The Masonry Queen Anne
Pizza
- Al Diavolo$25.00
tomato sauce, soppressata, hot peppers, fresh mozzarella, hot honey, garlic
- Big Cheese Pizza$21.00
tomato sauce, aged mozz, fontina, aged provolone, grana, garlic, oregano, black pepper
- Buona Madre$25.00
- The Kiss Cam$26.00
- Margherita Pizza$20.00
mozzarella, basil, garlic, tomato sauce
- Mushroom Pizza$22.00
tomato sauce, crimini mushrooms, truffle cheese, aged mozz, garlic, olive oil, thyme
- Pat's D.O.T.S Pie$25.00
- Pepperoni$23.00
tomato sauce, aged mozz, aged provolone, grana, garlic, oregano
- Vegan Marinara$18.00
garlic, oregano, chili oil, tomato sauce
- Detroit Cheese$7.00Out of stock
- Detroit Meatball$10.00Out of stock
- Detroit Pepperoni$8.00Out of stock
Salad
Small Plates
pistachio, cayenne
- Meatballs$15.00
so tender...a little spicy
- House-Made Focaccia$4.00
housemade focaccia, oil & vinegar
- Garlic Cheesy Bread$16.00
- Pickled Vegetables$6.00
variety of rotating vegetables pickled in-house
- Side Of Pizza Sauce$2.00
- Side Of Meatball Sauce$2.00
- Side Hot Honey$2.00
- Snack Plate$22.00
- Side Of Oil & Vinegar$1.00
- Side Of Olive Oil$1.00
- Side Of Chili Oil$2.00
- Side Of Balsamic Vinegar$1.00
- Side Of Caeser Dressing$2.00
- Side Lemon Calabrian Vin$2.00
- Side Anchovy$2.00
- Dough$6.00
- Ranch$2.00Out of stock
- Ice Cream$8.00
- Tiramisu$11.00Out of stock
- Cookie$6.00
- Marinated Olives$7.00
- olive oil cake$9.00
The Masonry Queen Anne Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 453-4375
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 5PM