The Lookout at Kickingbird GC 1600 East Danforth Road
The Lookout Menu
Breakfast
2 Eggs
Avocado Toast
Sourdough toast, topped with avocado, sesame seeds, house relish, topped with chili oil, and a side of breakfast potatoes
Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits smothered in sausage gravy with a side of fried potatoes. Add Egg +$2
Blue Plate
Bacon or sausage, eggs any style, fried potatoes, toast
Boneless Wings
boneless. Sauce choice of bufflo, bbq, or buffalo lemon pepper dry rub.
Breakfast Burrito
Fried potatoes, smoked pulled pork, cheddar cheese, avocado, scrambled eggs, topped with white queso and pico de gallo
Breakfast Hash
Fried potatoes, white queso, diced bacon, diced jalapeno, 2 eggs and haystack onions.
Breakfast Special
Ask for this week's special!
Breakfast Tacos
Corn tortilla, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon, pico de gallo, side of salsa
Lookout Breakfast Sandwich
Sourdough bread, scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, jack cheese and a side of breakfast potatoes.
Pancakes
3 Pancakes served with a side of sausage or bacon, served with a cup fruit
Side of Breakfast Potatoes
Side of Toast
Single Biscuit
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Grab N Go Burrito
Single Pancake
Side of Gravy
Appetizer
Nachos
Tortilla chips, cheese, shredded chicken, queso, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, topped with sour cream. (Sub pulled pork +$2 sub steak +$4)
Loaded Tots
Tots topped with queso, shredded cheese, bacon, and garnished with jalapeno.
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with queso, shredded cheese, bacon, and garnished with jalapeno.
Pretzel
Three pretzel sticks served with queso and mustard.
Flatbread
Seaonal toppings, ask your server for todays selection!
Chips Queso and Salsa
White queso and salsa
Wings Bone In
bone-in. Sauce choice of bufflo, bbq, or buffalo lemon pepper dry rub.
Salads
House Salad
Romaine, Cheddar, Tomato, Croutons
Kickingbird Salad
Bibb lettuce, spring mix, pistachio, apples, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Romaine, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, croutons.
Chef Salad
Romaine, boars head turkey and ham, hardboiled egg, grape tomato, onion, bacon bits cheddar, and ranch.
Beet Salad
Roasted beets, bibb lettuce, spring mix, parmesan, strawberry, pistachios, white balsamic vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Romaine, cheddar, jack, fire roasted corn, bacon bits, egg, tomato, fried chicken, ranch.
Entree
Dinner Special
Boneless Pork Chop, whipped potatoes, mushrooms, asparagus.
Burger Special
Kickingbird Burger
Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo ketchup.
Steak and Fries
NY Strip, haystack onions, french fries, broccoli.
Buffalo Mac and Cheese
Radiatori pasta, bufflo chicken, green onion, bleu cheese, topped with ranch drizzle.
French Dip
Baguette, sliced roast beef, horseradish mayo, haystack fried onions, swiss cheese, servied with au jus.
Veggie Burger
Beyond patty, goat cheese, red bells, pickles, red onion, arugula, vegan mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spinach tortilla, fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, bleu cheese.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Spinach tortilla, grilled chicken, lettuce, black bean and corn salsa, tortilla strips, southwest ranch.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Brioche bun, fried chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and bbq sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Brioche bun, smoked pulled pork, haystack fried onions, american cheese, bbq sauce, cole slaw, and cherry pepper relish.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Texas Toast, grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon, lettuce tomato, garlic aioli.
BLT
Sourdough bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. (add egg +$2, add Avocado +$2)
Club Sandwich
Croissant, sharp cheddar, bacon, boars head ham and turkey, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Chicken Strips
3 strips and fries.
Lookout Burger
Brioche bun, all beef patty, pimento cheese, bacon, jalapeno jam, pickle.