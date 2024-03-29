The Melting Pot Pensacola FL
Fondue Party Boxes
- Cheese Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)$39.95
Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s sure to satisfy that cheese fondue craving with your favorite people.
- Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)$39.95
Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Nothing’s better than chocolate fondue and your favorite people.
- Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)$72.95
A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. This duo makes the perfect spread to enjoy with your favorite people for a fondue night in.
- Cheese Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)$72.95
Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s always a hit for get-togethers with friends and family.
- Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)$72.95
Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Be the hit of your next get together with friends and family.
- Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Large (serves up to 8)$140.95
A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. It’s the best mix of sweet and savory spreads for get-togethers with friends and family.
To Go Retail and Gift Cards
- 6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.00
(65 cal per berry)
- 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries$10.00
(65 cal per berry)
- Garlic & Wine Seasoning$7.00
(0 cal)
- Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
- $25 To Go Gift Card$25.00
Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.
- $50 To Go Gift Card$50.00
- $100 To Go Gift Card$100.00
- Mule Mug$16.00
- Champagne Flute Single$5.00
- Rose Petals & Candles$20.00