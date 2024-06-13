The Local's Place
Breakfast
Favorites
- The Local's Favorite
2 Eggs, hashbrowns or home fries, choice of bacon sausage or ham, choice of toast or a pancake$12.00
- Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Served with 2 eggs & choice of toast or pancakes$15.00
- The Colossal
3 Eggs, 2pc bacon, 2 links of sausage, 5oz ham hasbrowns or home fries & choice of toast or pancakes$19.00
- Country Fried Steak
Served with 2 eggs, hashbrowns or home fries & choice of toast or pancakes$15.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
2 Eggs fried hard with american cheese choice of bacon, sausage or ham between toasted sourdaough$9.00
- Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits$9.00
- Stuffed Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits stuffed with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & cheddar cheese topped with sausage gravy$14.00
- Stuffed Hashbrowns
Filled with bacon, sausage or ham, onions, mushrooms & american cheese, topped with 2 eggs and choice of toast or pancakes$14.00
- Meat Lovers Skillet
Bacon, sausage & ham, home fries, onion & cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs and choice of toast or pancakes$14.00
- The Local's Skillet
Bacon, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers homefries & cheddar cheese topped with 2 eggs and choice of toast or pancakes$14.00
- Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, home fries, chorizo, onion & cheddar cheese stuffed into a large flour tortilla$13.00
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette
Choice of american, swiss, pepperjack, cheddar, provolone or feta$10.00
- Western Omelette
American Cheese, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms & onions$13.00
- Farmers Omelette
American cheese, hashbrowns, ham, onion & green peppers$13.00
- Veggie Omelette
Swiss cheese, onions, tomatoes, spinach & mushrooms$12.00
- Meat Lovers Omelette
American cheese, bacon, sausage & ham$13.00
- Southern Omelette
Pepperjack cheese, sausage, onions & home fries topped with sausage gravy$14.00
- South Western Omelette
Pepperjack cheese, chorizo, tomatoes, onion & home fries$14.00
Sweet Starts
Breakfast Sides
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Local's Club
2 pcs of toasted sourdough, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, american & swiss cheese$14.00
- Reuben
Served on marbled rye$14.00
- Stacked Turkey
Deluxe on wheat bread$12.00
- Grilled Cheese
Chioce of american, swiss, cheddar, pepperjack or provolone$8.00
- Cod Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato & side of tarter sauce$13.00
- BLT
Served on sourdough$11.00
- Patty Melt
Topped with grilled onions & swiss cheese on marbled rye$12.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo$14.00
- French Dip$14.00
Baskets
Salads & Soups
- Chef Salad
Ham, turkey & Bacon with tomatoes, egg, onions, cheddar cheese & croutons$15.00
- Cashew Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken, dried cherries, cashews, onions, tomatoes & feta$16.00
- Garden Salad
Cucumber, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & croutons$11.00
- Side Salad
Cucumber, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese$6.00
- Soup$4.00