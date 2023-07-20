Popular Items

The Tatum

The Tatum

$6.55+

Iced coffee, 2-pumps sugar free caramel, 3-pumps Sugar free Mocha, heavy whipping cream

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+
Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

Hot Beverages

Latte

Irish cream latte

Irish cream latte

$5.75+
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$5.75+
Sugar Free Hazelnut Latte

Sugar Free Hazelnut Latte

$5.75+
Sugar Free Caramel Latte

Sugar Free Caramel Latte

$5.75+
Sugar Free Mocha Latte

Sugar Free Mocha Latte

$6.00+
Sugar Free White Mocha

Sugar Free White Mocha

$5.25+
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75+
Cinnamon Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

Cinnamon Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

$6.00+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.75+
Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte

$5.75+
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.76+
Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

$5.75+
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

$5.75+
Coconut Latte

Coconut Latte

$5.75+
Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.75+
Peppermint Latte

Peppermint Latte

$5.75+
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.00+
White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$6.00+
Cream Brûlée’s Latte

Cream Brûlée’s Latte

$6.00+
Unflavored Latte

Unflavored Latte

$5.00+

S’mores Latte

$6.00+

Marshmallow, mocha & shortbread

Dirty Mocha Chai

$6.00+

Almond Joy latte

$6.75+

Mocha, coconut with almond milk

Peanut Butter Bliss Latte

$6.00+

Mocha, hazelnut, & peanut butter

Blueberries and Cream Latte

$5.75+

Vanilla and blueberries

Macchiato

Macchiato

Macchiato

$5.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Coffee prepared through traditional percolator machine

Add sugar

Add sugar

Add cream

Add cream

$0.25

Room for cream

Decaf Drip

Decaf Drip

$2.00+
96 oz Drip Carafe (8 cups to go)

96 oz Drip Carafe (8 cups to go)

$40.00

To go carafe hold 96 oz of drip coffee (serves 8-12oz cups). Perfect for an off site meeting or a cold game day. Stays hot up to 2 hours and Comes with sugar packets, cream,& 8- 12oz cups . Must be pre-ordered, and other hot/cold options are available such as Hot Apple Cider, Lemonade. Pricing will vary depending on contents.

160 oz Drip Carafe (serves 13)

160 oz Drip Carafe (serves 13)

$55.00

To go carafe hold 160 oz of drip coffee (serves 13- 12oz cups). Perfect for an off site meeting or a cold game day. Stays hot up to 2 hours and Comes with sugar packets, cream,& 13-12oz cups . Must be pre-ordered, and other hot/cold options are available such as Hot Apple Cider, Lemonade. Pricing will vary depending on contents.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Dairy Choice

Oat Milk

Oat Milk

$1.00
Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$1.00
Low Fat Milk

Low Fat Milk

Half & Half

Half & Half

$0.50

Heavy Whipping Cream

$1.00

Coconut Milk (seasonal)

$1.00

Espresso Shots

Single

Single

$1.00
Doppio

Doppio

$2.00
Tripple

Tripple

$3.00
Quad

Quad

$4.00
Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$1.50+

Espresso shots with a dollop of whipped cream

Decaf espresso

Extra Flavor

Vanilla

Vanilla

$0.75
Hazelnut

Hazelnut

$0.75
Carmel

Carmel

$0.75
Peppermint

Peppermint

$0.75

Mocha

$0.80

White Mocha

$0.80
Sugar Free Vanilla

Sugar Free Vanilla

$0.75
Sugar Free Carmel

Sugar Free Carmel

$0.75

Sugar Free Mocha

$0.80
Lavender

Lavender

$0.75
Coconut

Coconut

$0.75

Cinnamon Brown Sugar

$0.75

Sugar free Hazelnut

$0.75

Sugar free Peppermint

$0.75

Cream brulee

$0.80

Sugar Free white Mocha

$0.80

Simple sweetner

$0.75

Menthe’

$0.75

Cherry

$0.75

Strawberry

$0.75

Raspberry

$0.75

Pineapple

$0.75

Peach

$0.75

Orange

$0.75

Majito Mint

$0.75

Extra Drizzle

$0.30

Irish Cream

$0.75

Honey

$0.75

Blackberry

$0.75

Huckleberry

$0.75

Whip

Add Whip

Add Whip

$0.75
Pup Cup Pupacchino

Pup Cup Pupacchino

$0.75

A small cup of whipped cream for your pooch.

Tea

Hot Black Tea

$3.00+

Mango Tango Tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Cold Beverages

Blended Frozen Coffee

Sugar free hazelnut frappe

Sugar free hazelnut frappe

$6.75+
Sugar free Vanilla Frappe

Sugar free Vanilla Frappe

$6.75+
Sugar Free Caramel Frappe

Sugar Free Caramel Frappe

$6.75+

Sugar free Caramel Frappe comes standard WITHOUT caramel drizzle nor whip to keep it Sugar free.

