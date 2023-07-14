The Lunchbox.

Wrapped Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

$11.95

American Line-Caught Tuna Whipped with Mayo, Celery, Onion, Multigrain. No Modifications.

Bari's Italian

$11.95

Tavern Ham, Hot Sopressata, Provolone, Tomato Slice, Spicy Giardiniera, Mayo, Ciabatta. No Modifications.

Farmstand Egg Salad

$11.95

Amish Eggs, Whipped Cream Cheese, Mayo, Fresh Herbs, Country White. No Modifications.

Turkery a la Herb

$11.95

Heritage Turkey Breast, Herbed Cream Cheese, Multigrain. No Modifications.

OMG Chicken Salad

$11.95

Amish Chicken Breast, Black Olive, Celery, Pecans, Sour Cream, Whipped Cream Cheese, Country White. No Modifications.

Entreé Items

Take and Bake Mac and Cheese

$14.95

Gouda, Sharp Cheddar, Cavatappi and Breadcrumbs. Served Cold. Bake Covered at 375 for 25 mins.

Vegan Seasonal Soup

$8.95

Served Cold.

Miss Lucie's Pimento

$11.95

Roasted Garlic, Toasted Pecans, Pimentos, Sharp Cheddar.

Quiche Slice

$9.95

Served Cold.

Focaccia Slice

$7.95

House-made Foccacia. Seasonal Toppings. Served Cold.

Side Salad

Corner Deli Potato Grab & Go

$6.95

Watermelon Feta Grab & Go

$6.95

Good Stuff Garden Grab & Go

$6.95

Grab & Go

Tomato, Basil Soup

$9.95

Cream Based. Basil Oil Drizzle. Served Cold.

Chips- Assorted Flavors

$5.95

Pastries.

Pastries

Gluten Free Salted Caramel Brownie Tart

$8.95

Gluten Free Seasonal Almond Tart

$8.95
Ham and Cheese Handpie

$7.95

Ham, Fontina.

Kale and Cheddar Muffin

$6.95
Almond Croissant

$6.95
Plain Croissant

$5.95
Gluten Free Brownie

$5.95
Mini Lemon Bundt Cake

$6.95
Gluten Free Banana Bread

$5.95
Blueberry Muffin

$6.95
Lunchroom Butter Cookie

$5.95
Cowboy Cookie

$5.95

Chocolate Chips, Pecans, Oatmeal.

Chocolate Chip Scone

$6.95
Black and White Cupcake

$6.95

Chocolate Cake, Buttercream Frosting.

Beverages

Beverages

Smart Water Bottle

$4.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$4.00

Hot Water w/ Lemon

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Spindrift

$4.00

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Fanta

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Barista Bar

519 Summer Iced Matcha Latte

$7.00

Iced Matcha Latte with Honey, Vanilla & served with Oat Milk

Frustato

$5.00

Aerated espresso served over ice.

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Double Shot Espresso, Mocha Sauce, Steamed Milk. Whipped Cream.

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mocha Sauce, Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream.

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Equal parts Metric Coffee and Steamed Milk.

Chai Latte

$5.00

Rishi Chai, Steamed Milk. CANNOT BE MADE DECAF.

Latte

$5.00

Double Shot Espresso, 2 Parts Steamed Milk, 1 Part, Foam Topper.

Cappucino

$5.00

Double Shot Espresso, 1 Part Steamed Milk, 2 Parts Foam Topper.

Americano

$4.00

Double Shot Espresso, Hot Water.

Espresso

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Metric Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Metric Coffee.

London Fog

$6.00

Earl Grey Tea, Steamed Milk, Vanilla. CANNOT BE MADE DECAF.

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Rishi Matcha, Steamed Milk. Unsweetened.

Turmeric & Chai Latte

$6.00

Pragati Turmeric, Rishi Chai, Steamed Milk. Contains Caffeine, CANNOT BE MADE DECAF.

House Quad Latte

$6.00

Quad Shot of Espresso with Steamed Oatmilk.

Breakfast Catering

Catering Breakfast Entrees

Catering POSH Breakfast Sandwich

$45.00

6 Individually Wrapped Halves. Organic Scrambled Egg, Avocado, Heritage Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on Croissant. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Breakfast Quesadilla

$45.00

3 Halves. Serves 6. Organic Scrambled Egg, Vegan Chorizo, Hatch Green Chile, Sliced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Chihuahua, Flour Tortilla SPICY. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Sunrise Bowl

$45.00

6 Servings as a Side. Rolled Oats Soaked Overnight in Oat Milk, Yogurt, Seasonal Berries, Sliced Banana, Toasted Coconut, Chia Seeds, Honey Drizzle. Gluten Free. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Crustless Quiche

$40.00

6 servings as a main. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Breakfast Sides

Catering Fresh Fruit Salad

$40.00

6 servings as a side. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Heritage Bacon

$45.00

6 servings as a side. 18 pieces total. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Chicken Sausage

$45.00

6 servings as a side. 18 pieces total. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Mix & Match Baked Goods Tray

$30.00

6 servings. Includes a Selection of Sweet & Savory Muffins, Scones, Plain Croissants, Almond Croissants, Ham & Cheese Hand Pie, and Banana Bread (gluten free). **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Beverages

Coffee (98 oz.)

