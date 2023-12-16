The Mark III Grille & Bar 4179 M-139
Starters
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
Deep-fried Jalapenos with cream cheese, served with Popper Jam or House-made Ranch
- Portabella Fries$10.00
Deep Fried Portabella Mushrooms, served with Ranch.
- Guacamole$9.00+
- Queso Dip$10.00
House made Queso Dip, served with our chips & salsa
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
House Cooked Tortilla Chips, served with our house-made salsas!
- BBQ Bacon Wrap Shrimp$12.00
Grilled wild caught gulf shrimp wrapped in bacon and topped with BBQ sauce.
- Grilled Shrimp App$12.00+
Grilled wild caught gulf shrimp.
- Chicken Strips$9.00
- Buffalo Wings$12.00
Chicken Wings tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese.
- Queso & Guac Combo$17.00
House made queso dip along with house made guacamole. Served with warm chips and salsa.
Salads
- Tossed Salad$5.00
- Shredded Wedge Salad$15.00
Shredded Iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, crispy bacon, chopped hard boiled egg, red onion and crumbled blue cheese. Served with our house made blue cheese dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, atop a bed of mixed greens, tomato, hard boiled egg, sliced red onion, black olives, carrots and green pepper. Served with our house-made Jalapeno Honey Mustard.
- Taco Salad$13.00
Your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken in a tortilla shell bowl, with shredded lettuce, tomato shredded cheese and our house made enchilada sauce!
- Chicken Cashew Salad$15.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, mandarin oranges, dried cherries, red onion & feta cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served with our house-made Orange Vinaigrette.
Hand Helds
- Old Fashioned Olive Burger$15.00
Ground Sirloin Patty, topped with American Cheese, sliced green olives, lettuce, tomato, and olive aoli.
- Ranch Chicken Wrap$14.00
Your Choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and house made ranch dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Your Choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, buffalo sauce and our house-made ranch dressing. Served with Fries.
- Bacon Cheese Burger$15.00
Ground Sirloin Patty, topped with American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion.
- Prime Rib Sandwich$18.00
Thinly Sliced, Slow Roasted Prime Rib served on French Bread with Au Jus.
- M3 Burger$15.00
Ground Sirloin Patty, topped with caramelized onion bacon jam, American cheese, and a dill pickle aoli.
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken breast, topped with chipotle drizzle, guacamole, lettuce and tomato.
- Italian Beef$17.00
Hot Roast Beef sandwich with a little spice, served on French Bread with au jus.
- Gringo Burger$14.00
Ground Sirloin Patty, with lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Vegan Cali Burger$15.00
Water & Wheat's Vegan burger topped with avocado, apple cider slaw and vegan siracha mayo on a cornmeal bun.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Burritos & Bombs
- Wet Steak Burrito$18.00
Chopped New York Strip cook to your preferred temp, rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with our house made mild sauce and shredded cheese. Available dressed with lettuce and tomato.
- Dry Chicken Burrito$15.00
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese lettuce and tomato.
- Wet Chicken Burrito$15.00
Seasoned shredded chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with our house made mild sauce and shredded cheese. Make it dressed with Lettuce and Tomato.
- Dry Beef Burrito$15.00
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Dry Steak Burrito$18.00
New York Strip Steak, cooked to your preferred temp wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with cheese lettuce and tomato.
- Dry Especial Burrito$18.00
Spicy seasoned shredded beef, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese lettuce and tomato.
- Wet Especial Burrito$18.00
Filled with our spicy seasoned, shredded beef, topped with our house made mild sauce and cheese. Make it dressed with Lettuce and Tomato.
- Wet Beef Burrito$15.00
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our house made mild sauce and shredded cheese. Dressed with Lettuce and tomato.
- Wet Bean Burrito$15.00
Classic burrito filled with refried beans, topped with our house made mild sauce shredded cheese, get it dressed with lettuce and tomato.
- Dry Bean Burrito$15.00
- Steak Chili Burrito$22.00
Seasoned Charbroiled Steak topped with our Award Winning Chili and house made queso! Get it dressed with lettuce and tomato.
- BEEF Chili Burrito$18.00
- Bomb$28.00
Outrageously large burrito, stuffed with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, onions and jalapeno, sour cream, refried beans and Spanish rice. Available with beef, chicken, steak or our especial meat!
- Torpedo$23.00
Smaller version of the Bomb.
- Wet Bean Burrito$15.00
Classic burrito filled with refried beans, topped with our house made mild sauce shredded cheese, get it dressed with lettuce and tomato.
- Wet Especial Burrito$18.00
Filled with our spicy seasoned, shredded beef, topped with our house made mild sauce and cheese. Make it dressed with Lettuce and Tomato.
- Wet Steak Burrito$18.00
Chopped New York Strip cook to your preferred temp, rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with our house made mild sauce and shredded cheese. Available dressed with lettuce and tomato.
