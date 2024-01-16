Visit Us Today!
The Mill at Fountain Inn 100 Ellison Street
Food
Sharables + Apps
- Hummus
Traditional hummus served with toasted pita points$7.95
- Bread Sticks
Garlic parmesan breadsticks served with marinara dipping sauce$5.95
- Pimento Cheese Dip$7.95
- House Salad
Mixed greens, feta, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons with balsamic vinaigrette$7.95
- Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, parmesan, and croutons with caesar dressing$7.95
Specialty Pizza
- BBQ Chicken
Roasted chicken with sweet and tangy bbq sauce, smoked gouda, and red onion topped with fresh cilantro$12.95
- Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and roasted chicken$12.95
- Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and house-made pizza sauce$8.95
- Chicken Flora-tine
Roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, bacon, spinach, feta cheese and mozzarella with an olive oil base$12.95
- Classic Meat
Cup and char pepperoni, spicy sausage, ham shank, bacon, mozzarella, and house-made pizza sauce$13.95
- Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil with an olive oil base$11.95
- Pepperoni Pizza
Cup and char pepperoni, mozzarella, and house-made pizza sauce$9.95
- Roasted Vegetable
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, and house-made pizza sauce$12.95
- Sausage + Honey
Spicy sausage, mozzarella, and house-made pizza sauce with a hot sriracha drizzle$12.95
- White Pizza
Ricotta base with mozzarella and parmesan cheese$12.95
Build Your Own Pizza
Extras
Bar
N/A Bevs
Cocktails
- Bananas
Bacardi, Banana Cream Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Cream De Coconut$10.00
- London, Tip It Back
Empress Elderflower Gin, Grapefruit Juice, St. Germain, Rose Water$11.00
- Make It Old Fashioned
Maker's Mark, Maple Syrup, Jamaican Bitters$12.00
- Mill Margarita
JALAPENO infused Tequila, House Sour, Mango Puree$11.00
- On Wednesday Pink
Roku Gin, Campari, Cucumber Syrup, Lemon Juice$10.00
- Orange You Ready
Bacardi, Grand Marnier, Apricot Brandy, OJ, Ginger beer$11.00
- Peach Better Have My $
Peach Vodka, St. Germain, Peach Puree, Lemon, Bubbles$10.00
- Pina-Basil Spritzer
Pina-Basil infused Vodka, Lemon Juice, Soda$11.00
- Pom Collins
Tequila, Pomegranate Liqueur, Lime Juice, Agave, Soda$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Top Shelf LIT$12.00
Liquor
- Jim Beam (H)$6.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Bulleit$10.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Jack Daniel's$7.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Seagram's 7$7.00
- Skrewball$8.00
- Wild Turkey$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$11.00
- Sauza (H)$6.00
- Espolon Anejo$9.00
- Espolon Blanco$7.00
- Espolon Repo$8.00
- Hornitos Plata$7.00
- Patron Blanco$9.00
- Tres Gen Anejo$12.00
- Tres Gen Plata$10.00
- Tres Gen Repo$11.00
- Cantera Negra$9.00
- Caretta De Oro Blanco$10.00
- Caretta De Oro Reposado$11.00
- Caretta De Oro Anejo$13.00
- Skol (H)$6.00
- Deep Eddy's Lemon$6.00
- Deep Eddy's Peach$6.00
- Effon$8.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Ketel One Cucumber$9.00
- Ketel One Grapefruit$9.00
- Tito's$7.00
- Van Goug ESPRESSO$6.00
- New Amsterdam (H)$6.00
- Sipsmith Strawberry$10.00
- Roku$9.00
- Empress Rose$9.00
- Bacardi (H)$6.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Myer's Dark$7.00
- Amaretto$8.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Apple Pucker$5.00
- Apricot Brandy$5.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$7.00
- Banana Liquor$6.00
- Blue Curacao$5.00
- Buttershots$6.00
- Campari$7.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Jager$9.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Midori$6.00
- Pama$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Rumchata$7.00
- Rumplemintz$6.00
- St. Germain$6.00
- Watermelon Pucker$5.00
- Glenlivet 2oz$9.00
- Dewar's$9.00
Draft Beer
- 1. Guinness Irish Stout$6.00
- 2. FIB Coffee Shop$5.00
- 3. Liability Guava Seltzer$6.00
- 4. Bold Rock Pineapple Cider$6.00
- 5. Voodoo Sour 5.5%$6.00
- 6. Narragansett lager$4.00
- 7. Pangea Take Me River Pilsner$6.00
- 8. FI WITness Witbier$5.00
- 9. Weihenstephaner German Lager$6.00
- 10. Paulaner Hefe Weizen Wheat Beer$6.00
- 11. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$6.00
- 12. Pangea Sabertooth IPA$8.00
- 13. Liability Carl Von Hazy IPA$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- 14. Maine Lunch IPA$8.00
- 15. Boulevard Tank Saison$8.00
- 16. SN Hoptimum Triple IPA 11%$10.00