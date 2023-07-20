96 oz Drip Carafe (8 cups to go)

$40.00

To go carafe hold 96 oz of drip coffee (serves 8-12oz cups). Perfect for an off site meeting or a cold game day. Stays hot up to 2 hours and Comes with sugar packets, cream,& 8- 12oz cups . Must be pre-ordered, and other hot/cold options are available such as Hot Apple Cider, Lemonade. Pricing will vary depending on contents.