Crispy Carnitas Tacos

$18.00 +

Our amazing carnitas are the star of the show in this taco. Tender pieces of braised pork are moved to our griddle and cooked until they are crispy and browned on each side. They are loaded into flour tortillas and complemented by our citrus forward salsa maya, tangy pickled jalapenos en escabeche and herby chimichurri mayo and aged cotija cheese. Shredded lettuce and crispy French fried onions also add great texture to this taco.