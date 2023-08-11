The Met at Freeport 48 Main Street
Popular Items
Breakfast
Bagels
First Tracks
Two eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and mild sriracha aioli, on toasted Sourdough bread
Quiche
Quiche of the Day served with a small Fruit Salad.
Side Of Meat
The MET
Freshly baked whole grain croissant, with your choice of garden vegetable, chive & lemongrass or plain cream cheese topped with fresh tomato slices
The Mountaineer
Your choice of bagel, with egg and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage topped with melted cheddar cheese
The Saco
Your choice of bagel, with egg, bacon, guacamole, and sliced tomatoes, topped with melted cheddar cheese with a dash of sriracha
Western Lavash
Lavash (Flatbread) with Scrambled Eggs, Bell Peppers, Onions, Smoked Ham and Mozzarella Cheese. Finished with a drizzle of Sriracha.
Vegan Mountaineer
Your choice of toasted bagel topped with vegan egg, vegan sausage, and vegan cheese
Vegan Saco
Your choice of toasted bagel topped with vegan egg, vegan sausage, and vegan cheese. Finished with guacamole, sliced tomatoes and a dash of sriracha
Side of Homefries
The Ledge
Hand carved turkey, and smoked gouda toasted on your choice of bagel. Finished with fresh avocado and sliced tomatoes.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, melted cheese, roasted peppers, onions and potatoes in a wheat wrap.
Lox and Bagel
Local smoked and peppered salmon, smear of cream cheese topped with pickled onions and capers on your choice of bagel.
Avocado Toast
Toasted Sourdough bread topped with fresh Avocado and everything seasoning Add Tomatoes or bacon for an additional charge
French Toast Meal
Three slices of French toast, seasoned home fries, with a side of bacon or sausage. Served with syrup.
The Peak Flatbread
Fresh flatbread topped with fresh eggs, sausage, bacon and shredded mozzarella
Lunch
Kids Meal
Grilled Cheese- Kids Meal
Sourdough bread and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection served with a bag of chips, pickle, an apple, and a drink.
Kids Chicken Tender Meal
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce served with a bag of chips, pickle, an apple, and a drink.
Kids Cheese Lavash
Half of a lavash flatbread with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a bag of chips, pickle, an apple and a drink.
Lavash
Thanksgiving Lavash
Lavash (Flatbread) Loaded with In-house made Herbed Cranberry Stuffing, Slow Roasted Turkey Breast and Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of cranberry sauce.
Caprese Lavash
Lavash (Flatbread) topped with a tasty Basil Pesto, layered with Fresh sliced Tomatoes and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Add Chicken for an extra charge
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Lavash
Lavash (Flatbread) Topped with BBQ or Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Finished with a Drizzle of Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
The Boulder
Lavash topped with marinara sauce, peppers, onions, chicken and mozzarella.
Margherita
Flatbread topped with marinara sauce, tomatoes, basil and mozzarella. Add chicken for an additional charge
Lunch Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wheat Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken topped with Sweet Baby Rays buffalo sauce, tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu on Marble Bread
Seasoned Chicken Breast, hand carved ham, melted cheddar cheese with bacon honey mustard on marble bread.
Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Mozzarella on Baguette
Grilled Chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, sliced tomatoes and diced red onions
Ham Cheddar Club on Sourdough Bread
Hand Carved Ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes, spring mix and Honey Mustard
Mediterranean Wrap (Vegan)
Wheat wrap with mixed spring lettuce, sliced tomato, red pepper hummus, fresh tabouli, shredded carrots and diced red onion served with a side of Tuscany balsamic
Roasted Turkey and Cheddar on Cranberry Ciabatta
In-House roasted turkey breast accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese with cranberry aioli
Thanksgiving on Cranberry Ciabatta
In-House Roasted turkey sliced and served on a bed of cranberry herb stuffing with cranberry aioli
Turkey Club on Sourdough Bread
In-House roasted turkey breast, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, spring mix, with a bacon honey mustard
Bourbon Whiskey Chicken
Bourbon glazed chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese toasted on sourdough bread. Finished with Spring mix and tomatoes.
Pastrami Rueben
Pastrami, tangy sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing toasted on Marble Rye bread
BLT
Bacon, spring mix, tomatoes and mayo on toasted sourdough bread Add avocado for an additional charge.
Salads and More
Fuji Apple Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, fresh apple slices tossed with local mixed spring greens, feta cheese, fresh blueberries, and dried cranberries Tossed with Fuji-Apple vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons
Garden Salad
A combination of Spring Greens and Romaine topped with sliced tomatoes carrots, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, croutons, and Asiago Cheese. With your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad (Half)
Smaller Version of the Original-A combination of Spring Greens and Romaine topped with sliced tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, croutons, and Asiago Cheese. With your choice of dressing.