Spanish Summer Bruschetta

$15.00 Out of stock

Indulge in the flavors of Spain with our delightful Spanish-inspired Summer bruschetta. Each bite of our Spanish Summer bruschetta is a balance of Mediterranean flavors, combining the sweetness of cherry tomatoes, the creaminess of lemon whipped ricotta, and the earthiness of fresh basil, served over a baguette. It' a perfect appetizer or a light, refreshing snack that captures the essence of Summer.