$32.00

Iced Tea (98 oz.)

$32.00

Lunch Catering

Catering Shareables

**We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering 'It's Greek to Me Flatbreads'

$32.00

2 flatbreads. 6-8 servings as a starter. Whipped Feta, Olive Tapenade, Roasted Pistachios, Local Honey, Whole Grain Flatbread. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Farm Table Burrata

$36.00

6 servings as a starter. Seasonal Fruit, Sea Salt, Balsamic Reduction, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Local Honey, Seasonal Herb, Ciabatta. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Miss Lucie's Pimento Spread

$28.00

6 servings as a starter. Roasted Garlic and Pecans, Pimentos, Sharp Cheddar, Toast Points, Celery. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Salads

Catering California Kale

$65.00

6 servings as a main. 12 servings as a side. Kale, Pecorino, Golden Raisins, Panko Bread Crumbs, Pine Nuts, Lemon Goddess Dressing. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Green and White

$65.00

6 servings as a main. 12 servings as a side. Shredded Brussel Sprouts, Shaved Cauliflower, Apple, Hearts of Palm, Parmesan Reggiano, Green Pumpkin Seeds, Zesty Citrus Vinaigrette. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Farmer's Garden

$65.00

6 servings as a main. 12 servings as a side. Baby Romaine, Spring Zucchini, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella, Sunflower Seeds, Herbed Croutons, Cilantro Ranch Dressing. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Shanghai Cowboy

$65.00

6 servings as a main. 12 servings as a side. Chopped Romaine, Cumin Baked Tofu, Black Rice, Roasted Corn, Green Onions, Black Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Fried Wontons, Sesame Seeds, Sliced Almonds, Soy Sesame Vinaigrette. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Santa Fe Ranch

$65.00

6 Servings as a Main. 12 Servings as a Side. Shredded Romaine, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Green Onion, Jicama, Sharp Cheddar, Tortilla Crumble, Cilantro Ranch, Drizzle House-made BBQ Sauce. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Chicken Side

$30.00

Serves 6.

Catering Cumin Baked Tofu Side

$30.00

Serves 6.

Catering Sandwich & Wrap Trays

Catering Petite Sandwich Platter

$35.00+

Includes an Assortment of the Following Sandwiches: Bari's Italian, Tuna Salad, OMG Chicken Salad, Turkey a la Herb. Cut in and Quarters, Crust Removed, on a Tray. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date** **For dietary restrictions, please call the restaurant.**

Catering Sandwich Platter

$30.00+

Includes an Assortment of the Following Individually Wrapped Sandwiches: Bari's Italian, Tuna Salad, OMG Chicken, Turkey a la Herb. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date** **For dietary restrictions, please call the restaurant**

Catering Vegetarian Wrap Tray

$45.00

6 Individually Wrapped Halves. House Made Hummus, Avocado, Roasted Zucchini, Heirloom Tomato, Kalamata Olive Tapenade, Cucumber, on Multigrain Wrap. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Avocado Toast Club Tray

$55.00

6 Individually Wrapped Halves. Pulled Free Range Chicken Breast, Heirloom Tomato, Heritage Bacon, Avocado, Mayo, on Country Bread. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Cold Side Salads

Catering Corner Deli Potato Salad

$24.00+

Fingerling Potatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Chives, Mayo. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Good Stuff Garden Salad

$24.00+

Diced Cucumber, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Radish, Green Beans, Garbanzo Beans, Sunflower Seeds, Caper Vinaigrette. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Watermelon Feta Salad

$24.00+

Watermelon, feta, lime juice. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Boxed Lunches

Catering Vegetarian Wrap Boxed Lunch

$25.00

Serves 1 1 Vegetarian Wrap with House Made Hummus, Avocado, Roasted Zucchini, Heirloom Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Cucumber, on Multigrain Wrap 1 Side of Corner Deli Potato Salad 1 Small Mixed Fruit Salad **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Avocado Toast Club Boxed Lunch

$25.00

Serves 1 1 Avocado Toast Club with Pulled Free Range Chicken Breast, Heirloom Tomato, Heritage Bacon, Avocado, Mayo, on Crusty Country Bread 1 Side of Served with Watermelon, Feta, Basil Salad 1 Small Mixed Fruit Salad **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Lunchbox Boxed Lunch

$15.00

1 Choice of Bari's Italian, Tuna Salad, Turkey a la Herb, OMG Chicken Salad, Vegetarian Wrap 1 Bag of Boulder Canyon Chips 1 Cookie **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Desserts

Whole Seasonal Tart

$40.00

Baked in House. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

A dozen Black and White Cupcakes

$45.00

Chocolate Cake, Buttercream Frosting. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Mix and Match Dessert Tray

$24.00+

Assortment of House-made Baked Goods. Served as Side. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**

Catering Beverages

Coffee (98 oz.)

$32.00

Iced Tea (98 oz.)

$32.00