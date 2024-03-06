Skip to Main content
The Mixed Plate 1945 E US Hwy 40
The Mixed Plate 1945 E US Hwy 40
Drinks
Fountain
$2.49
Water
Coffee
$1.99
POG
$3.99
OJ
$1.99
Apple Juice
$1.99
Hot Tea
$1.99
Iced Tea
$2.49
Milk
$1.99
Breakfast
Loco Moco
$10.00
Breakfast Platter
$9.00
SOS
$7.00
Pancakes
$6.00
MacNut Pancakes
$9.00
French Toast
$7.00
Breakfast Sandwich
$10.00
Veggie Omlette
$8.00
Meat Lovers Omelette
$9.00
Broccoli and Cheese Omelette
$8.00
Mushroom and Swiss
$8.00
Meat and Cheese Omelette
$9.00
Ribeye and Eggs
$10.00+
Apps
Calamari
$11.99
Out of stock
Crab Rangoon
$7.99
Wontons
$8.00
Sushi
$10.00
Kim Chee dip
$9.00
Manapua
$5.00+
Pot Sticker
$7.00
Out of stock
Wings
$6.99
Out of stock
Entrees
Mahi Mahi
$15.00
Marinated Ribeye
$12.00+
Salmon
$16.00
Sandwiches
Spam Burger
$15.00
SLT
$10.00
Hamburger
$7.00
Cheeseburger
$8.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
$9.00
Tenderloin
$13.00
Out of stock
Pork Sliders
$10.00
Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Kalua Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Crab Rangoon
$15.00
Garlic Chicken
$12.00
Paniolo
$15.00
Plate Lunches
1 Meat
$15.00
2 Meat
$20.00
2 Meat Kalibi Rib
$23.00
Kalibi Rib
$18.00
Sides
Rice
$2.00
Grilled Veggies
$6.00
Mac Salad
$2.00
Carrot Slaw
$2.00
Kim Chee
$3.00
Kids
DYO Pancakes
$6.00
Barnyard
$6.00
Sticks and Dips
$6.00
Little Drummer
$8.00
Kids Sliders
$8.00
Keiki Bowl
$8.00
Mini Grilled Cheese
$8.00
Sauces
Teri Mayo
$0.50
Japanese BBQ
$0.50
Siracha Mayo
$0.50
Sweet Thai
$0.50
Mayo
$0.50
Chocolate Pie
$4.99
Out of stock
Banana lumpia
$4.99
The Mixed Plate 1945 E US Hwy 40 Location and Ordering Hours
(812) 420-1691
1945 E US Hwy 40, Harmony, IN 47834
