SPACE 519 | The Lunchroom
The Lunchbox.
Wrapped Sandwiches
Tuna Salad
American Line-Caught Tuna Whipped with Mayo, Celery, Onion, Multigrain. No Modifications.
Bari's Italian
Tavern Ham, Hot Sopressata, Provolone, Tomato Slice, Spicy Giardiniera, Mayo, Ciabatta. No Modifications.
Farmstand Egg Salad
Amish Eggs, Whipped Cream Cheese, Mayo, Fresh Herbs, Country White. No Modifications.
Turkery a la Herb
Heritage Turkey Breast, Herbed Cream Cheese, Multigrain. No Modifications.
OMG Chicken Salad
Amish Chicken Breast, Black Olive, Celery, Pecans, Sour Cream, Whipped Cream Cheese, Country White. No Modifications.
Entreé Items
Take and Bake Mac and Cheese
Gouda, Sharp Cheddar, Cavatappi and Breadcrumbs. Served Cold. Bake Covered at 375 for 25 mins.
Vegan Seasonal Soup
Served Cold.
Miss Lucie's Pimento
Roasted Garlic, Toasted Pecans, Pimentos, Sharp Cheddar.
Quiche Slice
Served Cold.
Focaccia Slice
House-made Foccacia. Seasonal Toppings. Served Cold.
Side Salad
Grab & Go
Pastries.
Pastries
Gluten Free Salted Caramel Brownie Tart
Gluten Free Seasonal Almond Tart
Ham and Cheese Handpie
Ham, Fontina.
Kale and Cheddar Muffin
Almond Croissant
Plain Croissant
Gluten Free Brownie
Mini Lemon Bundt Cake
Gluten Free Banana Bread
Blueberry Muffin
Lunchroom Butter Cookie
Cowboy Cookie
Chocolate Chips, Pecans, Oatmeal.
Chocolate Chip Scone
Black and White Cupcake
Chocolate Cake, Buttercream Frosting.
Beverages
Beverages
Barista Bar
519 Summer Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha Latte with Honey, Vanilla & served with Oat Milk
Frustato
Aerated espresso served over ice.
Mocha Latte
Double Shot Espresso, Mocha Sauce, Steamed Milk. Whipped Cream.
Hot Chocolate
Mocha Sauce, Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream.
Cafe au Lait
Equal parts Metric Coffee and Steamed Milk.
Chai Latte
Rishi Chai, Steamed Milk. CANNOT BE MADE DECAF.
Latte
Double Shot Espresso, 2 Parts Steamed Milk, 1 Part, Foam Topper.
Cappucino
Double Shot Espresso, 1 Part Steamed Milk, 2 Parts Foam Topper.
Americano
Double Shot Espresso, Hot Water.
Espresso
Hot Tea
Cold Brew
Metric Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Metric Coffee.
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea, Steamed Milk, Vanilla. CANNOT BE MADE DECAF.
Matcha Latte
Rishi Matcha, Steamed Milk. Unsweetened.
Turmeric & Chai Latte
Pragati Turmeric, Rishi Chai, Steamed Milk. Contains Caffeine, CANNOT BE MADE DECAF.
House Quad Latte
Quad Shot of Espresso with Steamed Oatmilk.
