta, tomato preserves, crumbled sausage

Margherita Flatbread

$12.50

san marzano tomatoes, garlic confit, mozzarella, shaved parmesan

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

spicy buttermilk marinated chicken, bue cheese, pickle rounds

Truffle Flatbread

$15.50

truffle & mushrooms crema, prosciutto, greens, sunny side egg, shaved parmesan

Handhelds

Battered Cod

$14.00

arugula, yuzu-sesame vinaigrette, crispy shallots, tomato preserves

Birria Taco

$14.00

corn tortillas, slow braised beef, queso, onions & cilantro

Burger #1

$16.00

grilled patty, melted onion, 3x garlic aioli, pork belly, monterey jack

Carnitas Taco

$13.00

crispy pork shoulder & belly, onions & cilantro

Fried Eggplant

$11.50

green oil, mozzarella, tomato, broccoli rabe

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$12.00

red onion, fresh romaine, dill tzatziki

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

mixed cheese, herb marinated chicken, caramelized onions

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto Burger

$18.00

Pulled Pork Cuban

$14.00

local pickles, swiss, whole grain mustard

Soups & Salads

Ahi Tuna Cucumber Salad

$12.50

jalapeno, spicy crisp, kirby cucumbers, togarashi

Arugula/Kale

$12.00

poached pear, walnut crumble, cotija, pickled onion, sherry vinaigrette

Broken Burrata

$13.00

marinated buffalo mozzarella, crostini, rocket, pomegranate honey dressing

Caesar

$10.50

chopped romaine hearts, cornbread croutons, parmesan & lemon dressing

Crab & Corn Chowder

$12.00Out of stock

jersey corn, idaho potatoes, pork belly bits

Grain Bowl

$13.00

farro, feta, dill, int, grape tomatoes, basil, preserved lemon

Gazpacho Soup

$9.00

Desserts

Apple Cider Doughnut Bread Pudding

$10.50

dulce de leche, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Cake

$12.00

sour cream jam, warm chocolate, powered sugar dust

Classic Brownie

$9.00

graham cracker, ice cream, burnt marshmellow

Dulce de Leche Gelato

$7.00

Pineapple tres leches

$10.00

vanilla mille feuille, macerated strawberries, citrus chantilly cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Whipped Garbage Pail Cookie Ice Cream

$8.00

vanilla bean ice cream

Kiddos

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS MEATBALLS

$7.00

KIDS MINI BURGERS

$7.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side of Crostini

$2.00

Side of Pita Chips

$2.00