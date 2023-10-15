The Lookout Menu

Breakfast

2 Eggs

$2.50

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Sourdough toast, topped with avocado, sesame seeds, house relish, topped with chili oil, and a side of breakfast potatoes

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Biscuits smothered in sausage gravy with a side of fried potatoes. Add Egg +$2

Blue Plate

$10.00

Bacon or sausage, eggs any style, fried potatoes, toast

Boneless Wings

$12.00

boneless. Sauce choice of bufflo, bbq, or buffalo lemon pepper dry rub.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Fried potatoes, smoked pulled pork, cheddar cheese, avocado, scrambled eggs, topped with white queso and pico de gallo

Breakfast Hash

$13.00

Fried potatoes, white queso, diced bacon, diced jalapeno, 2 eggs and haystack onions.

Breakfast Special

$12.00

Ask for this week's special!

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Corn tortilla, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon, pico de gallo, side of salsa

Lookout Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Sourdough bread, scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, jack cheese and a side of breakfast potatoes.

Pancakes

$9.50

3 Pancakes served with a side of sausage or bacon, served with a cup fruit

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$2.00

Side of Toast

$1.00

Single Biscuit

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Sausage

$2.00

Grab N Go Burrito

$5.00

Single Pancake

$2.00

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Appetizer

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips, cheese, shredded chicken, queso, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, topped with sour cream. (Sub pulled pork +$2 sub steak +$4)

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Tots topped with queso, shredded cheese, bacon, and garnished with jalapeno.

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with queso, shredded cheese, bacon, and garnished with jalapeno.

Pretzel

$7.00

Three pretzel sticks served with queso and mustard.

Flatbread

$11.00

Seaonal toppings, ask your server for todays selection!

Chips Queso and Salsa

$9.00

White queso and salsa

Wings Bone In

$12.00

bone-in. Sauce choice of bufflo, bbq, or buffalo lemon pepper dry rub.

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Cheddar, Tomato, Croutons

Kickingbird Salad

$10.00

Bibb lettuce, spring mix, pistachio, apples, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, croutons.

Chef Salad

$13.00

Romaine, boars head turkey and ham, hardboiled egg, grape tomato, onion, bacon bits cheddar, and ranch.

Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets, bibb lettuce, spring mix, parmesan, strawberry, pistachios, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine, cheddar, jack, fire roasted corn, bacon bits, egg, tomato, fried chicken, ranch.

Entree

Dinner Special

$19.00

Boneless Pork Chop, whipped potatoes, mushrooms, asparagus.

Burger Special

$15.00

Kickingbird Burger

$10.00

Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo ketchup.

Steak and Fries

$28.00

NY Strip, haystack onions, french fries, broccoli.

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Radiatori pasta, bufflo chicken, green onion, bleu cheese, topped with ranch drizzle.

French Dip

$13.00

Baguette, sliced roast beef, horseradish mayo, haystack fried onions, swiss cheese, servied with au jus.

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Beyond patty, goat cheese, red bells, pickles, red onion, arugula, vegan mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Spinach tortilla, fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, bleu cheese.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Spinach tortilla, grilled chicken, lettuce, black bean and corn salsa, tortilla strips, southwest ranch.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Brioche bun, fried chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and bbq sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Brioche bun, smoked pulled pork, haystack fried onions, american cheese, bbq sauce, cole slaw, and cherry pepper relish.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Texas Toast, grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon, lettuce tomato, garlic aioli.

BLT

$9.00

Sourdough bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. (add egg +$2, add Avocado +$2)

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Croissant, sharp cheddar, bacon, boars head ham and turkey, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Chicken Strips

$10.00

3 strips and fries.

Lookout Burger

$14.00

Brioche bun, all beef patty, pimento cheese, bacon, jalapeno jam, pickle.

Sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Seasonal Side

$4.00

Side Brocooli

$4.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Side Kickingbird Salad

$4.00

Side Cobb Salad

$4.00

Side Chef Salad

$4.00

Side Beet Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad No Chicken

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad with Chicken

$6.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side of Okra

$4.00

Side Chips

Soft Drinks-Restaurant

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

Coke Fountain

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Fountain

$3.00

Diet coke Fountain

$3.00

Sprite Fountain

$3.00

Lemonade Fountain

$3.00

Root Beer Fountain

$3.00

Milk

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Roam Cold Brew

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Desserts

La Baguette Cake

$5.00

La Baguette Cake with Ice Cream

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Bread Pudding with Ice Cream

