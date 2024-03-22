The Met at Settlers Green 2 Common Court Bld H50
Drinks
- **Butterfly Milk Tea- ICED ONLY**$5.53+
- Americano
Espresso with water.
- Artistic Hot Chocolate
A MET Specialty, start with traditional Hot Chocolate with your choice of steamed milk and add in flavor! If you'd like add whipped cream and sprinkles on top!
- Artistic Latte
Made with espresso, your choice of milk and choose from one of our famous flavor combinations!
- Brewed Coffee
Your choice of our in-house brews.
- Cafe au Lait
Your pick of our in-house brewed coffee topped with your choice of steamed milk.
- Caffe Latte
Made with espresso and your choice of milk.
- Cappuccino
A delightful espresso drink with your choice of steamed milk and topped with milk foam.
- Chai
A delightful combination of brewed black tea, wildflower honey, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper and cloves served with your choice of milk.
- Chai Charger
A delightful combination of brewed black tea, wildflower honey, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper and cloves served with your choice of milk, kicked up a notch by adding Espresso!
- Chocolate Hazelnut Cold Brew
Combine our delicious Cold Brew with Chocolate and Hazelnut flavor shots... you can't pass this up!
- Cold Brew
A brew of Medium/Dark Roasted Coffee, our Cold Brew is steeped in cold water for 24 hours, for a delicious flavor!
- Double Espresso$3.00
Double shot of Espresso
- Double Macchiato$3.00
Traditional Macchiato.. Double shot of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.
- Georgia Peach Lemonade$4.65+
- Hot Chocolate
Traditional Hot Chocolate with your choice of steamed milk. If you'd like add whipped cream and sprinkles on top!
- Iced Coffee
Can't go wrong with a traditional fresh iced coffee made with our Medium/Dark Roast. Add a flavor if you choose!
- Italian Soda
A refreshing flavored Sparkling Water!
- Lemonade
- Lemonade Iced Tea$5.25+
- Lotus Drink
Plant-based energy, feature's Coffee Fruit (Cascara) with nature's elite organic “Adaptogenic” botanicals, superfruits, amino acids, B-vitamins, natural flavors and sweeteners. Try one today!
- Met Madness
Your pick of our in-house brewed Coffee with added Espresso.
- Nitro Cold Brew
Our Cold Brew is infused with Nitrogen for a smooth and delicious taste and texture.
- Quad Espresso$3.75
Four shots of Espresso.
- Quad Macchiato$3.75
Traditional Macchiato.. Four shots of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.
- Single Espresso$2.25
Single shot of Espresso
- Single Macchiato$2.25
Traditional Macchiato.. Single shot of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.
- SmoothieOut of stock
Pure fruit puree blended with ice. No added sugar, No Dairy, just fruit- What's not to love!
- Tap Water$0.23
- Tea
Your choice of our wide selection of Teas.
- Tea Latte
A delightful tea latte made with tea, vanilla and your choice of milk. Choose from our famous flavors.
- The Spark$4.00+
- Triple Espresso$3.50
Triple shot of Espresso.
- Triple Macchiato$3.50
Traditional Macchiato.. Triple shot of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.