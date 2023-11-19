The Matador West Seattle
Popular Items
- Matador Quesadilla$10.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
- Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$29.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
- Burritos Ultimos$17.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Seasonal Features
- Chipotle Mushroom Skillet$13.00
A Matador classic! Petite white mushrooms are sauteed with caramelized onions and simmered in white wine. The mushrooms are finished with our chile-garlic butter and served with a grilled flour tortilla. This is a great upsell for a table to share as these mushrooms would be delicious on our steak plates, enchilada plates, or by themselves.
- Chicken & Sweet Potato Tamales$12.00
Tamales are a traditional Latin American dish made of a masa dough that is spread into a corn husk, filled, and then steamed. Our tamales this year use a chipotle sweet potato and masa mixture for the dough and are filled with shredded chicken, jack cheese, and roasted red bell pepper. We then top the tamales with our sweet & tangy green enchilada sauce and finish with garlic crema and pico de gallo.
- Crispy Carnitas Tacos$18.00+
Our amazing carnitas are the star of the show in this taco. Tender pieces of braised pork are moved to our griddle and cooked until they are crispy and browned on each side. They are loaded into flour tortillas and complemented by our citrus forward salsa maya, tangy pickled jalapenos en escabeche and herby chimichurri mayo and aged cotija cheese. Shredded lettuce and crispy French fried onions also add great texture to this taco.
- Grilled Pork Chop$22.00
This is a hearty dish as the weather gets colder. Our bone-in pork chop is brined in brown sugar, garlic, and citrus and then grilled on our charbroiler. The pork chop is served with smoky chipotle-agave sweet potato mashed potatoes, and our amazing crispy agave Brussels sprouts. We will be topping the pork chop with sauteed mushrooms simmered in white wine and chile-garlic butter.
Soup and Salads
- Romaine Salad$8.50
Crisp romaine lettuce dressed with a hearty and balanced cilantro pepita dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and toasted pepitas. Served with a lime wedge GF/VEG
- Tortilla Chicken Soup$5.50+
Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF
- Mango-Pineapple Shrimp Salad$17.50
Sautéed chile-seasoned shrimp, arugula, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, Tajin, queso fresco, agave vinaigrette gf
Pequenos (Small Plates & Shareables)
- Chips & Salsa$4.50
- Matador Guacamole$11.00
Orange-habanero salsa Maya, tomatillo salsa, pico, queso fresco, cilantro gf/veg
- Matador Quesadilla$10.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
- Quesabirria$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with jack cheese, roasted poblanos, braised beef birria, and white onions. Served with braising jus.
- Black Bean Dip$9.50
Black beans, habanero, garlic crema, tomatillo salsa, green onion (gf/veg)
- Queso Con Chorizo$11.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
- Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos$13.50
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, peppers & onions, lime, agave and cotija (gf/veg)
- Haba Prawns$14.00
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with hibiscus pickled onions and cilantro (gf) Less spicy by choosing poblano crema or chile-garlic butter sauce
- Dip Flight$15.00
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
- Matador Bowl$16.00
Achiote-chile rice, black beans, cheese blend, serrano slaw, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, tortilla strips, with your choice of sauce and protein.
Grandes (Signature Dishes & Meals)
- Burritos Ultimos$17.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
- Verde Carnitas Enchiladas$17.50+
Two enchiladas filled with out house made carnitas served with rice beans, pico, Guacamole, sour cream covered in our tart and tangy verde sauce
- Habanero Chicken Enchiladas$16.50+
Two Enchilads filled with chicken thigh topped with our house made fiery hot habanero sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
- Enchiladas Divorciadas$17.50+
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
- Shredded Beef Enchiladas$18.50+
Medium and smoky salsa roja, shredded braised beef birria, flour tortillas
- Pan-Seared Mahi Mahi$22.50
Mango-pineapple salsa, crispy Brussels sprouts, Mexican rice, chile-butter sauce
- Agave Chicken Wrap$16.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
- Carne Asada Sandwich$18.50
Grilled marinated steak, French fried onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chimichurri mayo. Served with chipotle-garlic salt seasoned French Fries.
- Shrimp & Chorizo Paella Skillet$22.00
Shrimp, house-made chorizo, sauteed fajita peppers, achiote-chile rice, saffron cream.
- Roasted Chile Rellenos$20.50
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
- Skirt Steak Surf and Turf$34.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano shrimp
- Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$29.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
- Ribeye- Carne Asada$30.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
- Ribeye Surf and Turf$35.00
Marinated ribeye cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano prawns
Take and Bake
Familia (Family Style Meals)
- Familia Fajitas for 2$42.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
- Familia Fajitas for 4$82.00
Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.
- Familia Street Tacos for 2$27.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (8), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
- Familia Street Tacos for 4$52.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
- Familia Traditional Tacos for 2$29.00
Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (6), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
- Familia Traditional Tacos for 4$55.00
Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (12), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Beverages
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Jarritos, Lime$4.00Out of stock
- Jarritos, Mandarin$4.00Out of stock
- San Pelligrino Sparkling$3.50
- Aqua Panna Still$3.50
- To Go House Sour Qt$15.00
One quart of our famous house sour mix for you to take home. Mix with your favorite tequila and orange liqueur with ice. Makes about 15 margaritas.