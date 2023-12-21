The Local Wood Fired Grill NEW 5315 Winward Parkway Suite#B
FOOD
Pick
- Wraps$11.99
Choice of protein, hummus, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, pickled onions, parsley, cilantro & lemon garlic sauce served on a warm pita. Includes a mini side.
- Plate 1$12.99
Choice of protein, 1 side, rice, & pita.
- Plate 2$15.49
Choice of protein, 2 sides, rice & pita.
- Just Sides$10.99
Choice of any 3 sides & pita.
- Just Kids$7.99
Choice of protein, 1 side, rice, pita, & a drink.
Salad
- Mediterranean Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, cotija cheese, red onions, parsley, oregano.
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons.
- Southwest Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, black beans, cotija cheese, jalapeños, tortilla strips.
- Chinese Chicken Salad$14.49
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
- Garden Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, and carrots.
Smoked & Grilled Wings
Something Special
- LA Street Corn$4.59
Char-Grilled Non GMO Corn on the cobb topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, parsley, cotija cheese and paprika.
- Local Fries$5.99
Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, cotija cheese, parsley, and sumac.
- Falafel w/ Hummus$4.99
3 pieces of Golden Brown Vegan Falafel placed on top of hummus and topped with parsley.
- Hummus & Pita Plate$6.99
Creamy garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, parsley, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and 6 Slices of Warm Pita Bread.
- Large Fries$5.49
Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries in Veggie Oil garnished with parsley.
- Small Fries$3.29
Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries in Veggie Oil garnished with parsley.
- Vegan Mini Potstickers$4.99
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
- Whole Pita$2.50
Warm, grilled pita bread.
Silverware
Sweets
A La Carte
- A La Carte Grilled Baby Portobello Mushrooms (GF/Vegan)$6.99
Individual side of Mushroom
- A La Carte Side$3.99
Individual side dishes
- 15 oz Side$13.99
Medium-sized side dishes
- 25 oz Side$26.99
Large-sized side dishes
- A La Carte Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)$4.99
Individual side of Chicken
- 15 oz Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)$16.99
Medium-sized side of Chicken
- 25 oz Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)$26.99
Large-sized side of Chicken
- A La Carte Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)$4.99
Individual side of Pork
- 15 oz Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)$18.99
Medium-sized side of Pork
- 25 oz Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)$31.99
Large-sized side of Pork
Sauces
DRINKS
- Fountain Drink$3.29
- 7up$3.29
- Brew DR Clear Mind$4.99
- Brew DR Island Mango$4.99
- Brew DR Superberry$4.99
- Bundaberg$3.99
- Celsius Arctic Vibe Frozen Berry$4.99
- Celsius Kiwi Guava$4.99
- Celsius Mango Passionfruit$4.99
- Celsius Orange$4.99
- Celsius Peach Vibe$4.99
- Celsius Tropical Vibe$4.99
- Celsius Wild Berry$4.99
- Co2 Coconut Water$3.29
- Coca Cola$3.29
- Core Cucumber Essence$3.99
- Core Water$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$2.90
- Essentia Water$4.99
- Fanta Orange$3.29
- Fentimans Cherry Cola$3.49
- Fentimans Gently Sparkling Elderflower$3.49
- Fentimans Ginger Beer$3.49
- Fentimans Rose Lemonade$3.49
- Fentimans Victorian Lemonade$3.49
- Gallon Drinks$10.99
- GT's Synergy Gingerade Kombucha$4.99
- Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water$5.99
- Harney & Sons Apple$4.99
- Harney & Sons Green Citrus$4.99
- Harney & Sons Orange Mango$4.99
- Harney & Sons Organic Black Sweet Tea$4.99
- Harney & Sons Organic Lemonade$4.99
- Harney & Sons Peach$4.99
- Honest Kids Juice Box$0.99
- Humm Kombucha Mango Passionfruit$4.99
- Humm Peach Tea$3.29
- Humm Strawberry Lemonade$4.99
- Ice Black Cherry$3.79
- Ice Black Rasberry$3.79
- Ice Cherry Limeade$3.79
- Ice Grape Raspberry$3.79
- Ice Kiwi Strawberry$3.79
- Ice Lemon Lime$3.79
- Ice Lemonade$3.79
- Ice Orange Mango$3.79
- Ito En Green Tea$3.99
- Ito En Jasmine Green Tea$3.99
- Karma Blueberry$3.99
- Karma Cherry$3.99
- Karma Peach Lemonade$3.99
- Karma Pineapple Mango$3.99
- Karma Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
- Lemon Perfect Dragon Fruit Mango$3.29
- Lemon Perfect Kiwi Star Fruit$3.29
- Lemon Perfect Original Lemon$3.29
- Lemon Perfect Peach Raspberry$3.29
- Lemon Perfect Strawberry Passion Fruit$3.29
- Lupas$3.99
- Martinelli Small$2.49
- Martinelli's Sparkling Cider$3.29
- Muscle Milk Chocolate$3.99
- Nam Hom Real Coco$4.99
- Path Alkaline$4.99
- Path Water$4.99
- S. Pellegrino Aranciata$2.99
- S. Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa$2.99
- San Pellegrino Limonata$2.99
- San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia$2.99
- San Pellegrino Momenti$2.99
- San Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Water Bottle$3.29
- San Pellegrino Pompelmo$2.99
- Spindrift Cranberry Raspberry$1.99
- Spindrift Grapefruit$1.99
- Spindrift Lemon$1.99
- Spindrift Lime$1.99
- Spring Time$1.65
- Squirt$3.29
- Topo Chico$3.99
- Vita Coco$3.99
- Vitamin Water Energy$2.99
- Vitamin Water Power-C$2.99
- Vitamin Water XXX$2.99
- Yuzu Premium Soda$3.99
- Health Ade Kombucha Pink Lady Apple$4.99
- Health Ade Kombucha Passion Fruit Tangerine$4.99
- Health Ade Kombucha Pomegranate$4.99
- Olipop Strawberry Vanilla$3.49
- Inotea$2.99
- Harney & Sons Lemonade + Tea$4.99
- Hibiscus & Rose Premium Soda$5.99
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$3.99
- Poppi Orange$3.99
- Poppi Cherry Limeade$3.99
- Passion Orange Guava$4.99
- Blue Monkey$3.29
- Spindrift Blood Orange$1.99
- Spindrift Raspberry Lime$1.99
- Spindrift Mango Orange$1.99
- Zevia Black Cherry$1.99
- Zevia Grape$1.99
- Zevia Cream Sada$1.99
- Zevia Ginger Ale$1.99
- Zevia Cream Root Beer$1.99
- Zevia Cola$1.99
- Harney & Sons Black Currant$4.99
- Harney & Sons Cranberry$4.99
- Inotea Passionfruit Apple$2.99
- Test$1.00
- Kombucha No Sugar$3.29
- Kombucha Mixed Berry$3.29
- Reeds Cranberry Ginger Ale$3.29