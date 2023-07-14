Catering Petite Sandwich Platter

$35.00 +

Includes an Assortment of the Following Sandwiches: Bari's Italian, Tuna Salad, OMG Chicken Salad, Turkey a la Herb. Cut in and Quarters, Crust Removed, on a Tray. **We cannot guarantee catering orders placed within 24 hours of the pick-up or delivery date** **For dietary restrictions, please call the restaurant.**