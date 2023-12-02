The Marquee Restaurant and Lounge
Food Menu
Small plates
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.00
Warm, rich, and creamyspinach packed with four typesof cheese, and baked untilwarm, creamy and melty.
- Ceasar Salad$10.00
Romaine hearts slightly grilledand topped with bacon,Croutons, Parmesan cheese,and Caesar dressing
- Brunch Salad$11.00
Bacon, Grilled chicken,Croutons, Boiled egg,Parmesan cheese. Served withCaesar dressing
- Seafood Nachos$14.00
Lobster and shrimp, Whitecheese sauce, Peppers, Picode gallo
- Catfish strips and fries$13.00
Hand-cut fillets fried to agolden brown. Served withpickles, Onions, and Toast.
- Marquee Wings$14.00
6 whole wings Sauce em!
- Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
Lightly breaded shrimp fried toperfection.
- Queso and chips$7.00
Hand Helds
- the B.E.L.T. Sandwhich$11.00
Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, andTomato layered on toastedbread. Served with seasonedfries.
- Catfish Po Boy$13.00
Catfish filet, lettuce, pickle,onions, on a hoagie with fries
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Chicken, Bacon, Ranchdressing, Lettuce, Tomato,Shredded cheddar cheese.Served with seasoned fries.
- Philly Wrap$11.00
Chicken or steak, Peppers,Onions, Mozzarella cheese,Lettuce, Tomato. Served withseasoned fries.
- Royal Steak Burger$18.00
Tender 8oz Ribeye. Mozzarella &provolone cheese on HoagieCooked medium well. Servedwith seasoned fries.
Brunch Tings
- Easy Breezy$12.00
Eggs (2), Bacon or sausage(2), Potatoes or grits, andToast or biscuit
- chicken and waffles$13.00
Sweet Belgian waffle servedwith 3 whole wings
- The Southern$14.00
Golden fried catfish filetsliced into strips, Grits,Biscuit, and Eggs (2)
- Shrimp and Grits$14.00
Peppers, Onions, Sautéedshrimp, Chicken sausageand Creole cream sauceatop house-made grits
- Salmon & Lobster Mac$18.00
Rich and creamy gouda cheeselobster mac. Served along withasparagus.
- Mel's Cajun Pasta$25.00
Grilled chicken, Langostinolobster and shrimp tossed inour house-made alfredo sauce,and topped with Cajunseasoning and parmesancheese. Served with a breadstick
- Surf 'n' turf$35.00
Ribeye steak and lobstertail. Served with potatoes.
- Steak & egg Skillet$25.00
Grilled and blackened Ribeyesteak, Sliced and served atopbreakfast potatoes, and eggsyour way.
- 3 Egg Omelet$15.00
- Catfish and Waffle$13.00
- Kimchee Veggie Medley$9.00
Sweets
- French toast$5.00
cinnamon french toast served with blueberries, strawberries and powder sugar
- Side French toast$3.00
- Belgian red velvet waffle$6.00
sweet red velevt waffle topped with fruit,powder sugar and our house made rum cream sauce
- Belgian waffle$6.00
sweet fluffy waffle topped with powder sugar and butter
- Cinna crunch waffle$8.00
sweet belgian waffle topped with cinnamon sugar ice cream, cinnamon toast crunch crumbles, powder sugar, and our house made rum cream sauce
Sides
late night menu
- Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
Lightly breaded shrimp fried toperfection.
- Catfish Po Boy$13.00
Catfish filet, lettuce, pickle,onions, on a hoagie with fries
- Catfish strips and fries$13.00
Hand-cut fillets fried to agolden brown. Served withpickles, Onions, and Toast.
- Marquee Wings$14.00
6 whole wings Sauce em!