$7.00

Scoop Peaches and Crea,

$4.00

Scoop of Dark Cherry

$4.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

Lemon Cupcake

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Happy Hour Apps

Happy Hour Chips and Queso

$5.00

Happy Hour Wings

$6.00

Happy Hour Loaded Fries

$5.00

Happy Hour Loaded Fries

$5.00

Happy Hour Pretzels

$5.00

Liquor

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Americano

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Aviation

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blueberry Clubhouse

$8.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Cap Cod

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Daquiri

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Kamikaze Shot

$8.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Gin old fashioned

$9.00

Green tea shot

$9.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Horsefeather

$9.00

IcePick

$7.00

Irish coffee

$8.00

Irish Spring Shot

$8.00

Jagerbomb Shot

$8.00

Lemondrop Shot

$8.00

Lookout Lemonade

$9.00

Mai tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Oatmeal cookie shot

$8.00

Old fashioned

$10.00

Pimms Cup

$8.00

Salty dog

$8.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sex n Violence shot

$9.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tee Time

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom collins

$8.00

Vegas bomb

$9.00

Victory Lap

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Club Special

$8.00

Club Special DOUBLE

$13.00

Margarita DOUBLE

$13.00

Transfusion

$8.00

Transfusion DOUBLE

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Mary DOUBLE

$15.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Garden Club Spiced

$9.00

Royal Gate Vanilla

$8.00

Royal Gate Citrus

$8.00

Graingers Citrus

$8.00

Graingers Vanilla

$8.00

Wesern Son Blueberry

$8.00

Western Son Peach

$8.00

Pickers Blueberry

$8.00

Pickers Pink Lemonade

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Titos

$13.50

DBL Ketel One

$13.50

DBL Ketel Cucumber Mint

$13.50

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Garden Club Spiced

$13.50

DBL Royal Gate Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Royal Gate Citrus

$12.00

DBL Graingers Citrus

$12.00

DBL Graingers Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Wesern Son Blueberry

$12.00

DBL Western Son Peach

$12.00

DBL Pickers Blueberry

$12.00

DBL Pickers Pink Lemonade

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Citadelle

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Garden Club

$9.00

Porters Orchard

$9.00

Empress

$9.00

Fords

$9.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.50

DBL Bombay

$13.50

DBL Citadelle

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Garden Club

$13.50

DBL Porters Orchard

$13.50

DBL Empress

$13.50

DBL Fords

$13.50

Tequila

El Toro

$10.00

Los Dos

$10.00

Cascahuin

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Madre Mezcal

$11.00

Maestro Dobbel

$12.00

Sieta Leguas Repo

$12.00

Siete Leguas

$11.00

Casamigos Repo

$13.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Siempre Anejo

$13.00

Siempre Repo

$11.00

Siempre Silver

$9.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Siempre Silver

$13.50

DBL Siempre Repo

$16.50

DBL Siempre Anejo

$19.50

DBL Casamigos Silver

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Repo

$19.50

DBL Siete Leguas

$16.50

DBL Sieta Leguas Repo

$18.00

DBL Maestro Dobbel

$18.00

DBL Madre Mezcal

$16.50

DBL Patron Silver

$16.50

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$16.50

DBL Cascahuin

$13.50

DBL Los Dos

$15.00

Whiskey

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Old Overhold Rye

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bowman Brothers

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Forrester 1920

$13.00

Peg Leg Porker Bourbon

$9.00

Peg Leg Porker 8Y Rye

$19.00

Pinhook

$10.00

Pinhook Rye

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$12.00

DBL Old Overhold Rye

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$21.00

DBL Bowman Brothers

$13.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$19.50

DBL Crown Royal

$13.50

DBL Crown Apple

$13.50

DBL Crown Peach

$13.50

DBL Elijah Craig

$16.50

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.50

DBL Jameson

$13.50

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Old Forrester 1920

$19.50

DBL Peg Leg Porker Bourbon

$13.50

DBL Peg Leg Porker 8Y Rye

$28.50

DBL Pinhook

$15.00

DBL Pinhook Rye

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$13.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.50

Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.00

Macallen 12

$17.00

Macallen 15

$27.00

Laphroaig 10

$11.00

Balvenie Doublewood

$13.00

Balvenie 14 Carribean

$22.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Ardberg 10

$11.00

Oban 14

$16.00

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Macallen 12

$25.50

DBL Macallen 15

$40.50

DBL Laphroaig 10

$16.50

DBL Balvenie Doublewood

$19.50

DBL Balvenie 14 Carribean

$33.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$19.50

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$13.50

DBL Ardberg 10

$16.50

DBL Oban 14

$24.00

Liqueurs

Bailey's

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$9.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Martell VS Cognac

$9.00

Jager

$8.00

Rumple

$8.00

Cocchi Americano

$11.00

Cocchi Di. Torrino

$11.00

DBL Bailey's

$13.50

DBL Fernet Branca

$13.50

DBL Cointreau

$13.50

DBL Aperol

$13.50

DBL Campari

$13.50

DBL Lazzaroni Amaretto

$13.50

DBL St. Germain

$15.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$13.50

DBL Martell VS Cognac

$13.50

DBL Jager

$12.00

DBL Rumple

$12.00

DBL Cocchi Americano

$16.50

DBL Cocchi Di. Torrino

$16.50

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Capt. Morgan

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

El Dorado 5 Yr.

