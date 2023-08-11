Popular Items

Breakfast

Bagels

$2.00

Quiche

$9.50

Quiche of the Day served with a small Fruit Salad.

Side Of Meat

$2.00

Side of Homefries

$2.00

The MET

$6.95

Freshly baked whole grain croissant, with your choice of garden vegetable, chive & lemongrass or plain cream cheese topped with fresh tomato slices

Western Lavash

$12.95

Lavash (Flatbread) with Scrambled Eggs, Bell Peppers, Onions, Smoked Ham and Mozzarella Cheese. Finished with a drizzle of Sriracha.

Vegan Mountaineer

$9.95

Your choice of toasted bagel topped with vegan egg, vegan sausage, and vegan cheese

Vegan Saco

$10.95

Your choice of toasted bagel topped with vegan egg, vegan sausage, and vegan cheese. Finished with guacamole, sliced tomatoes and a dash of sriracha

The Ledge

$12.95

Hand carved turkey, and smoked gouda toasted on your choice of bagel. Finished with fresh avocado and sliced tomatoes.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, sausage, melted cheese, roasted peppers, onions and potatoes in a wheat wrap.

Lox and Bagel

$14.95

Local smoked and peppered salmon, smear of cream cheese topped with pickled onions and capers on your choice of bagel.

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Toasted Sourdough bread topped with fresh Avocado and everything seasoning Add Tomatoes or bacon for an additional charge

French Toast Meal

$11.95

Three slices of French toast, seasoned home fries, with a side of bacon or sausage. Served with syrup.

The Peak Flatbread

$12.95

Fresh flatbread topped with fresh eggs, sausage, bacon and shredded mozzarella

Lunch

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese- Kids Meal

$8.50

Sourdough bread and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection served with a bag of chips, pickle, an apple, and a drink.

Kids Chicken Tender Meal

$8.50

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce served with a bag of chips, pickle, an apple, and a drink.

Kids Cheese Lavash

$8.50

Half of a lavash flatbread with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a bag of chips, pickle, an apple and a drink.

Lavash

Thanksgiving Lavash

$14.95

Lavash (Flatbread) Loaded with In-house made Herbed Cranberry Stuffing, Slow Roasted Turkey Breast and Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of cranberry sauce.

Caprese Lavash

$12.95

Lavash (Flatbread) topped with a tasty Basil Pesto, layered with Fresh sliced Tomatoes and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Add Chicken for an extra charge

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Lavash

$14.95

Lavash (Flatbread) Topped with BBQ or Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Finished with a Drizzle of Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.

The Boulder

$14.95

Lavash topped with marinara sauce, peppers, onions, chicken and mozzarella.

Margherita

$14.95

Flatbread topped with marinara sauce, tomatoes, basil and mozzarella. Add chicken for an additional charge

Lunch Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wheat Wrap

$14.95

Seasoned grilled chicken topped with Sweet Baby Rays buffalo sauce, tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu on Marble Bread

$14.95

Seasoned Chicken Breast, hand carved ham, melted cheddar cheese with bacon honey mustard on marble bread.

Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Mozzarella on Baguette

$14.95

Grilled Chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, sliced tomatoes and diced red onions

Ham Cheddar Club on Sourdough Bread

$14.95

Hand Carved Ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes, spring mix and Honey Mustard

Mediterranean Wrap (Vegan)

$14.95

Wheat wrap with mixed spring lettuce, sliced tomato, red pepper hummus, fresh tabouli, shredded carrots and diced red onion served with a side of Tuscany balsamic

Roasted Turkey and Cheddar on Cranberry Ciabatta

$14.95

In-House roasted turkey breast accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese with cranberry aioli

Thanksgiving on Cranberry Ciabatta

$14.95

In-House Roasted turkey sliced and served on a bed of cranberry herb stuffing with cranberry aioli

Turkey Club on Sourdough Bread

$14.95

In-House roasted turkey breast, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, spring mix, with a bacon honey mustard

Bourbon Whiskey Chicken

$14.95

Bourbon glazed chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese toasted on sourdough bread. Finished with Spring mix and tomatoes.

Pastrami Rueben

$14.95

Pastrami, tangy sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing toasted on Marble Rye bread

BLT

$12.95

Bacon, spring mix, tomatoes and mayo on toasted sourdough bread Add avocado for an additional charge.

Salads and More

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, fresh apple slices tossed with local mixed spring greens, feta cheese, fresh blueberries, and dried cranberries Tossed with Fuji-Apple vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons

Garden Salad

$10.95

A combination of Spring Greens and Romaine topped with sliced tomatoes carrots, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, croutons, and Asiago Cheese. With your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad (Half)

$8.95

Smaller Version of the Original-A combination of Spring Greens and Romaine topped with sliced tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, croutons, and Asiago Cheese. With your choice of dressing.

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Drinks

Add Flavor

$0.65

Additional Espresso shot

$2.25

Americano

Artistic Hot Chocolate

Artistic Latte

Brewed Coffee

Cafe au Lait

Caffe Latte

Cappuccino

Chai

Out of stock

Chai Charger

Out of stock

Coffee Refill in a NON-MET mug

$2.00

Coffee Refill in a MET mug

$0.92

Cold Brew

Cortado

$5.25

Double Espresso

$3.00

Double Macchiato

$3.00

Frozen Lemonade

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

Iced Coffee

Italian Soda

Lemonade

Lemonade Iced Tea

$5.25+

Lotus Drink

Met Madness

Nitro Cold Brew

Triple Espresso

$3.50

Triple Macchiato

$3.50

Tap Water

Single Macchiato

$2.25

Single Espresso

$2.25

Smoothie

Tea

Tea Latte

Chocolate Hazelnut Cold Brew

Maple Blueberry Cold Brew (Maple & Blueberry)

$5.25+

Quad Espresso

$3.75

Quad Macchiato

$3.75

Cider

Out of stock

Smoothie Bowls

Berry Bliss

$12.95

Melded blueberry, blackberry, strawberry and raspberry with organic spirulina powder, monk fruit and coconut milk. Topped with granola, fresh blueberries, organic pumpkin seeds, organic coconut and a drizzle of honey.

Golden Bowl

$12.95

Combine peaches, mango, pineapple, tumeric powder with organic honey and coconut milk. Topped with granola, pumpkin seeds, strawberries, organic bee pollen, coconut and a drizzle of honey.

Nirvana Bowl

$12.95

Mixed blueberries, peaches, mango pineapple and honey with organic acai and coconut milk. Topped with granola, fresh kiwi, strawberries, assorted berries and a drizzle of organic honey.