- Wet Beef Burrito$15.00
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our house made mild sauce and shredded cheese. Dressed with Lettuce and tomato.
- Wet Chicken Burrito$15.00
Seasoned shredded chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with our house made mild sauce and shredded cheese. Make it dressed with Lettuce and Tomato.
- Dry Bean Burrito$15.00
- Dry Steak Burrito$18.00
New York Strip Steak, cooked to your preferred temp wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with cheese lettuce and tomato.
- Dry Especial Burrito$18.00
Spicy seasoned shredded beef, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese lettuce and tomato.
- Dry Beef Burrito$15.00
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Dry Chicken Burrito$15.00
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese lettuce and tomato.
- Bomb$28.00
Outrageously large burrito, stuffed with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, onions and jalapeno, sour cream, refried beans and Spanish rice. Available with beef, chicken, steak or our especial meat!
- Torpedo$23.00
Smaller version of the Bomb.
Steaks & Seafood Dinners
- Fillet Mignon$46.00
8 oz Fillet Mignon, cooked perfectly to your preferred temp.Served with bacon and two sides.
- Beer Battered Cod$19.00
Beer Battered Cod, served with a side of Cole Slaw and a side of your choice.
- Salmon Dinner$25.00
Grilled Salmon, either blackened or with an orange ginger glaze on top of a bed of kale salad. Served with your choice of two sides.
- 12 oz New York Strip$39.00
Hand Cut to order New York Strip, cooked perfectly to your preferred temp. Served with two sides.
- Grilled Shrimp Dinner$25.00
1/2 Lbs Grilled Wild Caught Jumbo shrimp, served with choice of two sides. Make it Blackened for a little spice!
- 6oz New York Strip$26.00
Hand Cut to order New York Strip, cooked perfectly to your preferred temp. Served with two sides.
- 12 oz Prime Rib$40.00
Slow Roasted hand cut 12 oz Prime Rib cooked perfectly to your preferred temp. Served with choice of two sides.
- 20 oz Prime Rib$49.00
Slow Roasted & hand cut 20 oz Prime Rib, cooked perfectly to your preferred temp. Served with two sides.
- Sirloin$24.00
- Chicken Breast Dinner$16.00
Two Grilled Chicken breast lightly seasoned, served with soup or salad and choice of side.
Mexican Dinners
- Full Enchilada Dinner$16.00
3 corn tortillas filled with your Choice of seasoned ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, Cuban black beans, refried beans or cheese. Topped with our house made mild sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of refried beans and rice.
- Full Steak Taco Dinner$18.00
3 tacos filled with hand trimmed New York Strip Steak cooked perfectly to your preferred temp, topped with lettuce tomato and shredded cheese. Served on a soft flour shell.
- 1/2 Enchilada Dinner$13.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your Choice of seasoned ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, Cuban black beans, refried beans or cheese. Topped with our house made mild sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of refried beans and rice.
- 1/2 Taco Dinner$12.00
2 tacos filled with seasoned ground beef or seasoned shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Your choice of soft flour shell, soft white corn, or hard corn shell.
- Full Taco Dinner$14.00
3 tacos filled with seasoned ground beef or seasoned shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Your choice of soft flour shell, soft white corn, or hard corn shell.
- 1/2 Steak Taco Dinner$15.00
2 tacos filled with hand trimmed New York Strip Steak cooked perfectly to your preferred temp, topped with lettuce tomato and shredded cheese. Served on a soft flour shell.
- Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Grilled Shrimp tacos topped with cilantro lime slaw, mango habanero sauce and sirracha sauce, served with your choice of Cuban black beans or refried beans and spanish rice.
- Fish Tacos$18.00
lightly breaded and fried cod, topped with cilantro lime slaw, mango avocado salsa and chili garlic sauce. Served with a choice of Cuban black beans or refried beans and Spanish rice.
- Carne Asada$24.00
6 oz New York Strip, served with pico de gallo, guacamole, soft flour tortillas and choice of Cuban black- beans, refried beans and Spanish rice.
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$19.00
Ahi Tuna cooked perfectly to your preferred temp, topped with kale and Asian slaw, orange-ginger sauce and wasabi aoli. Served with a fresh side of Quinoa Salad.
- Pulled Pork Tacos$18.00
Smoked pulled pork tacos, topped with cilantro-lime slaw and side of BBQ sauce.
Quesadilla & Nachos
- Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, hand cut New York Strip steak, diced tomato and grilled onions.
- Quesadilla$7.00
a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese! Add Chicken!
- Black & Bleu Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with blackened wild caught jumbo shrimp, shredded cheese, cilantro and bleu cheese crumbles.
- Sheet Pan Nachos$18.00
crispy house fried tortilla chips covered in melted cheese topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef or seasoned chicken, jalapenos, onions and tomato.
- Pulled Pork Nachos$18.00
Smoked Pulled Pork on top of house made chips, with shredded cheese, onion, tomato and jalapeno . Drizzled with BBQ sauce.