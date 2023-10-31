The Lunch Lounge
Drinks
Espresso & Coffee
Our coffee is brewed fresh daily and comes from the espressions coffee roastery in phoenix, az.
Espresso in steamed milk and lightly topped with foam. Add your choice of offered syrups. Served hot or iced.
Hazelnut, mocha, espresso & milk
White mocha, caramel, coconut, espresso & milk
Cinnamon, white mocha, espresso & almond milk
Honey, lavender, espresso & oat milk
Vanilla syrup, steamed milk and espresso. Topped with a caramel sauce drizzle. This drink is served as a layered drink hot or iced. Prefer it stirred? We are happy to stir upon request!
Topped with whipped cream and a mocha sauce drizzle. Served hot or iced.
Espresso, white mocha sauce and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and a white mocha sauce drizzle. Served hot or iced.
Raspberry, white mocha, espresso & milk. Topped with whipped cream.
Espresso and filtered water. Served hot or iced.
Espresso topped with a deep layer of foamed milk
Two shots of espresso. Straight.
Refill your own personal cup of hot coffee at our coffee bar station.
Chocolate sauce, steamed milk and a splash of vanilla syrup. Topped with whipped cream and a chocolate sauce drizzle.
Cold Brew
Our cold brew is a 24 hour brew process.
Original cold brew, caramel, white mocha & milk
Original cold brew, caramel, irish cream, milk
Original cold brew, mocha, caramel, hazelnut & milk
Original cold brew, mocha, caramel, coconut & milk, topped with salted caramel cold foam
Original cold brew, white mocha, cinnamon, & milk, topped with sweet cream cold foam
Cold brew coffee topped with our house made vanilla sweet cream.
Blended frozen coffee drinks made with our cold brew iced coffee and quality ingredients. Topped with whipped cream. Current flavors: mocha, caramel, java chip, white chocolate mocha, horchata, chai.
Lemonade
Perfectly sweet, perfectly tart! Our all natural lemonade is sourced locally, clean label and non-gmo.
Strawberry lemonade with real lemons and strawberries
Original lemonade & desert pear
Lemonade, dragonfruit, & mango
Strawberry lemonade, watermelon & frosted mint
Lemonade, raspberry & peach
Lemonade, mango & pomegranate
Lemonade, blue raspberry, & watermelon
Teas
Black tea, pineapple, coconut & honey drizzle
Green tea, blue raspberry, coconut & passion fruit
Green tea, lavender, orange & honey drizzle
Black tea, strawberry, peach & coconut
Prickly pear tea topped with raspberry peach lemonade
Green tea, pineberry, topped with lemonade
Fresh brewed loose leaf green tea sweetened with desert pear
Maya chai & milk
Vanilla, chai & milk
Feeling under the weather? Try the popular medicine ball tea, soothe your sore throat and cough with our handcrafted winter drink. Peach tea, citrus mint tea, steamed lemonade, peppermint and honey.
Fresh brewed loose leaf black tea
Fresh brewed loose leaf green tea
Maya tea offerings.
Energy Drinks
Purple lotus & desert pear
Pink lotus, strawberry & coconut
Purple lotus, blueberry, pomegranate & lotus cream
Gold lotus, cherry & lime
pink lotus, pineapple, cherry & watermelon
Gold lotus, watermelon & peach
Blue Lotus, blue raspberry, & desert pear
Fountain Drinks/Bottled Drinks
Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Powerade
Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper
Smoothies (No delivery)
Monin smoothies are allergen free, dairy free, gluten free, kosher, no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, no artificial ingredients, no artificial preservatives, no artificial sweeteners, non gmo, vegan.
Strawberry & peach
Strawberry & pina colada
Strawberry, peach, & mango
Strawberry, banana, peach & pina colada