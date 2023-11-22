The Lost Hours coffee shop
Coffee
- Drip Coffee$3.50+
- Iced Coffee$4.00+
- Latte$5.50+
- Iced Latte$6.00+
- Specialty Latte$6.00+
- Specialty Iced Latte$6.50+
- Mocha$6.00+
- Iced Mocha$6.50+
- Cold Brew$5.00+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
- Americano$4.00+
- Iced Americano$4.50+
- Red Eye$4.50+
- Cortado$4.50
- Espresso shot$3.50
- Coffee refill$0.90
- Box of Coffee w/ 10 cups and lids$24.00
Other beverages
Food
The Lost Hours coffee shop Location and Ordering Hours
(573) 466-9137
Open now • Closes at 3:15PM