The Jersey G.O.A.T. Grill & Public House 645 Berlin - Cross Keys Road
Small Plates
Arancini
mushroom risotto, manchego, charred herb aioli
Baked Caulliflower Cheese Dip
cracker topping, cheddar, gruyere, pita chip
Bao Buns
pickled cucumber, radish
Beef Sliders
white cheddar, caramelized onions, comeback sauce
Beet Salad
citrus cured beets, whipped ricotta, orange segments, crumbled almonds
Charred Lamb Lollipops
herb oil, sea salt
Crispy Chicken Thighs
buttermilk soaked thigh + drunkstick, honey mustard
Crispy Pork Belly Planks
fiery green sauce
Fried Brussel Sprouts
honey lemon, whole grain mustard aioli
G.O.A.T. Fries
chorizo crumble, 3x garlic aioli, pickled serrano peppers
G.O.A.T. Nachos
cripsy tortilla, avocado crema, cheese blend, pickled onion, pico, fiery red
Grilled Wings
marinated & grilled, shaved parmesan cheese, chili oil
Homemade Pierogies
caramelized onions, chive sour cream garlic ships
Roasted Spiced Cauliflower
white cheddar sauce, pork belly crumbs
Sausage & Fig
italain sausage, balsamic glaze, infused figs, ricotta
Shishito Peppers
olive oil, lime salt
Short Rib Stuffed Meatballs
tomato sauce, ricotta, shaved parm
Shredded Duck Crostini
whipped ricotta, sour cherry, crispy shallot
Side of Fries
chorizo crumble, 3x garlic aioli, pickled serrano peppers
Spiced Roasted Carrots
rainbow carrots, mint, yogurt, mojo
Spicy Mussels
coconut ginger, cilantro, spice
Spicy Tuna Deviled Eggs
tuna belly, togorashi, fried soft boiled egg
Watermelon Tuna Ceviche
White Hummus
crostini, preserved lemon, smoked paprika
Large Plates
Beef Tip Stroganoff
cavatappi, crimini, shitake & oyster mushrooms
Bone-In Pork Chop Milanese
green oil, cherry tomatoes, arugula
Braised Short Rib
mixed bean cassoulet
G.O.A.T. Bolognese
pork, beef, veal, red wine, tagliatelle
Herb Roasted Half Chicken
potato gratin, cranberry mustard jus
Seared Salmon
warm lentils, hazelnut sherry butter
Steak Frites
grilled herb marinated steak, crispy potato
Flatbreads
Birria Flatbread
slow braised beef, mixed cheese, onions & cilantro
Homegrown Flatbread
sunchoke spread, crispy mushrooms, fig preserves, feta
Huntsman Flatbread
shredded duck, whipped ricotta, tomato preserves, crumbled sausage
Margherita Flatbread
san marzano tomatoes, garlic confit, mozzarella, shaved parmesan
Nashville Hot Chicken
spicy buttermilk marinated chicken, bue cheese, pickle rounds
Truffle Flatbread
truffle & mushrooms crema, prosciutto, greens, sunny side egg, shaved parmesan
Handhelds
Battered Cod
arugula, yuzu-sesame vinaigrette, crispy shallots, tomato preserves
Birria Taco
corn tortillas, slow braised beef, queso, onions & cilantro
Burger #1
grilled patty, melted onion, 3x garlic aioli, pork belly, monterey jack
Carnitas Taco
crispy pork shoulder & belly, onions & cilantro
Fried Eggplant
green oil, mozzarella, tomato, broccoli rabe
Grilled Chicken Gyro
red onion, fresh romaine, dill tzatziki
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
mixed cheese, herb marinated chicken, caramelized onions
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Prosciutto Burger
Pulled Pork Cuban
local pickles, swiss, whole grain mustard
Soups & Salads
Ahi Tuna Cucumber Salad
jalapeno, spicy crisp, kirby cucumbers, togarashi
Arugula/Kale
poached pear, walnut crumble, cotija, pickled onion, sherry vinaigrette
Broken Burrata
marinated buffalo mozzarella, crostini, rocket, pomegranate honey dressing
Caesar
chopped romaine hearts, cornbread croutons, parmesan & lemon dressing
Crab & Corn Chowder
jersey corn, idaho potatoes, pork belly bits
Grain Bowl
farro, feta, dill, int, grape tomatoes, basil, preserved lemon
Gazpacho Soup
Desserts
Apple Cider Doughnut Bread Pudding
dulce de leche, vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Cake
sour cream jam, warm chocolate, powered sugar dust
Classic Brownie
graham cracker, ice cream, burnt marshmellow
Dulce de Leche Gelato
Pineapple tres leches
vanilla mille feuille, macerated strawberries, citrus chantilly cream
Scoop Ice Cream
Whipped Garbage Pail Cookie Ice Cream
vanilla bean ice cream