Breakfast Catering
Catering Breakfast Entrees
Catering POSH Breakfast Sandwich
6 Individually Wrapped Halves. Organic Scrambled Egg, Avocado, Heritage Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on Croissant. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Breakfast Quesadilla
3 Halves. Serves 6. Organic Scrambled Egg, Vegan Chorizo, Hatch Green Chile, Sliced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Chihuahua, Flour Tortilla SPICY. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Sunrise Bowl
6 Servings as a Side. Rolled Oats Soaked Overnight in Oat Milk, Yogurt, Seasonal Berries, Sliced Banana, Toasted Coconut, Chia Seeds, Honey Drizzle. Gluten Free. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Crustless Quiche
6 servings as a main. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Breakfast Sides
Catering Fresh Fruit Salad
6 servings as a side. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Heritage Bacon
6 servings as a side. 18 pieces total. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Chicken Sausage
6 servings as a side. 18 pieces total. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Mix & Match Baked Goods Tray
6 servings. Includes a Selection of Sweet & Savory Muffins, Scones, Plain Croissants, Almond Croissants, Ham & Cheese Hand Pie, and Banana Bread (gluten free). **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Beverages
Lunch Catering
Catering Shareables
Catering 'It's Greek to Me Flatbreads'
2 flatbreads. 6-8 servings as a starter. Whipped Feta, Olive Tapenade, Roasted Pistachios, Local Honey, Whole Grain Flatbread. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Farm Table Burrata
6 servings as a starter. Seasonal Fruit, Sea Salt, Balsamic Reduction, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Local Honey, Seasonal Herb, Ciabatta. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Miss Lucie's Pimento Spread
6 servings as a starter. Roasted Garlic and Pecans, Pimentos, Sharp Cheddar, Toast Points, Celery. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Salads
Catering California Kale
6 servings as a main. 12 servings as a side. Kale, Pecorino, Golden Raisins, Panko Bread Crumbs, Pine Nuts, Lemon Goddess Dressing. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Green and White
6 servings as a main. 12 servings as a side. Shredded Brussel Sprouts, Shaved Cauliflower, Apple, Hearts of Palm, Parmesan Reggiano, Green Pumpkin Seeds, Zesty Citrus Vinaigrette. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Farmer's Garden
6 servings as a main. 12 servings as a side. Baby Romaine, Spring Zucchini, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella, Sunflower Seeds, Herbed Croutons, Cilantro Ranch Dressing. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Shanghai Cowboy
6 servings as a main. 12 servings as a side. Chopped Romaine, Cumin Baked Tofu, Black Rice, Roasted Corn, Green Onions, Black Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Fried Wontons, Sesame Seeds, Sliced Almonds, Soy Sesame Vinaigrette. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Santa Fe Ranch
6 Servings as a Main. 12 Servings as a Side. Shredded Romaine, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Green Onion, Jicama, Sharp Cheddar, Tortilla Crumble, Cilantro Ranch, Drizzle House-made BBQ Sauce. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Chicken Side
Serves 6.
Catering Cumin Baked Tofu Side
Serves 6.
Catering Sandwich & Wrap Trays
Catering Petite Sandwich Platter
Includes an Assortment of the Following Sandwiches: Bari's Italian, Tuna Salad, OMG Chicken Salad, Turkey a la Herb. Cut in and Quarters, Crust Removed, on a Tray. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date** **For dietary restrictions, please call the restaurant.**
Catering Sandwich Platter
Includes an Assortment of the Following Individually Wrapped Sandwiches: Bari's Italian, Tuna Salad, OMG Chicken, Turkey a la Herb. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date** **For dietary restrictions, please call the restaurant**
Catering Vegetarian Wrap Tray
6 Individually Wrapped Halves. House Made Hummus, Avocado, Roasted Zucchini, Heirloom Tomato, Kalamata Olive Tapenade, Cucumber, on Multigrain Wrap. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Avocado Toast Club Tray
6 Individually Wrapped Halves. Pulled Free Range Chicken Breast, Heirloom Tomato, Heritage Bacon, Avocado, Mayo, on Country Bread. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Cold Side Salads
Catering Corner Deli Potato Salad
Fingerling Potatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Chives, Mayo. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Good Stuff Garden Salad
Diced Cucumber, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Radish, Green Beans, Garbanzo Beans, Sunflower Seeds, Caper Vinaigrette. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Watermelon Feta Salad
Watermelon, feta, lime juice. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Boxed Lunches
Catering Vegetarian Wrap Boxed Lunch
Serves 1 1 Vegetarian Wrap with House Made Hummus, Avocado, Roasted Zucchini, Heirloom Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Cucumber, on Multigrain Wrap 1 Side of Corner Deli Potato Salad 1 Small Mixed Fruit Salad **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Avocado Toast Club Boxed Lunch
Serves 1 1 Avocado Toast Club with Pulled Free Range Chicken Breast, Heirloom Tomato, Heritage Bacon, Avocado, Mayo, on Crusty Country Bread 1 Side of Served with Watermelon, Feta, Basil Salad 1 Small Mixed Fruit Salad **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Lunchbox Boxed Lunch
1 Choice of Bari's Italian, Tuna Salad, Turkey a la Herb, OMG Chicken Salad, Vegetarian Wrap 1 Bag of Boulder Canyon Chips 1 Cookie **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Desserts
Whole Seasonal Tart
Baked in House. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
A dozen Black and White Cupcakes
Chocolate Cake, Buttercream Frosting. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**
Catering Mix and Match Dessert Tray
Assortment of House-made Baked Goods. Served as Side. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date**