The Maple Station Market 8 Webster Highway
Coffee & Tea
- Hot Coffee$3.25+
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.00+
- Tea(Feat. Rishi Tea)$3.00+
- Espresso(Double Shot)$3.00
- Latte$4.50+
- Cappucino$4.50+
- Americano$3.00+
- Mocha$5.00+
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Steamer$3.00+
- Ben's Maple Latte$5.00+
Espresso, Steamed Milk and Ben's Pure Maple Syrup.
- Honey Bee Latte$5.00+
Espresso, Steamed Milk and Ben's Wildflower Honey Syrup.
- Chai Latte$5.00+
Sweetened Rishi Masala Tea and Steamed Milk.
- London Fog$5.00+
Sweetened Earl Grey Tea and Steamed Milk.
Breakfast Menu
- Ben's Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
Your Choice of Maple Bacon or Maple Sausage with a Fried Egg and American Cheese on an English Muffin.
- Wood's Crew Waffle Sandwich$10.99
Two Eggs, Two Slices of Maple Bacon and Two Slices of American Cheese Between Two Waffles.
- Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Scrambled Eggs with Peppers, Onions and Maple Sausage Rolled in a Flour Tortilla with Sharp Cheddar.
- The Elvis$8.99
Sliced Banana, Peanut Butter and Maple Cream between two pieces of French Toast.
- Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.99
Your Choice of Plain, Cinnamon Raisin or Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese.
- Bacon Boat$5.99
Five Slices of our own Thick Cut Maple Bacon on a Slice of Sourdough.
- Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Deli Sandwiches
- Maple Ham & Cheese$7.99
Maple Glazed Ham, American Cheese, Maple Mustard and Lettuce on a Brioche Bun.
- The Pilgrim$10.99
Oven Gold Turkey, Maple Bacon, Maple Cranberry Sauce, Smoked Gruyere, Mayonnaise and Lettuce on a Sub Roll.
- The Classic Roast Beef$10.99
Thin Sliced Top Round, Caramelized Onions, Maple Horseradish Mustard, Vermont Cheddar and Arugula on Sliced Sourdough.
- The Gold Club$10.99
Oven Gold Turkey, our own Maple Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar and Mayonnaise on Three Layers of White Toast.
- The Simple Italian$10.99
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Deli Dressing and Banana Pepper on a Sub Roll.
- The Grannie Sandie$10.99
Sweetslice Ham, Swiss Cheese, Maple Mustard, Arugula and Sliced Granny Smith Apples on a Toasted Sub Roll.
- Market Salad Sandwich$9.99
Choice of our House Made Chicken, Egg, or Tuna Salad with Lettuce on Your Choice of Bread.
- Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$9.99
From The Kitchen
- Ben's Bacon Burger with Fries$15.99
1/2lb Char Grilled Burger with Two Slices of our own Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli on a Grilled Brioche Bun with a pile of Fries.
- Ben's Bacon Burger No Side$11.99
1/2lb Char Grilled Burger with Two Slices of our own Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli on a Grilled Brioche Bun.
- The Boss Cuban$12.99
Maple Sugar Cured Pulled Pork, Sweetslice Ham, Dill Pickle, Swiss CHeese, Yellow Mustard and Mayonnaise Pressed on a Soft Roll.
- Maple Monty$9.99
Grilled Maple French Toast, Honey Maple Ham, Swiss Cheese and a Dusting of Powdered Sugar.
- Maple Sugar Pulled Pork$10.99
Our own Maple Sugar Pulled Pork, Shredded Coleslaw and Ledgetop BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Roll.
- The Station Grilled Cheese$7.99
Grilled Sourdough Bread, Vermont Cheddar.
- The Reuben or The Rachel$12.99
Your Choice of Turkey or Corned Beef on Grilled Rye with Kraut, 1,000 Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese.
- The Baller$12.99
Our own House Made Italian Meatballs in Marinara Sauce with Provolone Cheese on a Soft Sub Roll.
- Yard Bird$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Maple Mustard, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on Grilled Brioche.
- Turkey Press$11.99
Oven Gold Turkey, Maple Bacon, Granny Smith Apples and Vermont Cheddar Cheese Grilled and Pressed on a Sub Roll.
