The Maple Table 520 Main st.
Food Menu
Eggs & Omelets
- Three Egg Breakfast$9.00
Three eggs your way with choice of side, and toast. Option to add breakfast meat for an additional $3.00
- Omelet Shrimp$15.50
Cajun shrimp, corn salsa, cherry tomatoes, garlic, shallots, bacon & white cheddar
- Omelet Carnivore$14.50
ham, bacon, chicken, sausage, pork sausage, shallots, garlic, & cheddar cheese
- Omelet Fresco$13.50
chorizo, Pico de Gallo, scallions, red onions, bell peppers, pepper jack, & avocado, served with salsa and Crema
- Omelet Herbivore$13.50
kale, red & green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, scallions, tomatoes, & fresh garlic
- Omelet Mediterranean$14.00
spinach, tomato, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, red onions, and kalamata olives topped with fresh homemade hummus
Skillets
- Shrimp Skillet$15.50
Cajun shrimp, corn salsa, cherry tomatoes, garlic, shallots, bacon & white cheddar
- Carnivore Skillet$14.50
ham, bacon, chicken sausage, pork sausage, shallots, garlic, & cheddar cheese
- Fresco Skillet$13.50
chorizo, Pico de Gallo, scallions, red onion, bell peppers, pepper jack, & avocado, served with salsa, & Crema
- Herbivore Skillet$13.50
kale, red & green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, scallions, tomatoes & fresh garlic
- Mediterranean Skillet$14.00
spinach, tomato, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, red onions, and kalamata olives topped with fresh homemade hummus
Benedicts
Signature Selection
- Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Cajun shrimp served over smoky white cheddar grit cakes, finished with smoky bacon Beurre Blanc sauce, garnished with sweet corn, and blistered tomatoes
- Chicken & Cornbread$16.50
crispy jalapeno cheddar cornbread waffle, topped with two 6 oz. boneless battered chicken breasts, drizzled with spicy honey maple glaze
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
flaky buttermilk biscuits smothered in creamy homemade Southern pork sausage gravy, finished with three eggs your way
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$16.00
hand pulled, slow braised corned beef & red potatoes with onions & three eggs your way with choice of toast
- Breakfast Burrito$13.50
spicy chorizo, potato hash, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, black beans, red onion, and pepper jack cheese, stuffed in a spinach tortilla & served with fire roasted salsa & Crema, garnished with avocado & Pico de Gallo
- Banging Breakfast Tacos$12.50
scrambled eggs, black beans, Pico de Gallo, avocado, queso fresco, crema, & fire roasted salsa on corn tortillas
- Chicken & Biscuits$16.50
lightly battered deep fried chicken breast & buttermilk biscuits smothered in Southern pork sausage country gravy... "Just the way you like it!"
- Root Hash & Eggs$14.00
sweet potato, red potato, fresh kale, carrots, spinach & garlic, served with three eggs your way and Cholula Hollandaise
Donuts
- House Donuts$8.00
mini donuts tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with vodka raspberry jam
- Strawberry Nutella$9.00
mini donuts topped with fresh strawberries, drizzled with Nutella and dusted with powdered sugar
- Maple Goat Cheese$9.00
mini donuts topped with candied Wisconsin Maple syrup infused bacon brittle, goat cheese crumbles, and candied pecans
Something Sweet
Artisanal Toasts
Sandwiches
Salad & Soup
Pick Two
Kids Menu
This & That
- White Cheddar Grits$4.00
- Hash Browns$4.00
- 1 Egg$2.00
- 2 Egg$4.00
- Bacon$4.50
- Maple Bacon$4.75
- Pepper Bacon$4.75
- Sausage Patty$4.50
- French Fries$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
- Avocado$2.50
- Pancakes (Side)$4.00
- French Toast (Side)$4.00
- Side Corned Beeg & Hash$7.00
- Side Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
- Chicken Sausage$4.75
- Carved Ham$4.75
- Greens$4.00
- Red Potatoes$4.00
- Toast$2.50
- Fruit$4.00