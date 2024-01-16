Skip to Main content
The Lodge of Spring Grove 7701 Blivin Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
7701 Blivin Street, Spring Grove, IL 60081
Outside Bar Menu
312
$5.00
Anti Hero
$6.00
Bush Light
$3.00
Carbliss
$5.00
Coors Light 16oz
$3.00
Miller Light 16oz
$3.00
Old Style
$3.00
PBR
$3.00
Summer Shandy
$5.00
Twisted Tea
$5.00
White Claw
$5.00
Fireball
$4.00
Jackson Morgan
$4.00
(815) 581-0109
