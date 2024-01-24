The Melting Pot Red Bank NJ
To Go Combo
- Fondue Night in for 2$49.90
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
- 3 Course Date Night In for 2$54.95
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share. Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
- Family Night In for 4$89.95
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
- Fondue Party for 10$189.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
To Go Cheese
- Wisconsin Cheddar SM$21.95
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
- Classic Alpine SM$21.95
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)
- Spinach Artichoke SM$21.95
Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)
- Quattro Formaggio SM$21.95
Butterkäse, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato Pestos GF (374 cal per serving)
- Vegan Cheese SM$21.95
(275 cal per serving)
- Chorizo Premium$3.00
- Vegan Polpettes Premium$5.00
- Summer Sausage$3.00
- Crispy Chicken Premium$7.00
- Prosciutto$3.00
To Go Salad
- MP House Salad$7.00
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons
- Caesar$7.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)
- California$7.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)
To Go Shareables
- Crispy Stuffed Mushrooms$6.00
Green Goddess, Aged Cheddar, Creole Mustard
- Seven Cheese Mac$6.00
Mascarpone, Parmesan, Smoked Gouda, Havarti, Cheddar, Emmenthaler
- Rosemary Fries$6.50
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
- Buffalo Cauliflower$8.00
Served with peppercorn ranch
- Bacon & Brussels$8.00
Oven-Roasted, Creole Mustard, Garlic Dijon Butter GF request no crispy brussels leaves
- Crispy Potstickers$6.95
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
To Go Chocolate
- The Original SM$21.95
The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)
- Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$21.95
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)
- Flaming Turtle SM$21.95
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)
- Warm Churro Loops$4.00
- Sd Cream Puffs$4.00
- Sd Macarons$4.00
- Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake$4.00
To Go Retail and Gift Cards
- 6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
- 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
- Garlic & Wine Seasoning$6.00
(0 cal)
- Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00+
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
- $25 To Go Gift Card$25.00
Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.
- $50 To Go Gift Card$50.00
- $100 To Go Gift Card$100.00
- Roses 3$19.95
- To Go Berries & Bubbly$24.95
Enhance your celebration at home with our Berries & Bubbly package which includes six Signature Chocolate Covered Strawberries and Melting Pot logoed drinkware for two (varies by location).
- To Go Celebrating You$39.95
Enhance any To Go package with some of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, chocolate fondue wafers.
- To Go Celebrating You Too$39.95
Enhance any To Go package with some of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, chocolate fondue wafers, and a bouquet of balloons.
- To Go Ultimate Celebration$49.95
Enhance any To Go package with a few of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, two Melting Pot drinkware items (varies by location), and six Signature Chocolate Covered Strawberries.