$10.00

El Dorado 12 Yr.

$10.00

Ron Zacappa

$13.00

Malibu

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Capt. Morgan

$13.50

DBL Sailor Jerry

$13.50

DBL El Dorado 5 Yr.

$15.00

DBL El Dorado 12 Yr.

$15.00

DBL Ron Zacappa

$19.50

DBL Malibu

$12.00

Beer

Draft Pint

PNT Michelob Ultra Draft

$5.00

PNT Coors Banquet Draft

$5.00

PNT Pacifico Draft

$5.00

PNT Yeungling Draft

$6.00

PNT Sam Octoberfest

$7.00

PNT Roughtail ERWO Draft

$7.00

PNT Frenzy OKTBFST

$7.00

Draft Big

BIG Michelob Ultra Draft

$7.00

BIG Coors Banquet Draft

$7.00

BIG Pacifico Draft

$7.00

BIG Yeungling Draft

$8.00

BIG Stonecloud Neon Draft

$9.00

BIG Roughtail ERWO Draft

$9.00

Canned

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Lookout Lager

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Stilly Wheat

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Michelob Lime/Pear

$5.00

Clubby Lemon

$6.00

High Noon

$8.00

Austin East Cider

$6.00

Roughtail Nada Nada

$6.00

Whisper Creek Coffee

$8.00

Stonecloud Chug

$6.00

Prairie Yall Hazy

$7.00

Coop F5

$7.00

Stonecloud Nite

$5.00

Angry Scotsman Rusty

$6.00

Lively Milk Stout

$6.00

Wine

Red

Angeline Cab Sauv

$8.00

Angeline Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL Angeline Cab Sauv

$32.00

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$28.00

J Lohr Cabernet

$10.50

White

Angeline Chardonnay

$8.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Three Brooms Sauv Bl

$9.00

BTL Angeline Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Three Brooms Sauv Bl

$36.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Rosé

LHM Rose

$10.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$16.00

Diver Sparkling Rose

$10.00

BTL LHM Rose

$40.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$64.00

BTL Diver Sparkling Rose

$40.00

Sparkling

Col Dorato

$7.00

House Champagne

$7.00

BTL Col Dorato

$37.00

BTL House Champagne

$28.00

Turn Bar

Turn Bar Pre-Made Food

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Hot Link

$4.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Chef Salad

$8.00

Bratwurst

$4.00

Adult Lunchable

$8.00

Turn Bar Concessions/Prepackaged

Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.50

Cocal Cola Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Cherry Coke Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Lemonade Bottle

$2.50

Gold Leaf Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Core Power Milk

$4.50

Apple Juice Bottle

$3.50

Orange Juice Bottle

$3.50

Gatorade Orange

$3.00

Gatorade Glacier Freeze

$3.00

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$3.00

Gatorade Riptide Rush

$3.00

Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero

$3.00

Gatorade Grape Zero

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Essentia 33.8 Oz

$4.50

Topo Chico Bottle

$3.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.00

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$4.00

Bordy Armor Strawberry Banana

$4.00

Body Armor Strawberry Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Yellow Redbull

$4.00

Nacho Cheese Dorito

$1.50

Cheetos

$1.50

Flamin Hot Cheetos

$1.50

Classic Lays

$1.50

Funyuns

$1.50

Fritos

$1.50

Ms. Vickies

$2.50

BBQ Lays

$1.50

Clif Bar Peanut Butter

$3.50

Clif Bar Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Lance's Crackers

$1.50

Gardettos

$2.50

Trident Gum

$2.50

Honest Juice

$1.00

Liquid IV

$3.00

Reeses Cups

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

M&M Plain

$2.00

M&M Peanut

$2.00

Skittles

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Payday

$2.00

Nut Package

$1.00

RX Bar

$3.00

Burts Bees Chapstick

$3.00

Jack Links Jerky

$3.00

Tyelonol 2 Pack

$2.00

Pepto 2 Pack

$2.00

Bayer 2 Pack

$2.00

Advil 2 Pack

$2.00

Sunscreen

$4.00

Jergen's Lotion

$3.00

Tums

$2.00

Roam Cold Brew

$4.00

Hand Warmers

$2.00

Turn Bar Alcohol

Angry Scottsman

$6.00

Austin East Cider

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Clubby

$6.00

Coop F5

$7.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

ERWO

$7.00

High Noon

$8.00

Iron Monk Stilly Wheat

$5.00

Lively Milk Stout

$6.00

Lookout Lager

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Mich Ultra Can

$5.00

Mich Ultra Lime

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Can

$5.00

Prairie Ya'll Hazy

$7.00

Roughtail Nada Nada

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stonecloud Chug Norris

$6.00

Stonecloud Lite

$5.00

Stonecloud Nite

$5.00

Tecate Can

$4.00

Whisper Creek Coffee Cocktail

$8.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Turn Bar Food SEND

Small Tots

$2.00

Small Fries

$2.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheese Burger

$8.00