Sugar Free Mocha Frappe

Sugar Free Mocha Frappe

$6.75+
White Mocha Frappe

White Mocha Frappe

$6.75+
Cream Brûlée’s Frappe

Cream Brûlée’s Frappe

$6.80+
Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$6.80+
Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$6.75+
Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$6.75+
Custom Flavor Frappe

Custom Flavor Frappe

$6.75+
Unflavored Frappe

Unflavored Frappe

$6.50+
Sugar Free White Mocha Frappe

Sugar Free White Mocha Frappe

$6.75+

Peanut Butter Bliss Frappe

$6.75+

Mocha, hazelnut & peanut butter

S’mores Frappe

$7.75+

Mocha, cinnamon brown sugar with Oat milk

Almond Joy Frappe

$7.75+

Mocha, coconut, espresso and Almond Milk blended with ice

Iced Latte

Iced Sugar free Hazelnut

Iced Sugar free Hazelnut

$5.75+
Iced Sugar Free Caramel

Iced Sugar Free Caramel

$5.75+
Iced Sugar Free Vanilla

Iced Sugar Free Vanilla

$5.75+
Iced Sugar Free Mocha

Iced Sugar Free Mocha

$5.80+
Iced Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

Iced Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

$5.75+
Iced Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

Iced Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

$5.75+
Iced Coconut Latte

Iced Coconut Latte

$5.75+
Iced Cream Brûlée’s Latte

Iced Cream Brûlée’s Latte

$6.00+
Iced Lavender Latte

Iced Lavender Latte

$5.75+
Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75+
Iced Hazelnut Latte

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.75+
Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.75+
Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.00+
Iced White Mocha Latte

Iced White Mocha Latte

$6.00+
Iced Unflavored Latte

Iced Unflavored Latte

$5.50+
Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$6.00+
Iced Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

Iced Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

$6.00+
Iced Sugar Free White Mocha

Iced Sugar Free White Mocha

$6.00+

Iced Irish Cream latte

$5.75+

Iced S’more Latte

$6.00+

Marshmallow, mocha and shortbread

Iced Dirty Mocha Chai Latte

$6.00+

Mocha & chai with espresso

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$7.00+

Coconut, Mocha with almond milk

Iced Peanut Butter Bliss Latte

$6.00+

Mocha, hazelnut & peanut butter

Iced Blueberries & Cream Latte

$5.75+

Iced Coconut Cream Latte

$6.25+

Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$5.90+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+

Iced coffee

Irish iced coffee with cloud foam

Irish iced coffee with cloud foam

$5.00+

Irish cream flavoring with cold foam

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.50+
The Tatum

The Tatum

$6.55+

Iced coffee, 2-pumps sugar free caramel, 3-pumps Sugar free Mocha, heavy whipping cream

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Milk Choice

Oat Milk

Oat Milk

$1.00+
Low Fat

Low Fat

$0.00+
Half & Half

Half & Half

$0.50+
Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$1.00+

Heavy whipping cream

$1.00+

Coconut Milk(seasonal)

$1.00+

Sweet Cold Foam

$1.25

Extra Shots

Single

Single

$1.00
Doppio

Doppio

$2.00
Triple

Triple

$3.00
Quad

Quad

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

Extra Syrup

Vanilla

Vanilla

$0.75

Extra drizzle

$0.30

Hazelnut

$0.75

Caramel

$0.75

Lavender

$0.75

Brown sugar Cinnamon

$0.75

Peppermint

$0.75

Simple sweetener

$0.75

Sugar Free Hazelnut

$0.75

Sugar Free Vanilla

$0.75

Sugar Free peppermint

$0.75

Sugar free Caramel

$0.75

Sugar Free Mocha

$0.80

Sugar Free White Mocha

$0.80

Irish cream

$0.75

Menthe

$0.75

Mocha

$0.80

White Mocha

$0.80

Cream Brûlée’s

$0.80

Strawberry

$0.75

Raspberry

$0.75

Honey

$0.75

Huckleberry

$0.75

Blackberry

$0.75

Prickly pear

$0.75

Coconut

$0.75

Peach

$0.75

Cherry

$0.75

Orange

$0.75

Pineapple

$0.75

Peanut butter

$0.75

Marshmallow

$0.75

Whip Cream

Whip

Whip

$0.75

Chocolate milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Lemonade

Original Lemonade

$5.25+

Custom Flavor

$5.75+

Peach Lemonade

$5.75+

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.75+
Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$5.75+

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$5.75+

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.75+

Huckleberry Lemonade

$5.75+

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.75+

Arnold Palmer

$5.75+

1/2 black iced tea, 1/2 Lemonade

Iced Tea

Mango Tango Iced Tea

$4.00+

Black Iced Tea

$4.00+

Add sweetener

$0.50

Prickly Pear Iced Tea

$4.50+

Blackberry Iced Tea

$4.50+

Huckleberry iced Tea

$4.50+

Iced Lavender Haze

$6.00+

Passion tea & milk sweetened with a dash of simple syrup and honey.

Strawberry coconut refresher

$6.00+

Italian Soda

Custom Soda

$5.75+
The LumberJack

The LumberJack

$5.75+Out of stock

Cherry & Lime

The Hooter

$5.75+

Raspberry & Peach

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$5.75+

Beach Please

$5.75+

Pineapple & Coconut

Tigers Blood

Tigers Blood

$5.75+

Strawberries & Coconut

Creamcicle

$5.75+

Oranges & Vanilla

Blueberries & cream

$5.75+

Food

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00

Extra cream cheese

$0.75

Sandwiches

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Slice of sausage, layer of egg & slice of cheese layered in a flaky biscuit.

English Muffin -Turkey Sausage & Cheese Sandwich

English Muffin -Turkey Sausage & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Turkey & Swiss Ciabatta

$7.50

Doughnuts

Chocolate Glazed Old Fashion

Chocolate Glazed Old Fashion

$1.75
Original Glazed

Original Glazed

$1.75
Original Crunch

Original Crunch

$1.75
1/2 Dozen (variety of available flavors)

1/2 Dozen (variety of available flavors)

$10.50

Muffins

Blueberry Crumble

Blueberry Crumble

$3.75
Lemon Blueberry parfait

Lemon Blueberry parfait

$3.75

Our house favorite and crowd pleaser!

Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Whole Beans

Whole Beans

Whole beans

Whole beans

$20.00

Ground Beans

Ground Beans

Ground Beans

$20.00Out of stock