The Loft Restaurant and Pub 1140 Osgood St
Dinner Menu
Apps
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Drizzled with beer cheese and a side of whole grain mustard
Wings Your Way
Buffalo, Charlie's style, BBQ, or mango habanero
Boneless Bites
Spicy Spinach Dip
A creamy blend of Pepper-Jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach melted down served with tortilla chips
Irish Nachos
Spiral cut fries, Cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Poutine
Fries, gravy, and melted cheese curds
Shaved Steak Poutine
Fries, gravy, shaved rib-eye, caramelized onions, red and green peppers, and melted cheese curds
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Large mushroom caps baked with crab stuffing
Butter Board
Honey butter, hot honey, fig preserves, candied walnuts, craisins, and focaccia loaf
Focaccia
Snacks
Soups and Salads
Chopped Cobb
Mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, bacon, egg, and Cheddar-Jack cheese
Classic Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and dressing
Pint-New England Clam Chowda
Quart-New England Clam Chowda
Chili - Pint
Chili - Quart
French Onion Soup
Burgers and Sandwiches
Blackened Blue Burger
Cajun blackened burger, caramelized onions, and melted bleu cheese
Classic Cheeseburger
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, smoked Gouda, or bleu cheese
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and grilled marble rye
Firecracker Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast, bacon, Pepper-Jack cheese, onion strings, chipotle aioli, and toasted bun
JD's Burger
Whiskey glaze, bacon, and American
Smoked BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese
Thin sliced brisket, fried mozzarella sticks, BBQ aioli, house pickles, pickled red onion, and toasted focaccia square
The Cali Burger
Avocado, pepper-Jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, and chipotle pepper aioli
The Loft's Steak -N Cheese
Shaved ribeye, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and American cheese
Loft Favs
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Lobster, cavatappi, creamy 4-cheese mac sauce, baked golden brown
New England Pot Roast
Slow cooked tender pot roast served with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and gravy
Shrimp Scampi Zoodles
Naked shrimp sauteed in scampi sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, and broccoli over zucchini noodles
Chicken Delicato
Grilled chicken with melted mozzarella over zoodles in a garlic white wine sauce with tomatoes and broccoli
Cedar Plank Salmon
Oven roast with honey BBQ sauce served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Burger Bowl
8 oz. burger, shredded lettuce, bacon, tomato, pickles, onion, Cheddar-jack cheese, sesame seeds, Russian dressing
Philly Cheesesteak Mac and Cheese
Shaved ribeye, cavatappi, mushrooms, onions, peppers, creamy 4-cheese mac sauce, baked until golden brown
Crab Stuffed Haddock
Haddock baked with crab stuffing, served with mashed potato and broccoli
Half Baby Back Ribs
Half or full rack, slow cooked until the meat falls off the bone, finished in our tangy BBQ sauce and served with fries
Full Baby Back Ribs
Chicken Pot Pie
Tender chicken with onions, celery, peas, and carrots in home style chicken gravy, baked with traditional pie crust
Cornbread Crusted Haddock
Fresh haddock baked with cornbread crust, served with asparagus
Osgood Street Steak Tacos
Shaved ribeye, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and American cheese in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo
Cajun Shrimp and Steak Pasta
Cajun cream sauce, bell peppers, broccoli, and cavatappi
Mac N Cheese
Steaks
Pub Sirloin
Our signature pub steak, grilled, served with mashed potato and grilled asparagus
Filet Medallions Bearnaise
Three tenderloin medallions on a bed of mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus and bearnaise sauce
NY Strip Sirloin
12 oz. center cut served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Surf and Turf
Pub sirloin, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, blackened shrimp topped with bacon bleu cheese butter
Steak House Tips
Marinated tips served with mashed potatoes and broccoli
Kids
Dessert
Specials
Sides
Lunch Menu
Lunch
Fish Sandwich
Fresh haddock and blackened or fried served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
Junkyard Dog
1/4 lb. pearl kountry klub hot dog, toasted brioche roll, chili, Cheddar Jack, fried onions, and French fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, lettuce, and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla; served with fries
Chicken Caprese Grilled Cheese
Grilled chicken, pesto, mozzarella, and tomato on grilled sourdough served with french fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Diced grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, in a flour tortilla; served with fries
Fish N Chips
Fresh fried haddock with french fries and homemade tartar sauce
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and toasted panini. Served with your choice of fries or potato chips